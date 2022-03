Batistuta on the verge of a draft win, lovely to see. Also love that Bobby might win with an unconventional looking formation



Both lovely teams, I don’t like how exposed Tardelli would be on turnovers - especially with some of the passing talent in midfield.



Having said that, VBG’s team is patently greater, with a better defence and midfield overall. If Bobby had selected an additional midfielder over Heynckes, the balance would be perfect but his team is good enough to get away with it.



Zola was overrated.



A blind vote in the final. What form of evil is this!Can't believe the guy with Batistuta in his avatar is voting against himZola was class. I'd kill to see that level of talent coming out of Italy and playing in the PL again. Much better than the perennially overrated Cantona. Possibly the only likeable Chelsea player in history too.Personally, I think it's very even all across defence, midfield and attack. I'd hate to have to call this one. Like you say, the danger is Tardelli getting overrun in the middle. I'm not going to say a bad word on Bobby's team though. He's a gent and whoever wins this one will be well deserving of it.