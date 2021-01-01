Do we have to play that team again? Not until next season? Oh good.
Without their best player, and second half without their second best player. And still no one would have been surprised if they had equalized.
Antonio was terrific. I haven't seen anyone bully our centre-havles like that. Usually opposition forwards just give up.
What a job Moyes has done. Yes, he looks like an extra from Lord of the Rings, and I would probably disown my son if he looked like him, but he knows how to set up a team.
Who knew Lanzini was such a big Liverpool fan?