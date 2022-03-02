Full-backs Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele as well as the suspended Grant Hanley.

Well that is good news indeed.

Norwich not known for defending prowess anyway.

Grand, I still reckon they will give it a good go from the off. Anyone of their better players will be played from then. A couple of early goals and we're good to go.



So Allison starts, yes.



Who starts at right back ? Joe, Ibou and Tsimikas



Taki, Elliott, Jones, Divvie, Jota and Hendo as the top 6 ?



The bench might have a few of the 120 minute lads there just in case.



They've got probably Byram and Gibson to come in who i suppose aren't much of a drop off, they have a lot of players who are much of a muchness. You wonder how Smith will approach it because they normally play on the front foot but they did frustrate us a fair bit in the league game and he's a manager we've struggled against before whenever we played his Villa side, including the obvious one.I can't imagine he'll want extra time any more than Klopp will though given their game on Saturday.