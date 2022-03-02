« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)  (Read 2383 times)

That was what I was thinking, although would you be surprised if they make 11 changes, I think I would. Given the game yesterday, our team's gonna be mixture of players as well. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't think it'll be all the comfortable.

Depends if Dean Smith does a Rodgers and goes flat out for the cup game at Anfield sensing a scalp knowing we'll make a load of changes. Ultimately though Norwich are not going to win the FA Cup even if they do beat us and survival is their priority.

Could very well be two second string teams out, they'll probably mix and match though. They'll have a few thousands who've travelled up a long way as well.
I was really worried about playing Norwich in the League.


Nowhere near as worried in a Cup Match (is that wrong?)





We are gonna smash them, whatever team we put out
Wonder if Alisson will play this one considering Kelleher played 120mins at the weekend. Or will Adrian see a rare outing?
Wonder if Alisson will play this one considering Kelleher played 120mins at the weekend. Or will Adrian see a rare outing?
Adrian?No chancedont think a keeper playing 120 mins is a big issue for obvious reasons but either way I still expect it to be Alisson.
AVAR: Marc Perry

We last met Norwich in the FA Cup in 1990 winning in an Anfield replay 3-1 with goals from Nicol, Barnes and Beardsley. I cant remember much about this game which is unusual for me maybe somebody of a similar age to me can recall it more vividly.

Nice one BP. I can't remember anything about it, but had a look on the superb LFC History
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723

Barnstorming Beardsley flattens Norwich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>

I expect a pretty changed side with Kelleher in goal with first 11 players available on the bench if need after 60.
I dont expect players who played 120 Minutes at Wembley to start.
Nice one BP. I can't remember anything about it, but had a look on the superb LFC History
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723

Barnstorming Beardsley flattens Norwich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>


I remember the first game being the Sunday TV game. Think it finished 0-0. Seemed quite common back then, we were always happy enough to get sides back to Anfield. Vaguely remember the replay. Did Barnes or Beardsley score at the Annie Road end with a header/from a long ball. I could just watch the clip I guess!

Think the following round we also drew away, against QPR but we had to come from behind, Barnes saved us with an incredible free kick.
Can't see Norwich resting players. They play once a week otherwise and aren't going to stay up.
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op BP 👍Seems soon to me this so God knows what the players think. Will be interesting to hear how serious the Thiago knock is. Can see Jones, Elliott and Milner in midfield and hopefully Thiago as a sub. Up front guess it is Divock, Taki and Jota or Ox.
Another 3-1 win I reckon.
Can't see Norwich resting players. They play once a week otherwise and aren't going to stay up.

If they beat Brentford on Saturday they get to 20 points and its all pretty bunched up again. Id suggest Saturday is their most important game of the season and would be amazed if they didnt rest players ahead of it.
Couple of fairly obvious selections. Gomez clearly starts (either at RB or CB), Konate and Tsimikas aswell. Ox and Jones in the midfield. Divock and probably Taki get a game, Diogo aswell. Keeper is an interesting one, imagine Kelleher gets the second consecutive game to take in the plaudits from the weekend. Beyond that who knows. Lots of rotation but remarkably lots of options. Its only right back where we see a significant drop in quality. (In fairness to Bradley, Gomez, Milner etc - not sure there are many first choice PL right backs who wouldnt be a significant drop in quality)
