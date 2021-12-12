« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March  (Read 4931 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:09:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:07:39 pm

Liverpool have been granted permission to wear their gold FIFA Club World Cup winners badge in the Premier League - but only for one game.

The Reds made an appeal to the league immediately after lifting the trophy last weekend after beating Flamengo 1-0 after extra time.

And according to the Daily Telegraph that appeal has been partially successful, with the club allowed to wear the design during their clash with Wolves at Anfield on December 29.

Current rules state that only charitable messaging can be added to shirts in the middle of a Premier League season - anything different from that must be ratified by their board.

The Reds had asked the Premier League if the badge can be worn in all top-flight matches, arguing that it will simply show English football in a good light.

Manchester United were refused permission to wear the badge in the Premier League after they won the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup - the only previous occasion an English club has won the tournament.

Consistency at its finest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm »
Cracking goal Coutinho.
Norwich all but gone now you would think and a huge result if it happens for Brentford.
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
A goal back for Brighton against Saudi Arabia for those that care about having murderous scumbags in the Premier League.
Thiago Silva down for Chelsea. Maybe left knee injury..

Limps off but probably ok.
Aston Villa [3] - 0 Southampton; Coutinho 52' - https://streamwo.com/v/rz529t88

Aston Villa [4] - 0 Southampton; Ings 54' - https://streamwo.com/v/x54s3prw


Burnley 0 - [2] Chelsea; Havertz 53' - https://streamwo.com/v/jn33m865

Burnley 0 - [3] Chelsea; Havertz 55' - https://streamwo.com/v/m7wh74wa

Burnley 0 - [4] Chelsea; Pulisic 69' - https://streamwo.com/v/ysybv0q0

 
Norwich 0 - [2] Brentford; Toney penalty 52' - https://streamgg.com/v/j36y43n5

Norwich 0 - [3] Brentford; Toney penalty 58' - https://streamgg.com/v/axd3s3pn

Norwich 0 - 3 Brentford; Milot Rashica disallowed goal 67' - https://streamgg.com/v/btbz4h81

Norwich [1] - 3 Brentford; Teemu Pukki 90+2' - https://streamgg.com/v/1jf8z4fy

