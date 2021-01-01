Spoiler it's basically a video of some people trying to move an unconscious (dead?) young guy in the stands, amidst some seats, before some (I guess) ultras from the opposite team crowd them and start to basically *lynch* the inert body. JFC.

I had the misfortune of watching one video a couple of minutes ago and I seriously, seriously wished I didn't. I wanted to know what happened... I still don't know "why" exactly but I'm pretty sure my life is poorer for having watched it because I did not expect *that*.if you want to know (content warning)