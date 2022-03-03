Always end up siding towards the better midfields when there are close match ups, and I think all of these are.Andy quietly put together a really good team even though they were more modern players. Verrati and Gilberto Silva would be a proper horrible midfield to play against and I think Samies back four would get pulled apart by that front four, probably would have gone with Beckenbauer as a sweeper myself and then a more attacking CM than Frings alongside Gerson.Nick and Betty is very, very tight but just gone for Betty again for the midfield. Very even all over the park that one though.Sarge I think probably has the best (well....second best) defence in the draft, but then gets a bit like that horse drawing meme. Just not a fan of Hamann holding on his own against Lastradors three so think thats where the game is won, and a rather beastly front two. Orsi....?Yeah no idea. But from what I gather Tostao was a bit of an older version of Bobby, and I think with those two AMs you probably end up with those three stepping on each others toes and then two wingers with no-one to cross to.Last games really interesting. Both very good sides, Adz midfield three of Silva, Redondo and Zico is amazing but then I think LSR trio of Gattuso, Simeone and Schweinsteiger is not to be sniffed at. But then in terms of attacking threes LSR definitely shades it. Ended up going for Adz as I think his defence is that bit better.