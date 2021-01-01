« previous next »
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:38:42 pm
Evertons best form since September was when they had two games cancelled after each other.

 :lmao :lmao
Online Guz-kop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 09:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:54:25 pm
Zero shots on target.

Two games running
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 09:57:11 pm
Two games running

That's some tacticking from Frank 
Online Illmatic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
I tell you what when Kane can be arsed he's still an unreal player. Far too good for Spurs thanks to Levy he's going stay there without winning anything.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 10:04:21 pm »
Kane sounds even worse than I remember.
Offline Iska

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 10:06:15 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:50:39 pm
Finished as a manager.
No chance.  Hes the type wholl fail upwards his whole career until one day he cant anymore.  But I fully expect him to notch up the England job before that happens.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 10:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 10:04:21 pm
Kane sounds even worse than I remember.

Yeah I was thinking that.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RuuXtCPV0uY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RuuXtCPV0uY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMOvEUxruHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMOvEUxruHY</a>
Online meady1981

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 10:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:06:15 pm
No chance.  Hes the type wholl fail upwards his whole career until one day he cant anymore.  But I fully expect him to notch up the England job before that happens.

Finished in the big jobs. Of course hell still get jobs at the middle lot. I just dont get his thinking, he seems relatively intelligent and rational in real life.
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:08:21 pm
Finished in the big jobs. Of course hell still get jobs at the middle lot. I just dont get his thinking, he seems relatively intelligent and rational in real life.

Arrogance. He thought he could do better than Benitez with Everton and be the hero. He probably still thinks hes better than Rafa and that this is not his fault.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 10:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:49:19 pm
told you, the mancs are for 7th place. 6th if they are lucky and 8th if they are not. for sure Spurs and Arsenal are going to go by them, possibly West Ham and Wolves would need to put a run together but its not impossible.

Yep. The Conference League is calling for them.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 10:27:24 pm »
Conte seems like exceptionally hard work though doesnt he. Could you be arsed with him bossing you about.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 10:27:56 pm »
Fucking hell Conte is the sort of bloke who wouldn't even crack a smile on a bouncy castle,psycho.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 10:28:06 pm »
Conte would send a glass eye to sleep
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:27:56 pm
Fucking hell Conte is the sort of bloke who wouldn't even crack a smile on a bouncy castle,psycho.

Imagine what he was like when his hair started going
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 09:58:34 pm
I tell you what when Kane can be arsed he's still an unreal player. Far too good for Spurs thanks to Levy he's going stay there without winning anything.

He is an excellent player, despite his lack of real pace. And his passing, as Carra spoke about, is very good indeed. But hes also a twat. Hes spent a lot of seasons buying undeserved free kicks with his diving, and the way things stand, he might well end up with his reputation intact and fuck all in the trophy cabinet. That would please me no end. The fawning over him by all and sundry is pukemaking and difficult to fathom.
Online Red_Rich

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:28:06 pm
Conte would send a glass eye to sleep


 ;D ;D
