Poll

Who wins?

AndyMuller VS
Samie
Crosby Nick VS
Betty Blue
Sarge VS
Lastrador
Adz LFC VS
Lone star Red

Voting closes: March 3, 2022, 09:15:09 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)  (Read 279 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • Bam!
4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« on: Today at 09:15:09 am »

Andy Muller



VS

Samiee



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crosby Nick



VS

Betty Blue



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarge



VS

Lastrador



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adz LFC



VS

Lone star Red

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • Bam!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:31 am »
Only just realised Andy put "Becker"
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,195
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Always end up siding towards the better midfields when there are close match ups, and I think all of these are.

Andy quietly put together a really good team even though they were more modern players. Verrati and Gilberto Silva would be a proper horrible midfield to play against and I think Samies back four would get pulled apart by that front four, probably would have gone with Beckenbauer as a sweeper myself and then a more attacking CM than Frings alongside Gerson.

Nick and Betty is very, very tight but just gone for Betty again for the midfield. Very even all over the park that one though.

Sarge I think probably has the best (well....second best) defence in the draft, but then gets a bit like that horse drawing meme. Just not a fan of Hamann holding on his own against Lastradors three so think thats where the game is won, and a rather beastly front two. Orsi....?  ??? Yeah no idea. But from what I gather Tostao was a bit of an older version of Bobby, and I think with those two AMs you probably end up with those three stepping on each others toes and then two wingers with no-one to cross to.

Last games really interesting. Both very good sides, Adz midfield three of Silva, Redondo and Zico is amazing but then I think LSR trio of Gattuso, Simeone and Schweinsteiger is not to be sniffed at. But then in terms of attacking threes LSR definitely shades it. Ended up going for Adz as I think his defence is that bit better.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,429
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm »
Down With The Muller's!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,979
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:49 pm
Down With The Muller's!

In the early stages I did contemplate pulling together a team comprising of Gerd Muller, Thomas Muller, Muller, Andreas Moller and possibly Rudi Voller but I was worried it might be a bit top heavy.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,429
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:45:40 pm »
I'm happy with my team. It's a draft that i took somewhat seriously with my choices of players. I mean there's no Shark Attack here.  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,979
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:47:25 pm »
I did worry that my two man midfield was probably a man light. And then got drawn against a side with not two, not three, but four absolute tanks.

I reckon Id have some joy down the flanks but do t think I can quibble too much.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:43:46 pm »
Youre all bar 5 voters clueless.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:17:31 am
Only just realised Andy put "Becker"

Hahahaha.

Gutted if Samie knocks me out first round, its been a dream of mine to beat him in a draft.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,824
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:43:46 pm
Youre all bar 5 voters clueless.

How are you going to get Didi covering all that ground that two out-and-out #10's and the most attacking full backs in history will cause? Not judging or anything mate, you know I love Ireland from previous drafts :D
Logged
Linudden.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:35:50 pm
How are you going to get Didi covering all that ground that two out-and-out #10's and the most attacking full backs in history will cause? Not judging or anything mate, you know I love Ireland from previous drafts :D

Cause, you know, cause.

Need I say more?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,824
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:38:30 pm
Cause, you know, cause.

Need I say more?

No-one can fault you for not promoting the beautiful game at least :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:39:58 pm
No-one can fault you for not promoting the beautiful game at least :wave

I always pick footballing sides, its my thing.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:00:02 pm »
Samuel, betty and last. Final match was a draw so abstained
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm »
Whoever never voted in the last game left it tied ya gobshite ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,979
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:00:02 pm
Samuel, betty and last. Final match was a draw so abstained

Et tu, Bluto?
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:00:56 pm
Whoever never voted in the last game left it tied ya gobshite ;D

Well we know who the gobshite is, double wammy as he never voted for me too ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,429
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:04:09 pm »
Love to you Lman.  :-*
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:35:50 pm
How are you going to get Didi covering all that ground that two out-and-out #10's and the most attacking full backs in history will cause? Not judging or anything mate, you know I love Ireland from previous drafts :D
He'll be fine. He's going out to the best team in the draft built around an Irishman, that'll soothe his ills.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:00:56 pm
Whoever never voted in the last game left it tied ya gobshite ;D
Well i did say it was a draw
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:04:41 pm
He'll be fine. He's going out to the best team in the draft built around an Irishman, that'll soothe his ills.

What team are you looking at?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:00:02 pm
Samuel, betty and last. Final match was a draw so abstained

Eurgh.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:01:50 pm
Et tu, Bluto?
:D sorry bro. sure you said it yourself. His midfield will cripple you
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,429
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:06:32 pm »
Breitner was an Irishman through his granny.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
Re: 4 of Internationals - Round 1 (1)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:05:48 pm
What team are you looking at?
Your one?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 