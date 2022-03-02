Full-backs Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are both out along with Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele as well as the suspended Grant Hanley.
Well that is good news indeed.
Norwich not known for defending prowess anyway.
Grand, I still reckon they will give it a good go from the off. Anyone of their better players will be played from then. A couple of early goals and we're good to go.
So Allison starts, yes.
Who starts at right back ? Joe, Ibou and Tsimikas
Taki, Elliott, Jones, Divvie, Jota and Hendo as the top 6 ?
The bench might have a few of the 120 minute lads there just in case.