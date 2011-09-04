Poll

Who wins?

Desert Red Fox VS
3 (3.8%)
Hazell
13 (16.5%)
DrinksSangria VS
13 (16.5%)
Linudden
3 (3.8%)
VBG VS
11 (13.9%)
Sheer Magnetism
5 (6.3%)
Max Power VS
5 (6.3%)
El Lobo
11 (13.9%)
Adz LFC VS
9 (11.4%)
Lone Star Red
6 (7.6%)

Total Members Voted: 16

Voting closed: Today at 09:57:05 am

Author Topic: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)  (Read 620 times)

4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 am »
Desert Red Fox



VS

Hazell



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Drinks Sangria



VS

Linudden



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VBG



VS

Sheer Magentism



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Max Power



VS

El Lobo



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adz LFC



VS

Lone star Red

Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 am »
First game is easy, Hazell. Desert Red Fox a bit unlucky, you miss a few turns and you end up playing catch-up and scrabbling around. The core of that team is really good but the full backs, wingers and striker stand out (and not in a good way). Masch and Cambiasso is a lovely two man midfield in a 3-4-3.

Second game easy as well. DS as always has built a really good side. Great midfield, not a huge fan of Toni or Zabaleta but plenty there to win this one handsomely. Lewis Hamiltons #1 Fan has put together a decent side but Jorginho isn't a good pick at all, and that attack is all a bit muddled with Aguero playing behind Higuain. Argentina have spent the best years of Lionel Messi trying to get a decent attack out of those two, and it doesn't work.

Third game, old man Graham has nailed it again (even if that formation picture is fucking horrible). Superb all over the park and some nice partnerships (Samuel/Passarella and Overath/Netzer). Sheer a little unlucky as thats also a really good team, although I think Neymar so early wasn't a great shout and Ozil has low draft stock at the moment.

My game....obviously I think I win. Max one of the usual lot who always put together good teams. But I think goalkeepers are pretty even. Full backs pretty even, but can't argue with his being seen as a little stronger. CBs I think I'm pretty clearly stronger (and nice partnership with the keeper). And then midfield would be a bloodbath, Albertini, Ballack and Falcao might be the best three man midfield I've put together. And same with attack, the two Italian wingers I think have the edge and then Di Natale Vs Ronaldo is a no contest. And the elephant in the room....Dante. Proper stand-out in that team, not a good player and his biggest moment for Brazil was the Germany massacre.

Last game same as before, Adz.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:40:18 am »
Hazell, Sangria, Lobo, Lone Star.

I like the balance of Hazell's team more, Sangria's team looks strong all over the pitch, Lobo's defence stands up to Max's attack better than vice versa and Lone Star's front eight looks lethal - can see Baggio reaping havoc in the hole.

As for me and Bobby, Messi had Marcelo for breakfast for years in El Classico and I can't see Tassotti standing up to Neymar either. You've basically got only a slight downgrade from probably the best front three of all time. His midfield's good but with no width I don't think there's enough to make a definable difference, and also:

Quote
Netzer, despite being friends with Overath, considered the pair as not being able to play together effectively.[9]
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 am »
Hazell in the first game and maybe the hardest to call - Mascherano and Cambiasso as a holding pair is key to this team working, because they'd certainly be effective cover and wouldn't cede ground in the midfield when the fullbacks overlap. I think this would be a high scoring one because I don't necessarily like Hazell's back three that much and this DRF's attack would have some joy, but Milito is certainly underwhelming and his midfield three is far too cavalier - Juninho was not a box to box midfielder or someone who'd typically thrive in a two. Equally Kroos has always done his best work with a holding player alongside.

Game two, I actually usually end up disliking my draft sides but this is one of the better ones I've managed and arguably has the best balance of any team in the draft - Lobo says he doesn't like Toni or Zabaleta but in their primes you've got one of the best Italian strikers of the past 25 years (who proved he could do it in other leagues) and one of the best attacking full backs the Premier League's seen. As much as Linudden's put together a decent looking side, I don't fancy that centre half partnership against Totti and Rivaldo either. Kimmich and Matthaus comfortably dominates Emerson and Jorginho in my opinion.

Game three, two really, really good teams and a shame that one has to go out. Fabinho and Sammer are a great pair (Sammer better as a libero?) but VBG has a lot of options going forward and a hard defence. I think the only real criticism of VBG's team is the overkill up top - was Heynckes necessary when Romario was already there and the wealth of attacking midfielders around him? It makes me feel that Tardelli can't protect the middle of the park entirely alone and I think if Jupp was sacrificed for a box to box player or holding mid, it makes it the best team in the draft. As it is, the one man holding looks a bit isolated to me and would be got at by teams playing mutliple attacking mids - throw in that Marcelo loves an overlap and Messi gets real joy in this one I feel. Bergomi to me though is a full back primarily and Ozil as good as he was, does a lot of what Messi does. Narrow, wafer thin win for VBG I think, but this was hard to call.

Max v Lobo one of the easier ones to call, I'll be honest - I don't love a lot of Max's team and Dante is not a nice match up against Ronaldo. Ballack and Albertini are a really nice midfield and again, like with other sides, a principally attacking midfielder who needed bodies around them is given a central box to box role they're not suited for - Veron. I agree that Veron was a 'fucking great player' but with Muller ahead who's really a forward, I don't think he and Bonhof afford the defence enough protection despite the fact Veron could play deeper. Di Natale a nice player but maybe not the line-leader needed here, a target man would've worked better with Reus and Muller. Lobo here.

Adz for the same reasons as last time - a solid defence up against an admittedly spectacular attack, but LSR's centre half partnership won't be winning any trophies.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:31:18 pm »
People are underestimating Dante, obviously, he is not on VVD or Thiago Silva level but he is on a similar level to Matip for me.

That 2013-14 Bayern team was one of the best and defensively solid teams I have seen and Dante was one of the first names on the teamsheet.




Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:33:06 pm »
So you're saying he was at his peak then Maxwell?
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:33:06 pm
So you're saying he was at his peak then Maxwell?



Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:31:18 pm
People are underestimating Dante, obviously, he is not on VVD or Thiago Silva level but he is on a similar level to Matip for me.

That 2013-14 Bayern team was one of the best and defensively solid teams I have seen and Dante was one of the first names on the teamsheet.


Naaah he was no Joel. He wasn't quite Rogue Santa Cruz, he was a decent player in a very good Bayern team. But he'd get torn to ribbons against Ronaldo, particularly as Ferrara also wasn't particularly quick.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:02:29 am
Hazell in the first game and maybe the hardest to call - Mascherano and Cambiasso as a holding pair is key to this team working, because they'd certainly be effective cover and wouldn't cede ground in the midfield when the fullbacks overlap. I think this would be a high scoring one because I don't necessarily like Hazell's back three that much and this DRF's attack would have some joy, but Milito is certainly underwhelming and his midfield three is far too cavalier - Juninho was not a box to box midfielder or someone who'd typically thrive in a two. Equally Kroos has always done his best work with a holding player alongside.


Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:51:24 pm

Sorry mate, you know I love Vierchowod but I can't say I saw anything from Babbel pre-Liverpool (very good in the one season he was able to play properly but I don't know enough about his career in a wider context) and Boateng had a few good seasons but is distinctly B-tier. He also lacks recovery pace in a three.

I did say I liked your midfield and ultimately the main thing that matters - I voted for a Hazell win due to midfield dominance.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm »
Stuffed my team full of Serie A guys and this is how DS repays me? Pah!

Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm
Stuffed my team full of Serie A guys and this is how DS repays me? Pah!


Curating a team purely to my tastes is never going to be a vote winner, sorry Lone Star.

I saw Il Matrix at the centre of your defence and all other arguments faded into background noise for me.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm »
Hazell. superb in the middle, superb on the flanks. Can't vote for a team with vinicius junior in it ffs
Sangria with a very tough team. very tough. They'll do
Booby. i'm sure ive picked a team with overath and netzer in it. They have played together. 66 was it? anyway it can be done where they can play together in an imaginary game of football. sorry sheer
Lobos got a good squad there. Solid
Last game a draw for me - abstention
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm
Curating a team purely to my tastes is never going to be a vote winner, sorry Lone Star.

I saw Il Matrix at the centre of your defence and all other arguments faded into background noise for me.

 ;D

Didn't actually build my team for one measly vote but surely thought you'd fall in love with a team that had Benedikt Howedes and his impressive 3 (three) Serie A games under his belt.

Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:58:02 pm
Sorry mate, you know I love Vierchowod but I can't say I saw anything from Babbel pre-Liverpool (very good in the one season he was able to play properly but I don't know enough about his career in a wider context) and Boateng had a few good seasons but is distinctly B-tier. He also lacks recovery pace in a three.

I did say I liked your midfield and ultimately the main thing that matters - I voted for a Hazell win due to midfield dominance.

Only messing. Babbel was kind of a biased pick but loved him for us and was part of a successful German side and ok, Boateng was more of a final pick/who's left one.

Thanks for the analysis, always enjoy reading your posts :wave
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:43:31 pm
Only messing. Babbel was kind of a biased pick but loved him for us and was part of a successful German side and ok, Boateng was more of a final pick/who's left one.

Thanks for the analysis, always enjoy reading your posts :wave

Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Fucking creep.
Im being kept onside for the next round of voting.

Good work Hazell I am now wooed.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:49:37 pm
Im being kept onside for the next round of voting.

Good work Hazell I am now wooed.

Pay no heed to Nick, hes just jealous that hes not an intelligent, well mannered, knowledgeable chap like yourself and Hazell
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm
Pay no heed to Nick, hes just jealous that hes not an intelligent, well mannered, knowledgeable chap like yourself and Hazell
Hes good at puns though to be fair.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:14:26 pm »
Yeah I was only joking hes probably the best punnist in the world and just a tremendous man
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:49:37 pm
Im being kept onside for the next round of voting.

Good work Hazell I am now wooed.

That's true. I need all the help I can get.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:14:26 pm
Yeah I was only joking hes probably the best punnist in the world and just a tremendous man

Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm »
One of them also doesn't like Batistuta DS.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Looks like I went with the trend and voted for all the current leaders in each match.

Although I'm not the biggest fan of Hazell's back three (more in roles than personnel), he bests DSR for me. Far too early to be seeing Vini Junior in an all time draft and Gnabry too really. While Milito wasn't even that good when he was good. Good solid defence, though I reckon Hazell nicks it thanks to Signori and Facchetti combining on the left.

DS may be the only drafter ever to use the word synthesis, but I shan't hold it against him. His side beats Linudden's. Not a fan of the Italian Peter Crouch up top - did Riva go unpicked! But he has a strong midfield and central defence that would cancels out the opposition. Linudden's greatest weapon Garrincha also comes up against Cabrini, who should have enough to keep him vaguely quiet and elsewhere there's not enough to stretch DS's team.

Bobby's formation diagram is eyesore and they might struggle against a more robust midfield. But here he's the winner for me. Sheer probably jumped for Neymar too early and certainly put too much faith in Ozil. Sammer and Fabinho also seem to be doing the same job in midfield, as witnessed with the formation arrows! His greatest weapon is Messi. Could Messi beat Bobby's team alone? Maybe, maybe. But Passarella and Samuel are a mean pairing, and I reckon they have enough to keep him at arm's length and certainly to keep Tevez silent.

Max's team looked like an early favourite to me, but sometimes the picks don't fall into place and I get the impression he cruelly missed out on a few top targets. Dante also appears to be marmite here and may be the ultimate downfall. May have been better off putting Maldini at CB and grabbing a Brazilian fullback instead. Lobo's got a very nice side indeed and I think Ronaldo would tear the opposition asunder. Very strong defence too. The midfield misses a ball winner IMO, but they have enough here to dominate in midfield still. Lobo wins.

Last match I'm going for Adz again. Perhaps suffering from having the perennially underrated Kempes leading the line, plus two older German FBs. It's a tight match though and Lonestar has built an excellent midfield and attack, just think his CBs let him down a tad.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm »
Shocked by how little love Neymar's got in this when he's already outscored most of the other attackers in the draft in career goals. Tevez was a star in multiple leagues while Ozil was incredible prior to his Arsenal stint. Probably should have done without the arrows for Sammer and Fabinho, they're perfectly fine as a protective midfield two. But congrats anyway, Bobby.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
One of my CBs was a starter on a World Cup winning squad and the other CB was the Serie A defender of the year in 2007! Youd think I was starting a couple of bums at the center of my defense!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:50:48 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm
One of my CBs was a starter on a World Cup winning squad and the other CB was the Serie A defender of the year in 2007! Youd think I was starting a couple of bums at the center of my defense!
Those are the headlines but don't really tell the truth about their whole careers - you can also paint it as one of them played for a middling German club for most of their career and had no longevity and the other spent a decade + as a bench warmer brought on for 20 minutes to wind up opposition. The truth is a mixture, but they definitely didn't have the careers all time draft picks would tend to.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
DS may be the only drafter ever to use the word synthesis, but I shan't hold it against him. His side beats Linudden's. Not a fan of the Italian Peter Crouch up top - did Riva go unpicked!
I did think about Gigi Riva but I do tend to shy away from players I've barely even seen footage of and spent most of his career (very successfully mind) with an unfashionable club that isn't one of the seven sisters of Italian football. A worthy pick I'm sure, but I wanted someone robust who could be a totem for the attacking talent around them - Toni would facilitate a lot of goals from Totti and Rivaldo. Calling him the Italian Peter Crouch is A) not exactly an insult, Crouchy was a good player and B? just plain wrong. Toni was dining at the top table of European Strikers. You don't lead the line for Juventus, Fiorentina and Bayern Munich is you can't play. Guy has won the Bundesliga, Serie A, the World Cup and got multiple capocannoniere awards as the top scorer in Italy, as well as top scorer in Germany and the European golden boot as top scorer on the continent. In 2008 he got 24 league goals in 31 matches for Bayern, was in team of the tournament and Italy's top scorer as they won the world cup. Powerful, strong, great finisher, oddly acrobatic.

Toni was fucking boss.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:11:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:50:48 am
Those are the headlines but don't really tell the truth about their whole careers - you can also paint it as one of them played for a middling German club for most of their career and had no longevity and the other spent a decade + as a bench warmer brought on for 20 minutes to wind up opposition. The truth is a mixture, but they definitely didn't have the careers all time draft picks would tend to.

Funny, I think this also applies quite well to Toni...

Quote
I did think about Gigi Riva but I do tend to shy away from players I've barely even seen footage of and spent most of his career (very successfully mind) with an unfashionable club that isn't one of the seven sisters of Italian football. A worthy pick I'm sure, but I wanted someone robust who could be a totem for the attacking talent around them - Toni would facilitate a lot of goals from Totti and Rivaldo. Calling him the Italian Peter Crouch is A) not exactly an insult, Crouchy was a good player and B? just plain wrong. Toni was dining at the top table of European Strikers. You don't lead the line for Juventus, Fiorentina and Bayern Munich is you can't play. Guy has won the Bundesliga, Serie A, the World Cup and got multiple capocannoniere awards as the top scorer in Italy, as well as top scorer in Germany and the European golden boot as top scorer on the continent. In 2008 he got 24 league goals in 31 matches for Bayern, was in team of the tournament and Italy's top scorer as they won the world cup. Powerful, strong, great finisher, oddly acrobatic.

Toni was fucking boss.

Never said he couldn't play (hence the Crouch comparison, both were useful in their way), but he's not on the level of the strikers in this draft. He was effective in a certain type of system against certain types of opposition. But I don't think your side is well set up to bring the best out of him. Also, calling him top scorer for Italy in a World Cup is a tiny bit disingenuous considering he scored a total of 2 goals against a fairly weak Ukraine side. It's nothing new, but it's a shame to hear that people shy away from picking older names purely because of not seeing them in their heyday. Half the fun in drafting is to improve our knowledge of football days past and learn about players we've never watched. That's why I love Bobby getting involved in these. Always brings a different dynamic to these drafts.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:22:31 am »
Toni was definitely a bit of a beast for a few seasons, Fiorentina and then Bayern. But.....there were some less than stellar names who were also big goalscorers in Serie A and the Bundesliga at the time. Riva or maybe even Pippo Inzaghi might have been better, but I don't really think it would have been a drastic difference.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:25:32 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:11:06 am
Funny, I think this also applies quite well to Toni...

Never said he couldn't play (hence the Crouch comparison, both were useful in their way), but he's not on the level of the strikers in this draft. He was effective in a certain type of system against certain types of opposition. But I don't think your side is well set up to bring the best out of him. Also, calling him top scorer for Italy in a World Cup is a tiny bit disingenuous considering he scored a total of 2 goals against a fairly weak Ukraine side. It's nothing new, but it's a shame to hear that people shy away from picking older names purely because of not seeing them in their heyday. Half the fun in drafting is to improve our knowledge of football days past and learn about players we've never watched. That's why I love Bobby getting involved in these. Always brings a different dynamic to these drafts.
That was said tongue in cheek because you can twist the narrative to fit whatever purpose you want, as I did with Materazzi and Howedes and with Toni - the stats are true on him in the World Cup but nothing I said was inaccurate. I follow Fiorentina so I'm perhaps biased but Toni was far more than a system player effective in only one way - he was in two very distinct systems for Italy and Bayern but trusted to lead the line. You don't play for the teams he's played for as a first choice striker, if you are limited. Inelegant? Yes. Limited? Certainly not. Always good to debate though, part of the fun of the drafts.

I do try and mix it up but when looking at players I can't have seen beyond Youtube, there's the temptation to revert to the comfort of that which you know. I left Striker til last because my first 10 or so choices were already gone and I cornered myself into having to go Italian or Argentinian. At that point, my choices were Riva, Toni, Inzaghi and Lautaro. Only one of them was a world cup winning, European golden boot winner.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm »
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:06:57 pm


:lmao

Been wanting to use that gif for ages, well in :D

Love What We Do In The Shadows.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
 ;D

It's such a good show, face will hurt from laughing so much for some episodes.



Congrats Adz lad, was quite the battle we had.

Samie, thanks for pestering me and convincing me that I should join a draft again despite my abhorrent record. Thoroughly enjoyed this one, probably my favorite so far. Got a 7 week old son at the house and spent a few bleary eyed early mornings with him in one arm and my phone in the other trying to figure out who the hell was going to partner Pele and who was my missing third midfielder. I'm sure he'll be thrilled to hear that when he's older.

Hopefully next time will be my time to get that first, elusive win. Until then, au revoir.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm
One of them also doesn't like Batistuta DS.
Fucking charlatans
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (2)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:27:22 pm
;D

It's such a good show, face will hurt from laughing so much for some episodes.

Yeah, it's my favourite 'new' show. I had One Week stuck in my head for ages after watching the Wellness Centre episode ;D
