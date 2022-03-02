« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)

  Fromola
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
That was what I was thinking, although would you be surprised if they make 11 changes, I think I would. Given the game yesterday, our team's gonna be mixture of players as well. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't think it'll be all the comfortable.

Depends if Dean Smith does a Rodgers and goes flat out for the cup game at Anfield sensing a scalp knowing we'll make a load of changes. Ultimately though Norwich are not going to win the FA Cup even if they do beat us and survival is their priority.

Could very well be two second string teams out, they'll probably mix and match though. They'll have a few thousands who've travelled up a long way as well.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:56:36 am »
I was really worried about playing Norwich in the League.


Nowhere near as worried in a Cup Match (is that wrong?)





We are Liverpool and This Means More. 
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:08:25 am »
We are gonna smash them, whatever team we put out
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:08:29 am »
Wonder if Alisson will play this one considering Kelleher played 120mins at the weekend. Or will Adrian see a rare outing?
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:46:04 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:08:29 am
Wonder if Alisson will play this one considering Kelleher played 120mins at the weekend. Or will Adrian see a rare outing?
Adrian?No chancedont think a keeper playing 120 mins is a big issue for obvious reasons but either way I still expect it to be Alisson.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:45:56 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:50:04 pm

AVAR: Marc Perry

We last met Norwich in the FA Cup in 1990 winning in an Anfield replay 3-1 with goals from Nicol, Barnes and Beardsley. I cant remember much about this game which is unusual for me maybe somebody of a similar age to me can recall it more vividly.

Nice one BP. I can't remember anything about it, but had a look on the superb LFC History
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723

Barnstorming Beardsley flattens Norwich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:57:38 am »
I expect a pretty changed side with Kelleher in goal with first 11 players available on the bench if need after 60.
I dont expect players who played 120 Minutes at Wembley to start.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:35:30 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:45:56 am
Nice one BP. I can't remember anything about it, but had a look on the superb LFC History
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723

Barnstorming Beardsley flattens Norwich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>


I remember the first game being the Sunday TV game. Think it finished 0-0. Seemed quite common back then, we were always happy enough to get sides back to Anfield. Vaguely remember the replay. Did Barnes or Beardsley score at the Annie Road end with a header/from a long ball. I could just watch the clip I guess!

Think the following round we also drew away, against QPR but we had to come from behind, Barnes saved us with an incredible free kick.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:41:51 am »
Can't see Norwich resting players. They play once a week otherwise and aren't going to stay up.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:05:59 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op BP 👍Seems soon to me this so God knows what the players think. Will be interesting to hear how serious the Thiago knock is. Can see Jones, Elliott and Milner in midfield and hopefully Thiago as a sub. Up front guess it is Divock, Taki and Jota or Ox.
Another 3-1 win I reckon.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:09:25 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:41:51 am
Can't see Norwich resting players. They play once a week otherwise and aren't going to stay up.

If they beat Brentford on Saturday they get to 20 points and its all pretty bunched up again. Id suggest Saturday is their most important game of the season and would be amazed if they didnt rest players ahead of it.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:16:01 am »
Couple of fairly obvious selections. Gomez clearly starts (either at RB or CB), Konate and Tsimikas aswell. Ox and Jones in the midfield. Divock and probably Taki get a game, Diogo aswell. Keeper is an interesting one, imagine Kelleher gets the second consecutive game to take in the plaudits from the weekend. Beyond that who knows. Lots of rotation but remarkably lots of options. Its only right back where we see a significant drop in quality. (In fairness to Bradley, Gomez, Milner etc - not sure there are many first choice PL right backs who wouldnt be a significant drop in quality)
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:34:28 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:09:25 am
If they beat Brentford on Saturday they get to 20 points and its all pretty bunched up again. Id suggest Saturday is their most important game of the season and would be amazed if they didnt rest players ahead of it.

Hard to tell, as Norwich seem happy to be a yo-yo club. However, they have Brentford and then Leeds, Leeds are away to Leicester and then home to Villa before they play Norwich, so Norwich could end up level on points after they play them, so its all still in there to fight for.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:35:05 am »
hope to see a line up of

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Ibou
Tsimi
Hendo
Jones
elliot
Jota
divock
taki

seems like bobby is still out. Love to see kaide and some other youngsters on the bench mixing it up with the seniors. Buzzing after the cup win. 

interesting how norwich line up as well. Do they go all out or keep an eye on the league where they are truly struggling to stay up. They could play a few youngsters and squad players if they are looking forward to championship next season.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:35:16 am »
I think we see 10 changes in the game with the big guns on the bench for emergency break glass situations.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:40:01 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:35:05 am
hope to see a line up of

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Ibou
Tsimi
Hendo
Jones
elliot
Jota
divock
taki

seems like bobby is still out. Love to see kaide and some other youngsters on the bench mixing it up with the seniors. Buzzing after the cup win. 

interesting how norwich line up as well. Do they go all out or keep an eye on the league where they are truly struggling to stay up. They could play a few youngsters and squad players if they are looking forward to championship next season.


Agree with almost all of this but think Chamberlain could do with a run out. Id maybe start him over Harvey. Love it when the games come thick and fast at this stage.

If we can win this then we have one cup win and most likely in the Quarters of two others and a title still to challenge for. How spoilt are we!
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:42:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:40:01 am
Agree with almost all of this but think Chamberlain could do with a run out. Id maybe start him over Harvey. Love it when the games come thick and fast at this stage.

If we can win this then we have one cup win and most likely in the Quarters of two others and a title still to challenge for. How spoilt are we!

Was it just me of did Ox not celebrate with happiness at the Carabao?

Hope all is well! Ox provides us with a goal threat at least
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:45:49 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
FFS this season is all over the place with the fixtures!

I thought it was the Inter CL game this week and the Norwich FA Cup game at the weekend 🙄🤔🤦


Yep, I didn't recall the fixture list, so I was also of the impression that this was next week.
I suppose it's better to have Norwich now instead. Inter so close after Sunday could've turned out "hairy.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:21:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:35:30 am
I remember the first game being the Sunday TV game. Think it finished 0-0. Seemed quite common back then, we were always happy enough to get sides back to Anfield. Vaguely remember the replay. Did Barnes or Beardsley score at the Annie Road end with a header/from a long ball. I could just watch the clip I guess!
Think the following round we also drew away, against QPR but we had to come from behind, Barnes saved us with an incredible free kick.

19:00 Hansen nicks it on the half way line, then Beardsley to Barnes with a glorious header. It was Southampton at home in the next round, then QPR before that bloody Palace 3-4
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:22:46 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 08:21:19 am
19:00 Hansen nicks it on the half way line, then Beardsley to Barnes with a glorious header. It was Southampton at home in the next round, then QPR before that bloody Palace 3-4

Thanks. So Norwich was the 4th round then? Had forgotten about the Southampton game.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
Think I'd be tempted to use the primary back-up in every position

So Alisson, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino, Gordon
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:19:26 am »
My team would be:- Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Konate, Kostas, Hendo, Elliott, Jones, Taki, Origi, Ox
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:40:57 am »
Interesting that Norwich have Brentford on Sat afternoon - that is a massive game (lose it and they are basically down) and they have 24 hours less rest after this game.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:41:14 am »
It's a funny one this for me. Lose this one and in isolation it's not the worst thing in the world, but if we drop points vs West Ham, the importance of the FA Cup will suddenly multiply. I think you may see a slightly stronger team for this than many of us think.

Obviously some players need to be rested, but I wouldn't be surprised to see us go slightly stronger.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
TAW preview

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ACykvKP-QyU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ACykvKP-QyU</a>
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:46:18 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:41:14 am
It's a funny one this for me. Lose this one and in isolation it's not the worst thing in the world, but if we drop points vs West Ham, the importance of the FA Cup will suddenly multiply. I think you may see a slightly stronger team for this than many of us think.

Obviously some players need to be rested, but I wouldn't be surprised to see us go slightly stronger.

I would - there isn't a full recovery window between 120 minutes on Sunday and this game - before you factor in the relative lack of importance it has
We can pick a team of back ups and its still wont have a player in it that wouldn't be Norwich's best player
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:48:25 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:40:57 am
Interesting that Norwich have Brentford on Sat afternoon - that is a massive game (lose it and they are basically down) and they have 24 hours less rest after this game.

Exactly. I can't see any way they don't go all guns blazing at that. I think as soon as the draw was made they've probably accepted they're out here. I appreciate they're a premier league side/we need to do more than just turn up etc.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:13:07 am
Think I'd be tempted to use the primary back-up in every position

So Alisson, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino, Gordon

Brutal on Ox if he can't get a start here - unless of course he's told he's starting West Ham. Think Klopp would put him at RW over Gordon - reckon he's more likely to have an impact than Kaide and just the much better choice for squad morale.

Also fully expect Kelleher to start, there's a chance (albeit hopefully a slim one) that this is his last start of the season. He'll be absolutely brimming with confidence after Sunday, and I don't think Alisson needs the minutes - he'll be fine going ten days between games.

Seen a few Jota shouts too, possible he starts but reckon he's more likely to come off the bench. Got 40 minutes on Sunday, maybe similar here then in contention to start West Ham?
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:15:39 am »
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?
Possibly, depends how deep we go in the League and CL. However, that just shows how far the club has come.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:17:20 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?

Of course
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?

Absolutely it would (I guess unless we collapsed out of the top 4, in which case it'd be a very bittersweet season)

It'd be our fifth best season in 32 years

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Still buzzing :champ

With who's available, I think there are valid shouts either way for players starting (or not starting). Kelleher between the sticks again makes sense, as does Alisson who the coaching team deems needs the gametime if not he'll be without a competitive game for too long a stretch. Millner at RB cos Bradley might be exposed esp if Gordon is selected upfront. Or Milner at DM to offer leadership in midfield. A Gomez-Konate centre defensive pairing behind him could then offer the power and pace to back him up. Maybe even Williams with Konate and Gomez shunted to right-back again.

We'll be disjointed but whatever we put out should be enough to see off the likes of a much-changed Norwich too. Unless they decide to go for broke and play their first team against us.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:23:40 am »
League Cup, FA Cup, 2nd in League (starting to look very assured now) and if we can make the semi-final (we have one foot in the quarters) at least of CL - for me that is a good season.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:17:20 am
Of course

I already think its a good season and if we manage to add the FA Cup, for me, it will be an excellent one. This is an amazing team we have and we are very, very fortunate.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?

of course it would be, cant believe you need to ask!  Its already a very good season as we have another trophy in the cabinet and still going for it in Europe. And trying our damnest in the league up against a team basically openly cheating its way to trophies in Abu Dhabi as well as getting some very dodgy help from the referees, whatever we achieve is incredible really.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:50:04 pm

Finally I am loving this season. Im in my mid fifties but this Liverpool team has got me like a kid at Christmas. I cant wait for the next game. Roll on Wednesday!



Ditto.

Alisson to return in goal.  Gomez and Tsimikas in.  Curtis, Ox, Taki and Origi all start.

A scrappy 1-0 win.
