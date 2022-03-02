« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)  (Read 9482 times)

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:18:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:04:20 am
Its a particularly mad take considering its Inter standing in the way for the CL and Norwich standing in the way for the FA Cup.

Its raw stupidity to look past games we've not won yet.

One match at a time is the mantra

Arguably, theres 5 or 6 teams that can win the CL.

Leicester also won the Cup last season.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:36:03 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:57:42 pm
Some Norwich news:
Full-back duo Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, while defender Andrew Omobamidele and striker Adam Idah remain sidelined.
We have a couple of fresh concerns, Smith told reporters.
Brandon and Max havent trained yet since the last time. Ozan is struggling with his shoulder so is unlikely to pay.
That goes along with our long-term absentees Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah as well.
Centre-back Grant Hanley is also unavailable due to suspension, leaving Norwich without three of the first-choice back four that started against Southampton.

Cheers for the info, it's not going to be anything like the League XI

Also the Norwich reporter for the Athletic just said on the Anfield Wrap that if they get through, their game with Chelsea is moved to the midweek sandwiched between must wins against Brentford and Leeds. So you know Dean Smith won't want that   
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:38:19 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:36:03 am
Cheers for the info, it's not going to be anything like the League XI

Also the Norwich reporter for the Athletic just said on the Anfield Wrap that if they get through, their game with Chelsea is moved to the midweek sandwiched between must wins against Brentford and Leeds. So you know Dean Smith won't want that

That match moves regardless if Chelsea beat Luton but in any event their focus is clearly going to be on PL survival.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:54:46 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:57:42 pm
Some Norwich news:

Full-back duo Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, while defender Andrew Omobamidele and striker Adam Idah remain sidelined.

We have a couple of fresh concerns, Smith told reporters.

Brandon and Max havent trained yet since the last time. Ozan is struggling with his shoulder so is unlikely to pay.

That goes along with our long-term absentees Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah as well.

Centre-back Grant Hanley is also unavailable due to suspension, leaving Norwich without three of the first-choice back four that started against Southampton.
Brandon Williams has taken a fall after Mo gave the him run-around in the league game  ;D

I can't say I'm disappointed that Hanley is out though.  As basic a footballer as he is he's experienced at defending his penalty area and organising those around him, both in the Premier League and internationally.

Nine times out of ten it doesn't matter what team Norwich put out as we'd beat them anyway but them having a few of their better players out will only help.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
The draw is before kick off isn't it?
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:01:43 am
The draw is before kick off isn't it?
Think its tomorrow night before the Everton game
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:04:20 am
Its a particularly mad take considering its Inter standing in the way for the CL and Norwich standing in the way for the FA Cup.

Its raw stupidity to look past games we've not won yet.

I wouldn't take Inter or Norwich for granted at all or any game.  One bad game in a knockout comp.and you're out.

The point is more that to win any of the 3 trophies left we'd likely have to get past City and/or Chelsea, as we just have for the first one.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:02 am by Fromola »
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:20:42 am »
Thanks Brain for the OP.

I'm still on a high from Sunday as I guess a lot of the players are.

As for the team I'd use Kelleher, Ox, Milner, Tsmikas, Minamino, Origi, Konate, Gomez etc. All the players who don't normally get a game.
I'd like to see TAA rested but I don't know who the right back would be......most people are saying Joe.
I'd like to see Diaz playing simply because I love watching him.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:29:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:27 am
I wouldn't take Inter or Norwich for granted at all or any game.  One bad game in a knockout comp.and you're out.

The point is more that to win any of the 3 trophies left we'd likely have to get past City and/or Chelsea, as we just have for the first one.

You literally just did :D :duh

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:38:45 am
Really it's City and/or Chelsea standing in our way for all 3. As much as the two domestic cups would be a good season it means City win the league and City or Chelsea win the CL.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:36:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:29:05 am
You literally just did :D :duh

I didn't say only.  If we want to win the league we'll have to get past City,  but there's 11 other teams we've got to.play and beat as well. Same obviously goes for the cups.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
klopp said alisson is in the nets !
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:19:53 am »
Quote from: ant on Today at 11:09:26 am
klopp said alisson is in the nets !

I saw that..

120 mins and MOTM /hero status from Kelleher. On the Keepers champions wall @Kirby and all that. Nice touch from Alisson
Hopefully he gets anothr go in another match  soon

Liverpool FC@LFCA new mural has been completed at the AXA Training Centre paying tribute to some of #LFCs most legendary goalkeepers 👏
Commissioned by @1JohnAchterberg and created by local artist John Culshaw, the design features a number of iconic figures who have represented the Reds.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/11/alisson-and-adrian-both-given-place-on-new-goalkeepers-mural-at-kirkby/
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:52:21 am »
Full-backs Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele as well as the suspended Grant Hanley.
Well that is good news indeed.
Norwich not known for defending prowess anyway.
Grand, I still reckon they will give it a good go from the off. Anyone of their better players will be played from then. A couple of early goals and we're good to go.

So Allison starts, yes.

Who starts at right back ? Joe, Ibou and Tsimikas

Taki, Elliott, Jones, Divvie, Jota and Hendo as the top 6 ?

The bench might have a few of the 120 minute lads there just in case.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:52:21 am
Full-backs Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele as well as the suspended Grant Hanley.
Well that is good news indeed.
Norwich not known for defending prowess anyway.
Grand, I still reckon they will give it a good go from the off. Anyone of their better players will be played from then. A couple of early goals and we're good to go.

So Allison starts, yes.

Who starts at right back ? Joe, Ibou and Tsimikas

Taki, Elliott, Jones, Divvie, Jota and Hendo as the top 6 ?

The bench might have a few of the 120 minute lads there just in case.

I do expect Mo to be on the bench as well as Virg, Trent and a couple of others, like you say just in case.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 12:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:52:21 am
Full-backs Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele as well as the suspended Grant Hanley.
Well that is good news indeed.
Norwich not known for defending prowess anyway.
Grand, I still reckon they will give it a good go from the off. Anyone of their better players will be played from then. A couple of early goals and we're good to go.

So Allison starts, yes.

Who starts at right back ? Joe, Ibou and Tsimikas

Taki, Elliott, Jones, Divvie, Jota and Hendo as the top 6 ?

The bench might have a few of the 120 minute lads there just in case.

They've got probably Byram and Gibson to come in who i suppose aren't much of a drop off, they have a lot of players who are much of a muchness. You wonder how Smith will approach it because they normally play on the front foot but they did frustrate us a fair bit in the league game and he's a manager we've struggled against before whenever we played his Villa side, including the obvious one.

I can't imagine he'll want extra time any more than Klopp will though given their game on Saturday.
