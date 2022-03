I thought it was a weird game in that Inter started better without threatening and then we got to grips with them and pretty much controlled the first half, with neither side creating much. We started the second half better and then Inter had a little spell where they scored (great strike and they pressed us into losing the ball but it wasn't a great chance) and then Sanchez got sent off and from then on saw the game out, barely being threatened. We weren't great but it seemed like we consciously decided to be more boring than usual and that, coupled with Inter being tidy at the back and in midfield made the game look less comfortable than it was. Annoying to lose but I don't think it was as bad as is being made out.



Thanks Hazell, summed it up very well. I thought we completely controlled the second half without over stretching and giving them a shot at a decent break. Their goal was a one-off and even though we didn't really crank it up we would, on a normal day, have had 3 or 4 goals there. The result was a bit of a freak one.I don't mind the loss particularly and I don't mind that some of our players looked out of normal form (?). Robbo, Thiago, Jota were a bit ragged for different reasons. Jones and Fab played really well in the middle and the rest doesn't really matter. We are through and we didn't force it tonight. Job done.