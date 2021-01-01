« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
imagine being worried about the players Liverpool go for these days.
Yeah, I think we can trust the recruitment team now
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 09:15:06 pm
Its 20 mate, not 27
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm
20, unless you're wanting to rattle straight into winning everything next season too  :D

 ;D

What the purple dinosaur said then.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:04 pm
The ref was crap.

Just catching up with this but he really was eh? Every time I see who the ref is for our matches, I get worried, unless it's Oliver. And it wasn't a particular big decision, it's more lots of little things, which in some ways can be more frustrating. Glad we won anyway, regardless of Moss's shenanigans.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:32:47 pm
I'm not saying we're gonna win the league, but the difference can be when your player jogs back or pegs it back to defend. Naby fucking pegged it today to prevent a certainty (if WHU are capable of a certainty).

Same with Andy, defending for everything this club and season means to him.
And Konate and Virg.

Diaz though, oh Diaz though. What a menace of a footballer we have there. He's a menace to any opposition player that wants to keep the ball. Boss work from him today.
When Naby got back, Diaz was also brilliant, he was also back and cut off the square pass.

Impressed with both of them.  Naby gets stick if he doesnt beat three and split the defence, but I thought he kept the ball really well today and was tactically very smart.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 09:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm
Just catching up with this but he really was eh? Every time I see who the ref is for our matches, I get worried, unless it's Oliver. And it wasn't a particular big decision, it's more lots of little things, which in some ways can be more frustrating. Glad we won anyway, regardless of Moss's shenanigans.

The worst ones are the likes of Atkinson or the Manc crowd like Kavanagh, Tierney and Taylor because you know they'll never give us anything.

Moss is just really shit and over 50 and out of shape. Half of these fellas need pensioning off but the FA/POGMOL have clearly got no conveyor belt coming through.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm »
At this stage of the season a wins a win.  Keep City honest (stop laughing) and make them have to win. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm »
God how I missed Anfield

Ref seemed not to like us. West Ham got choppy and sloppy but not enough warnings.

We look electric in person. Mo is incredible but all our players are. Just really sharp looking, the missing final product was a bit frustrating but you win titles with 1-0s

Was great to get to a game again. And the streak is intact. Still never seen us lose
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
We toughed it out. We generally dominated but just couldn't put away our chances, haven't seen Mo so off it for a while, but at least the shots were on target.

West Ham did seem to know how to beat our offside trap (like in the away game), but their finishing was worse than ours!

Will take another 11 of these though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
I thought we were really goood for a spell before and after our goal. Not getting a second led to a nervy finish. If they got the ball to Antonio he did well to turn or get it under control.

Not a comfortable watch but the win is all that matters. Lets see what tomorrow brings.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm
At this stage of the season a wins a win.  Keep City honest (stop laughing) and make them have to win. 

Wins like this will piss City fans off more than a 5-0 drubbing, they will be watching to the bitter end hoping for a Hammers equaliser, which probably, in my opinion hands them the Title. Utd desperately needs the points tomorrow, so don't write them off. Our win today was vital, and was a fantastic 3 points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm
Wins like this will piss City fans off more than a 5-0 drubbing, they will be watching to the bitter end hoping for a Hammers equaliser, which probably, in my opinion hands them the Title. Utd desperately needs the points tomorrow, so don't write them off. Our win today was vital, and was a fantastic 3 points.
You're right lol.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm
Wins like this will piss City fans off more than a 5-0 drubbing, they will be watching to the bitter end hoping for a Hammers equaliser, which probably, in my opinion hands them the Title. Utd desperately needs the points tomorrow, so don't write them off. Our win today was vital, and was a fantastic 3 points.

True

But it doesnt touch how pissed off I am with their wolves and Everton wins with the two most ridiculous handball decisions youll ever see. Every time I see them it convinced me something funny is going on
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm
True

But it doesnt touch how pissed off I am with their wolves and Everton wins with the two most ridiculous handball decisions youll ever see. Every time I see them it convinced me something funny is going on
I agree. Over the course of a season some decisions go for you and some go against you, its part of football and you accept it. However, there are some decisions which are not subjective  , such as the two you mention, they were both so plainly wrong that the only explanation was the officials gave what they wanted, not what they saw.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:43:03 pm »
Shyte 1-0 wins all the way to the end of the season will give us heart palpations, plenty of alcohol to steady the nerves and another title 🍻🍻🎉🎉little surprised Jota is not back in the starting 11 but hopefully he will soon be undroppable again as prefer when he's in the team. Keep it going and let's see where it takes us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:52 pm
The worst ones are the likes of Atkinson or the Manc crowd like Kavanagh, Tierney and Taylor because you know they'll never give us anything.

Moss is just really shit and over 50 and out of shape. Half of these fellas need pensioning off but the FA/POGMOL have clearly got no conveyor belt coming through.

Possibly, I forget which ones are bad and which ones are worse. Thankfully worked out today.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm »
Someones got too much money for that cat lives matter  banner on the plane
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Someones got too much money for that cat lives matter  banner on the plane

Haha me mate asked me what it said

"... Something.. Lives matter"

"too right that"

"Oh. Cats. Cats lives."

".......Fucking hell."
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Someones got too much money for that cat lives matter  banner on the plane

People might have put into a kitty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
People might have put into a kitty.
;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
When Naby got back, Diaz was also brilliant, he was also back and cut off the square pass.

Impressed with both of them.  Naby gets stick if he doesnt beat three and split the defence, but I thought he kept the ball really well today and was tactically very smart.

Yeh thought Naby was excellent tonight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Someones got too much money for that cat lives matter  banner on the plane

Somebody feline flush..
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm
It worried me.

Means we may still be in for him, hopefully West Ham ask a ridiculous price.

what a stupid post
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #302 on: Today at 12:09:46 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:15:59 pm
Personally, I think it is more a case of Klopp admiring the way Bowen plays the game. Bowen seems like a nice guy, is wholehearted and plays the game in the right way.

Whether he is good enough for us is inconsequential.


He is a sort of Jota player, someone who is likely to step up at a bigger club, just remember that Klopp is looking for the personality and attitude as much as the player's skills and abilities.


Today seemed like hard work but don't forget this is a team that bullied and beat us not long ago, you could see that Klopp respected them and had drummed in the importance of a win over everything else, that's what we got, it will do. Konate is slowly settling in now and despite me still being a little nervous of him, I think he will be a class player, and after all he's still only 22.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #303 on: Today at 12:20:07 am »
New banner today for Jurgen.  :D

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #304 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:46 am

He is a sort of Jota player, someone who is likely to step up at a bigger club, just remember that Klopp is looking for the personality and attitude as much as the player's skills and abilities.


Today seemed like hard work but don't forget this is a team that bullied and beat us not long ago, you could see that Klopp respected them and had drummed in the importance of a win over everything else, that's what we got, it will do. Konate is slowly settling in now and despite me still being a little nervous of him, I think he will be a class player, and after all he's still only 22.

Bowen is clearly talented and ticks a lot of the boxes for a Klopp player but he is 25 and a level below what we already have.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #305 on: Today at 12:37:05 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
Somebody feline flush..

Me ow do I know?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:52:00 am »
Cup hangover? That was a very dirty win!
So tough to watch. Indeed, as Klopp said: We were might lucky!   
Still to see Diaz, Mane and Mo click. They are playing as individuals. Not as a trident.

Hendo. Hendo. What an engine!

And Robbo saved us TWICE with his Scottish engine. TWICE. Our most under rated player IMO.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:53:56 am »
Well that was all a bit 2019/20 wasn't it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #308 on: Today at 01:15:13 am »
I am a MancU fan tomoro. Cheering for Ary. And he who fannies about and dives around!  Come on! 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:39:32 am »
Happy and relieved.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #310 on: Today at 02:33:52 am »
Thought Mane was having a bad night before the goal. Giving the ball away and sloppy touches. Really grew into the game with some great turns after half time. Scoring the winner in a tight 1-0 win is huge, should do his confidence a world of good.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #311 on: Today at 02:38:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm
Yeah, I think we can trust the recruitment team now

Yeaaaaaaa Im gonna need you to come in on Saturday, great, thankssssssss.  Weve arguably made the best moves of the last two windows in Konate and Luis Diaz, on top of the wonder team building that came before.  Since shortly after klopp arrived its been a bit surreal in how well theyve developed players, sold at highs, and bought astutely.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #312 on: Today at 02:52:15 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:52:00 am
Cup hangover? That was a very dirty win!
So tough to watch. Indeed, as Klopp said: We were might lucky!   
Still to see Diaz, Mane and Mo click. They are playing as individuals. Not as a trident.

Hendo. Hendo. What an engine!

And Robbo saved us TWICE with his Scottish engine. TWICE. Our most under rated player IMO.

No sure how he's underrated when a good percentage think he's the best left back in the world,he rarely give us less than 8/10 but the amazing thing is how he never ever stop.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
« Reply #313 on: Today at 03:21:06 am »
Do we have to play that team again? Not until next season? Oh good.

Without their best player, and second half without their second best player. And still no one would have been surprised if they had equalized.

Antonio was terrific. I haven't seen anyone bully our centre-havles like that. Usually opposition forwards just give up.

What a job Moyes has done. Yes, he looks like an extra from Lord of the Rings, and I would probably disown my son if he looked like him, but he knows how to set up a team.

Who knew Lanzini was such a big Liverpool fan?
« Reply #314 on: Today at 03:32:46 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:52:15 am
No sure how he's underrated when a good percentage think he's the best left back in the world,he rarely give us less than 8/10 but the amazing thing is how he never ever stop.
Under rated by most pundits. They are generally drooling over Trent. But Robbo?  Unheard of.
