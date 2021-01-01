I tell you what when Kane can be arsed he's still an unreal player. Far too good for Spurs thanks to Levy he's going stay there without winning anything.



He is an excellent player, despite his lack of real pace. And his passing, as Carra spoke about, is very good indeed. But hes also a twat. Hes spent a lot of seasons buying undeserved free kicks with his diving, and the way things stand, he might well end up with his reputation intact and fuck all in the trophy cabinet. That would please me no end. The fawning over him by all and sundry is pukemaking and difficult to fathom.