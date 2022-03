'17 dead is the first unofficial report after the brawl of a Liga MX league game between Queretaro FC and current champion Atlas FC' https://twitter.com/medranoazteca/status/1500294274729975814 (TV and Radio journalist for Mexican football)Hoping that figure is wrong and it is far, far, far less - though according to fans there (and people watching the videos and images) they believe the death toll may be more - and there may be more dead outside the ground?'there were NO state police officers inside La Corregidora - Only private security elements participated in the operation inside.' - https://twitter.com/rmagallan77/status/1500301550090137601