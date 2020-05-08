Poll

Who wins?

Betty Blue VS
12 (30.8%)
Drinks Sangria
8 (20.5%)
VBG VS
10 (25.6%)
Lastrador
9 (23.1%)

Total Members Voted: 21

Voting closed: Today at 10:10:59 pm

4 of Internationals - Semi finals!

Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,077
  • Bam!
4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Betty Blue



VS

Drinks Sangria




----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VBG




VS

Lastrador




----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Sarge

  Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,712
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
Easy this, Betty and Bobby.
Y.N.W.A.

vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,975
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:55:37 am
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
Easy this, Betty and Bobby.

Agreed  ;D
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,371
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:18 am
Yeah Betty and Bobby
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 94,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:40 am
Is Betty going to do a Denmark?
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,537
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:56:10 am
I was thinking the same thing mate.  :D Who's Yugoslavia of the draft though?  ???
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,134
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:53:27 am
That scoreline is egregious. Bettys team is good and from my position as completely 100% objective, I can tell all wholl listen that mine is much better.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,225
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:57:40 pm
Easy this. Sangria and last
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,430
  • JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:58:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:25:40 am
Is Betty going to do a Denmark?

Euro 1992 Denmark or Euro 2020?
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,537
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm
At least you're not the Jon Dahl Tomasson era Denmark.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 67,059
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:50 pm
Betty and Last. First game in particular was really tough to call though.
Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,225
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:27:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:50 pm
Betty and Last. First game in particular was really tough to call though.
The difference maker for me between the two was Sangrias defense. I know Nesta is in there but the rest of that defense aren't up to much. The fullbacks won't offer much going forward, left with very narrow play. Sangria options all over the entire width of the battlefield. Do love Bettys frontline though so can see how they got through
Second game. Marcelo will get absolutely mullered by Carlos Alberto. He'll hang back resulting in a flat back 4 and bobbys midfield being a weird 3 in the middle with jairzinho watching on the sidelines. Those 3 midfielders of tardelli, overath and netzer will get overwhelmed by lastradors 4. All time great King Alfredo reaping havoc
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,975
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:04:56 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:27:07 pm
The difference maker for me between the two was Sangrias defense. I know Nesta is in there but the rest of that defense aren't up to much. The fullbacks won't offer much going forward, left with very narrow play. Sangria options all over the entire width of the battlefield. Do love Bettys frontline though so can see how they got through
Second game. Marcelo will get absolutely mullered by Carlos Alberto. He'll hang back resulting in a flat back 4 and bobbys midfield being a weird 3 in the middle with jairzinho watching on the sidelines. Those 3 midfielders of tardelli, overath and netzer will get overwhelmed by lastradors 4. All time great King Alfredo reaping havoc

And I thought you knew the game. Jairzinho watching on the sidelines? You mean he's unmarked? Carnage. So Carlos is going to hang back? Hope so. Marcelo will have a field day playing from deep. I love las team. It's a tight one but your analysis is woefully short of insight lawman and deserves my scorn.
Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,225
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:16:12 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:04:56 pm
And I thought you knew the game. Jairzinho watching on the sidelines? You mean he's unmarked? Carnage. So Carlos is going to hang back? Hope so. Marcelo will have a field day playing from deep. I love las team. It's a tight one but your analysis is woefully short of insight lawman and deserves my scorn.
I appreciate your scorn ;D No, marcelo is the one hanging back i said, not carlos alberto. I voted for you in the last one because i felt with marcelo you could get some good width but he was opposite maicon in that game. Carlos Alberto is a different beast. Jairzinho can be unmarked all day. He's not getting the ball off your midfield, you haven't got it mate
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,975
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:27:52 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:16:12 pm
I appreciate your scorn ;D No, marcelo is the one hanging back i said, not carlos alberto. I voted for you in the last one because i felt with marcelo you could get some good width but he was opposite maicon in that game. Carlos Alberto is a different beast. Jairzinho can be unmarked all day. He's not getting the ball off your midfield, you haven't got it mate

Okay, mate, get you now. Your lack of faith in what is a perfect midfield and Jairzinho playing where he did for Brasil though is not correct. If you'd seen Jairzinho play you'd know you couldn't keep him out of the game for 90 seconds never mind 90 minutes.

Exhibit A

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/brNieY4uBc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/brNieY4uBc4</a>
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,430
  • JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:53:27 am
That scoreline is egregious. Bettys team is good and from my position as completely 100% objective, I can tell all wholl listen that mine is much better.

vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,975
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm
Bliss. Some funky music soundtrack too. Enjoy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w5__lsTL5n0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w5__lsTL5n0</a>
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 94,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #17 on: Today at 08:33:31 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:30:51 pm


:D

I had to do a double take as well. Flash bastard.
Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,225
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #18 on: Today at 08:36:18 pm
Ah listen he's great. Lot of space in the midfield getting him that ball though. I've voted for your team twice in this comp so you can take the rough with the smooth, champ :D
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,975
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:48:58 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:36:18 pm
Ah listen he's great. Lot of space in the midfield getting him that ball though. I've voted for your team twice in this comp so you can take the rough with the smooth, champ :D

That's sound, mate, I'm joshing with yer. But Jairzinho is one of my all time favourites. It's like dissing our kid  ;D
Sarge

  Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 69,712
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:14:33 pm
Betty v Bobby it is.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,549
  • Italians do it better
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #21 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm
Well done Roberto, quite a team you got there. Probably my favourite of the draft along with Bettys. Thought I was going to get slaughtered but my boys held their own.

Good luck on the final boys.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,134
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals - Semi finals!
Reply #22 on: Today at 10:34:07 pm
Well done Betty, very nice team despite my blustering.
