Our fully fit squad was never going to last long with the volume and intensity of games we've had. It's very rare for any PL team to have zero injuries - its happened only a handful of times in recent years and rarely lasts more than a week or two.



At least they're short term injuries or illness, and we could be back to full strength again for the biggest games against the toughest teams. In contrast, having Virgil and Matip fit this season (plus Gomez available) has been a massive positive, and will have a bigger impact on our success than losing the occasional player for a game or two. We also have a well timed international break coming up, prior to a week where we'll probably have 2 x CL QF games plus City.



We've used the whole squad really well this season, and have plenty of options to bring in whilst still having a strong bench. I'd go with Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot (Jones if fit), Mane, Diaz, Salah



That still leaves us with Jota, Ox, Origi and Taki if we need goals, or Tsimikas, Milner, Gomez if we need to rest players or see the game out.