Author Topic: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg  (Read 476 times)

Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« on: Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm »
Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Anfield, 8th March 2022



Match officials:
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Assistants: Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski and Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

Momentum. mo·​men·​tum | \ mō-ˈmen-təm  , mə- \
plural momenta\ mō-​ˈmen-​tə  , mə-​ \ or momentums

Great word if all is going well, not so much if youre struggling.

Luckily for us, its very much the former as were on a 23 game unbeaten streak and next up means it's literally time to Bring On Yer Internazionales a.k.a. Il Biscione (The Big Grass snake The symbol of the City of Milan apparently) for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Thus far in the European Cup, we've gone through what was to all intents and purposes a tough Champions League group stage by not dropping a single point and then continued this fine run by then adding in a 0-2 last 16 first leg win at the San Siro two weeks back. Domestically of course, things are going well, with the weekends hard fought 1-0 win against West Ham and the cup success at Wembley. Some momentum. And so we have the chance to accelerate that momentum by moving into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and continue our quest for number 7 in the second installment of the tie.

So, what of Inter since the first leg?

Well, I think theyll readily admit to inconsistent being a fitting word, with the first game after us being a 0-2 home Serie A loss to Sassuolo (wasnt that a Phil Collins song?), then a 0-0 draw against Genoa (nice cake, that) leading to a 0-0 Coppa Italia draw with their ground sharing Milanese rivals AC and finally last Friday a return to winning ways with a comfortable 5-0 home league win against Salernitana. Despite the loss and draw however, they still stand one point in the lead of Napoli at the top of Serie A, so no mugs by any shout and well worthy of respect (except Vidal of course)

Injuries and suspensions:

For us, Bobby, Thiago and Joel Matip are all doubts, but its not like previous seasons where we dont have options to replace them. Seeing Thiago fit and in the side for a game like this however, would be a huge plus of course as its just the sort of game that hed thrive in. That said, we have more than enough options to cater.

As for Inter? This is the second of the two-match ban Nicolo Barello is under, so hes out. In regards to injuries, it would appear that the only question mark would be in the form of Ivan Perisic who was absent from the aforementioned 5-0  win against Salernitana with a muscle injury. Probably means hell be fit then

Our history at Anfield with them:

Hard to believe that, weve only ever hosted these lot twice previously in European competition: First time was the infamous semi-final of 1964/65 where we won 3-1, with the second instance being in 2007/2008 round of 16 where Marco Materazzi was shown red with Stevie G and Dirk Kuyt on target in a 2-0 win.
 
So, what of Tuesday?

This may not resound with others, but my first up thought when looking at the game, was that Marciniak was in charge for our 3-2 home win against Inters rival AC back in September and ran the game pretty well by all accounts. Having a strong official when the likes of Vidal around SHOULD give us some peace of mind that we can concentrate on playing football and not walk on eggshells. Make it so Tuesda please!

Anyway, with no away goals now in the competition and given the 2 goals advantage we have, you could argue the fear factor of us conceding in the second leg is lessened to a large degree, but it's certain that Jurgen and the lads will want no slip-ups and control the game by scoring as early as possible to really ease things. What should obviously suit us though, is that for Inter to progress, they will have no option but to come at us, which will surely open them up for a counter.  All said and done though, respect must be given as they do have the tools in their box such as Dumfries and Dzeko who can hurt you if given the chance. Vidal of course is just a tool.

As fair as it's set, by no means is the tie over but take the 2 goal advantage we have and then add in the crowd (of which Ill be one of them) on another European night at the greatest stadium on the planet, then who can plausibly deny that we have definitely got the advantage?

Lets hope that ends up being the case and the momentum continues.

Allez Redmen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm by Kennys from heaven »
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
We do not need to chase the game. 1 early goal on the break by Mo will ease the nerves.
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:47 am »
I'd say we just play on the counter, but we don't really know how to do that... Keep the ball, frustrate them for an hour, and ponce at every opportunity. The head says we can't lose by two goals at Anfield, but the hart won't believe the head. In any event, this is not a must win game.
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:32:30 am »
Keep the ball, frustrate them for an hour, and ponce at every opportunity.

Joel seems capable of a fair bit of poncing about, no?  :D
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:10 am »
Kenny, those were the match officials from the first leg.

For Tuesdays leg:

Referee
Antonio Mateu Lahoz ESP

Assistant referees
Pau Cebrián Devís ESP
Roberto del Palomar ESP

Fourth Official
Ricardo de Burgos ESP

Video Assistant Referee
Juan Martínez Munuera ESP

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández ESP
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:33:33 am »
Joel seems capable of a fair bit of poncing about, no?  :D

Ponce de Leon likes this.
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:05:41 am »
Grammar police alert! ;D
*pounce

4pool, was this the CL final referee last year? If so, he did well and didn't let much nonsense go.
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:29:16 am »
Nice one Kenny, ... wasnt that a Phil Collins song? ...  ;D I'll be whistling that all day now.
Two Former champions - European Royalty - It's exciting to see the famous blue and black Jerseys at Anfield once again.



Like you say these are no mugs, and will maybe make it back to back champions, although it's tight at the top of Serie A.
I thought we looked a bit tired in the West Ham game, hopefully we can bring in some fresh legs and maintain concentration and control, be great to get Tiago on the pitch
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:47:02 am »
Hopefully Thiago is back, he played a great game in the first leg. Inter are definitely dangerous, Liverpool were under a lot of pressure in the first leg at times, Inter hit the crossbar, had a goal disallowed and were threatening for a lot of the second half. Theyll have learned a lot from the first leg, and will definitely try exploiting the high defensive line.

Nights like this Tuesday Im glad the away goals thing is gone, not so happy on nights like the first leg when we win 2-0.

Has any team won a Champions League unbeaten the whole way?
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:14:41 am »
Ponce de Leon likes this.

Once uponce a time...
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:15:43 am »
Bayern in 2020 won all their games.
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:41:32 am »
Wasn't it single elimination format then? Not the 2 legged one
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:57:22 am »
4pool, was this the CL final referee last year? If so, he did well and didn't let much nonsense go.

Same Ref as the Final last season. Last time he Ref'd us was 2019 v Porto at Anfield. We won 2-0.
