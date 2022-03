As a kid arriving in Australia in the late 70's he was my inspiration to become a wicketkeeper.



He was responsible for starting the Aussie cricket team tradition of singing 'Under the Southern Cross I Stand' whenever they win a match.



First Aussie wicketkeeper to score a test ton. In the Centenary Test 1977.



He caught 95 of Dennis Lillee's 355 test wickets.



#caughtmarshbowledlillee