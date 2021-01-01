Personally, I think it is more a case of Klopp admiring the way Bowen plays the game. Bowen seems like a nice guy, is wholehearted and plays the game in the right way.



Whether he is good enough for us is inconsequential.



He is a sort of Jota player, someone who is likely to step up at a bigger club, just remember that Klopp is looking for the personality and attitude as much as the player's skills and abilities.Today seemed like hard work but don't forget this is a team that bullied and beat us not long ago, you could see that Klopp respected them and had drummed in the importance of a win over everything else, that's what we got, it will do. Konate is slowly settling in now and despite me still being a little nervous of him, I think he will be a class player, and after all he's still only 22.