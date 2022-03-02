That was what I was thinking, although would you be surprised if they make 11 changes, I think I would. Given the game yesterday, our team's gonna be mixture of players as well. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't think it'll be all the comfortable.
Wonder if Alisson will play this one considering Kelleher played 120mins at the weekend. Or will Adrian see a rare outing?
AVAR: Marc PerryWe last met Norwich in the FA Cup in 1990 winning in an Anfield replay 3-1 with goals from Nicol, Barnes and Beardsley. I cant remember much about this game which is unusual for me maybe somebody of a similar age to me can recall it more vividly.
Nice one BP. I can't remember anything about it, but had a look on the superb LFC History https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723Barnstorming Beardsley flattens Norwich<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>
Can't see Norwich resting players. They play once a week otherwise and aren't going to stay up.
If they beat Brentford on Saturday they get to 20 points and its all pretty bunched up again. Id suggest Saturday is their most important game of the season and would be amazed if they didnt rest players ahead of it.
hope to see a line up ofKelleherBradleyGomezIbouTsimiHendoJoneselliotJotadivocktakiseems like bobby is still out. Love to see kaide and some other youngsters on the bench mixing it up with the seniors. Buzzing after the cup win. interesting how norwich line up as well. Do they go all out or keep an eye on the league where they are truly struggling to stay up. They could play a few youngsters and squad players if they are looking forward to championship next season.
Agree with almost all of this but think Chamberlain could do with a run out. Id maybe start him over Harvey. Love it when the games come thick and fast at this stage.If we can win this then we have one cup win and most likely in the Quarters of two others and a title still to challenge for. How spoilt are we!
FFS this season is all over the place with the fixtures!I thought it was the Inter CL game this week and the Norwich FA Cup game at the weekend 🙄🤔🤦
I remember the first game being the Sunday TV game. Think it finished 0-0. Seemed quite common back then, we were always happy enough to get sides back to Anfield. Vaguely remember the replay. Did Barnes or Beardsley score at the Annie Road end with a header/from a long ball. I could just watch the clip I guess!Think the following round we also drew away, against QPR but we had to come from behind, Barnes saved us with an incredible free kick.
19:00 Hansen nicks it on the half way line, then Beardsley to Barnes with a glorious header. It was Southampton at home in the next round, then QPR before that bloody Palace 3-4
It's a funny one this for me. Lose this one and in isolation it's not the worst thing in the world, but if we drop points vs West Ham, the importance of the FA Cup will suddenly multiply. I think you may see a slightly stronger team for this than many of us think.Obviously some players need to be rested, but I wouldn't be surprised to see us go slightly stronger.
Interesting that Norwich have Brentford on Sat afternoon - that is a massive game (lose it and they are basically down) and they have 24 hours less rest after this game.
Think I'd be tempted to use the primary back-up in every positionSo Alisson, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino, Gordon
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?
Of course
Finally I am loving this season. Im in my mid fifties but this Liverpool team has got me like a kid at Christmas. I cant wait for the next game. Roll on Wednesday!
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
