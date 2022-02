Both teams (especially us) will make changes you'd think. I don't think Dean Smith will throw it by any means but he'll probably make a few changes at the least. I think they'll go down but they're not relegated yet and could put themselves in a decent position with a couple of league wins soon. Norwich done well at Anfield last week but in the League Cup game where we played a really young side we were comfortable winners.



Kelleher

Bradley Konate Gomez Tsimikas

Milner Jones Keita

Minamino Origi Mane



Something like that, maybe. I can see the back 5 being right, the same ones who played in the League Cup tie. Would be more than happy with Alisson in if we're changing the whole back line, no disrespect to the fantastic Kelleher, but Alisson is the best keeper playing right now. Even after how good QK has been I'd still play Alisson in the remaining cup games we're in just for the mix of quality and experience. I think Chamberlain could play in midfield though, happy with that but also sound if Keita/Jones play. Good shift from Naby yesterday and thought Jones was great against Leeds. Don't really expect to see Mane play but would include one who typically starts to give us as much quality as possible, maybe the one who won't start against West Ham. Jota will definitely see minutes I think. The bench is really important here, wouldn't give many the night off at all, just in case we need to tip it into our favour. Really looking forward for this one as it'd be a lovely time to end a long run without this trophy.



COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!