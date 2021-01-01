I've been there twice .
The first was the 86/87 season on new years day when it was pissing down. Me and a few me school mates stood by one of our teachers who was a season ticket holder and a boss teacher in school . The other one was the Collymore game in 1996 . One of me memories from that one was when we walking back into town a Forest lad popped up from a side street and said something like ' ey up , are you scousers as there's a few of down here that want a scrap , firming up or whatever . Anyway one of mates passes him a spliff and goes ' nah lad ' then the Forest lad goes ' ah nice one ' and fucks off
I think that NYD was my first away,was a surprise.