That was what I was thinking, although would you be surprised if they make 11 changes, I think I would. Given the game yesterday, our team's gonna be mixture of players as well. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't think it'll be all the comfortable.



Depends if Dean Smith does a Rodgers and goes flat out for the cup game at Anfield sensing a scalp knowing we'll make a load of changes. Ultimately though Norwich are not going to win the FA Cup even if they do beat us and survival is their priority.Could very well be two second string teams out, they'll probably mix and match though. They'll have a few thousands who've travelled up a long way as well.