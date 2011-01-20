One brings two as Warney might have said.
So shocked by this, just completely out of the blue. Arguably the biggest name in the sport in terms of his impact (arguably Tendulkar because of the population). Not many names truly transcend their sport but hes most definitely one of them.
Nick, there are a small number of sportsmen whose names are synonymous with their sport.
Take the phrase used to have a go at someone trying to do stuff
Who do you think you are [replace sport with name]
Cycling - Eddie Merckx
Football - Pele.
Swimming -Johnny Weissmuller
Golf -Jack Nicklaus
Running - Mo Farah
The top of their sport
Anyone attempting to bowl outrageous leg spin would get that line with Shane Warnes name inserted.
The guy was a one off.