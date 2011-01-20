« previous next »
Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(

Persephone

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 03:50:39 pm
Terribly sad news, he was a legend of the game. Wishing his family and friends strength during this terrible time.
DelTrotter

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 03:51:17 pm
Awful news, so young. Never been the biggest cricket fan but always watched him if I had the chance, absolute box office and come across great in interviews and stuff too.

Really sad news.
MadErik

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 03:54:28 pm
Shocking news. Arguably the greatest of all time. As an England fan, you were petrified when he was thrown the ball because you knew he could turn it on glass.

R.I.P.
Red Ol

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 03:59:28 pm
Bad day for the Aussies losing two greats. RIP
Crosby Nick

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 04:19:28 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:46:34 pm
Absolutely dreadful news. 52 really is no age at all. I wont claim to be the biggest cricket fan by any stretch but he was one of the very first (perhaps the very first) cricketer who I can remember watching and thinking Christ, thats very good.

Two giants of Australian sport have passed within a matter of hours. Horrible.

One brings two as Warney might have said.

So shocked by this, just completely out of the blue. Arguably the biggest name in the sport in terms of his impact (arguably Tendulkar because of the population). Not many names truly transcend their sport but hes most definitely one of them.
bahrainexpat

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 04:24:29 pm
Simply the best. Any true cricket fan, irrespective of nationality, was privileged to watch you bowl.
RIP Warney.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 04:46:54 pm
A true giant of the game, someone I grew up watching and who you thought would be around forever. Very sad news.
Red-Soldier

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 04:49:54 pm
No age that.  Very sad to read his passing.  I absolutely loved watching him growing up!  Head and shoulders the greatest spinner of all time and probably the greatest bowler of all time.  Not to mention a top slip fielder, and a very good "tail ender" too (the only player to score 3000 runs without making a century).

What a cricketer he was!



Andypandimonium

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 04:53:28 pm
Was thinking that Rod Marsh was too young to go, now this shocking news. Warnie was an absolute genius who transcended the sport and national allegiances. Whilst others expended massive energy bowling quick and nasty, Shane only needed a few steps and a flick of his wrist to bamboozle batsmen. Totally changed the way the game thought about spin bowling. We had never seen anything like it...and probably won't see his likes again. RIP Warnie  :'(
slaphead

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 04:57:12 pm
I hate cricket. Don't understand it and don't intend to....but I really loved watching and listening to Shane Warne. That show's you the personality of the man. There's not too many Sports men who would interest you if you didn't follow their sport. Very sad news. Awful, RIP
Gaz123456

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 05:07:47 pm
A truly great sportsman. This is so sad.

RIP Warnie - the greatest
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 05:18:55 pm
Such a shame , fantastic cricketer & always good to listen to on commentary

RIP
Oldmanmick

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 05:25:45 pm
I remember initially thinking that the ball that took Gatting's wicket must have hit some rough for it to deviate so much. But after watching it again & again I realised it was all down to a master craftsman at work. The greatest spin bowler I've ever seen in nearly 60 years of watching cricket. A legend in every sense of the word. Taken from us far too soon.

RIP Shane
Yorkykopite

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 05:28:30 pm
Saw his 700th Test wicket in the MCG, along with 100,000 others. The roar will live with me forever.
TepidT2O

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 05:39:06 pm
Worth remembering that he was on a ventilator suffering from covid last year, so he clearly suffered really badly form it.  Theres a great increase in heart attacks amongst this group of covid sufferers dont forget
.

For me though, he was an icon of the game.  Like Ali for boxing.  A genius in all he did.
Sangria

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 05:45:46 pm
We only wish you were English.
12C

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 06:07:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:19:28 pm
One brings two as Warney might have said.

So shocked by this, just completely out of the blue. Arguably the biggest name in the sport in terms of his impact (arguably Tendulkar because of the population). Not many names truly transcend their sport but hes most definitely one of them.
Nick, there are a small number of sportsmen whose names are synonymous with their sport.
Take the phrase used to have a go at someone trying to do stuff
Who do you think you are [replace sport with name]

Cycling - Eddie Merckx
Football - Pele.
Swimming -Johnny Weissmuller
Golf -Jack Nicklaus
Running - Mo Farah
The top of their sport
Anyone attempting to bowl outrageous leg spin would get that line with Shane Warnes name inserted.
The guy was a one off.


stockdam

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 06:14:43 pm
One of the best and far too young to go.

RIP Shane
gerrardsarmy

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 07:13:16 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:28:57 pm
That's absolutely shocking news.

Australians will still be asleep, they'll wake up to this in a few hours time. What grim news to see on your phone as you open your eyes.

I'm absolutely shocked. Can't believe it.

I just woke up here in Melbourne and went to check Cricinfo on my phone to see how the Pak vs Aus day ended up, and see a photo of Warne on the front page... "what's going on here then?" and read he's died. I literally said out loud WHAT THE FUCK.

RIP Warney.
Persephone

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 07:18:33 pm
https://twitter.com/willis_macp/status/1499794370240954385?s=20&t=k0HWyFx6JOpTrrniTQSAAw

Have a look at this video if you have time. Great little snippet of a Warne interview.
gerrardsarmy

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 07:18:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:28:30 pm
Saw his 700th Test wicket in the MCG, along with 100,000 others. The roar will live with me forever.

An absolutely insane moment, and another for the list for what Warne would call his scriptwriters.
masher

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 07:23:20 pm
Shocked and extremely sad. For me the greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP.
AndyMuller

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 07:24:08 pm
Sad news, RIP.
Max_powers

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
Today at 07:29:47 pm
Wow, so unexpected.

Unplayable on his day, which used to be quite often.
