Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)

ToneLa

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #240 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #241 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:41:45 pm
Feels edgy when there's no Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Keita or Thiago to even come on.

Norwich attack stronger than some expected

Diaz is on the bench.
keyop

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #242 on: Today at 07:46:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:41:45 pm
Feels edgy when there's no Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Keita or Thiago to even come on.
Who needs any of those when we have Joel Matip?
McSquared

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #243 on: Today at 07:48:57 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:41:45 pm
Feels edgy when there's no Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Keita or Thiago to even come on.

Norwich attack stronger than some expected

Mane and diaz on the bench should be enough!
Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #244 on: Today at 07:49:23 pm
Ian Wright loves us
Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #245 on: Today at 07:50:21 pm
Mané and Diaz to come on at 60 if we haven't put this game to bed by then
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #246 on: Today at 07:50:45 pm
Diaz on the bench? Ah fair enough, didn't see that.

Hopefully he's full of beans again if he's needed
naYoRHa2b

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #247 on: Today at 07:51:09 pm
Much changed as expected. Surprised we didn't have anyone else available to take one of the slots that both keepers have occupied on the bench.

Hopefully have enough to get through.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #248 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm
It is a little disappointing Milner is getting minutes at RB instead of Bradley in a game like this. The team is full of experience, so we could've chanced him.
OkieRedman

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #249 on: Today at 07:53:35 pm
Norwich given up on staying up? That is a crazy lineup from them with Brentford on Saturday. Dean Smith seems to dislike us quite a bit.
Gray Hamster

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #250 on: Today at 07:57:12 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:49:23 pm
Ian Wright loves us
One of the few guys i will turn the mute button off for
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #251 on: Today at 07:58:44 pm
Two goalkeepers on the bench? Why? Kelleher coming on to take a penalty?  ;D
duvva

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #252 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:58:44 pm
Two goalkeepers on the bench? Why? Kelleher coming on to take a penalty?  ;D
its so he can parade the cup around the pitch while warming up
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:02:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:35 pm
It is a little disappointing Milner is getting minutes at RB instead of Bradley in a game like this. The team is full of experience, so we could've chanced him.

We know Klopp trusts young players when they're ready and will aim to mix in some experience to protect them, if Bradley isn't starting it's likely with good reason, I can see him getting half an hour if we're cruising though.
David Struhme

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #254 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm
Lineup not as strong as I expected
Should be more than enough to beat this lot though
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #255 on: Today at 08:07:27 pm
hs he put our League cup teaam out in the FA cup
scutty

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #256 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm
Would have liked to have seen Elliott start and would prefer Milner in midfield.
Other then that I fuckin love that line up and really looking forward to this.


Ooh two keepers, Klopps doing a Tuchel sack him sack him now 🙄
tubby

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #257 on: Today at 08:10:23 pm
Ha Keane really has zero respect for Spurs.
Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #258 on: Today at 08:10:31 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:35 pm
It is a little disappointing Milner is getting minutes at RB instead of Bradley in a game like this. The team is full of experience, so we could've chanced him.
Agreed, would've preferred Milly to start at CM instead of Hendo. Bradley should get the minutes, he played them earlier this season let's see if he's learnt from his mistakes.

Good to see Jota start, guessing he will only play 50-60mins before Mane or Diaz come on

COMON U REDMEN!!!
jonkrux

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #259 on: Today at 08:11:02 pm
Keane actually been quite complimentary of liverpool I think..
Wright always loves us.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #260 on: Today at 08:11:48 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:02:21 pm
We know Klopp trusts young players when they're ready and will aim to mix in some experience to protect them, if Bradley isn't starting it's likely with good reason, I can see him getting half an hour if we're cruising though.

The youngsters struggled against Leicester. Morton and Bradley may have started otherwise.
