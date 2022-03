Both with white sleeves too, looking forward to a potential handball incident! Also they have the lowest wattage bulbs available in their floodlights which doesn't help!I know Scott Carson is their no2 but still weird Ederson always plays, whoever the opposition.The lesser spotted Ake is on the pitch though!

« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:44 pm by redgriffin73 »

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."