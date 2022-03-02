Nice one BP. I can't remember anything about it, but had a look on the superb LFC History

Barnstorming Beardsley flattens Norwich



I remember the first game being the Sunday TV game. Think it finished 0-0. Seemed quite common back then, we were always happy enough to get sides back to Anfield. Vaguely remember the replay. Did Barnes or Beardsley score at the Annie Road end with a header/from a long ball. I could just watch the clip I guess!Think the following round we also drew away, against QPR but we had to come from behind, Barnes saved us with an incredible free kick.