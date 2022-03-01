« previous next »
CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 01:42:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  1, 2022, 12:21:01 pm
The cup final Kid.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XRwYBb05sUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XRwYBb05sUA</a>


Whats the fucks with Vinny O'Connors left ear? Looks like someones Barbecued Freddy Kruegers foot
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 03:28:45 pm
Quote from: jepovic on March  1, 2022, 12:23:08 pm
I think any Liverpool fan who remembers Istanbul shouldn't be too criticial of Kepa's behavior...
I don't know if Dudek was the one who started this trend of clowning goalkeepers, but he certainly made it more popular.

Brucey in 1984 mate. Showing my age.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 03:56:59 pm
 :)You think thats bad, me and my son were watching the game and during the game
my other half was saying "hes doing very well, isnt he" about Kelleher, and 5 seconds later lukaku, puts the ball in the net..."SHE LAUGHS" "ooops"..
I swear to jaysis...


Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March  1, 2022, 11:23:36 am
I watched the whole game in the comfort of my living room.

Unfortunately Mrs P was catastrophising through the game, went into overdrive in extra time and as each of ours took their penalty went full gloom and doom expecting them to miss.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 04:28:28 pm
Quote from: Sharado on March  1, 2022, 12:20:47 pm
The Jorginho thing is mad though as everyone knows he's going to do it at this point but no one just fucking stands there and collects it.

Yeah I don't get this myself. There must be some reason why no goalkeeper waits for him to take the shot first - maybe if they did, Jorginho would just blast the ball I don't know. It's just mad that everyone expects him to do it and yet very few keepers have been able to save his penalties (Pickford being in the surprising minority).
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 04:38:27 pm
Quote from: Silverbird on March  1, 2022, 04:28:28 pm
Yeah I don't get this myself. There must be some reason why no goalkeeper waits for him to take the shot first - maybe if they did, Jorginho would just blast the ball I don't know. It's just mad that everyone expects him to do it and yet very few keepers have been able to save his penalties (Pickford being in the surprising minority).

Alisson save one from him when we won there 2-0. Hes missed one or two others in the last couple of years as well I think.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 07:28:00 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 07:34:41 pm
^^^ He'll remember this forever.  :D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 08:19:24 pm
Reece James Shushing us after the goal. Fkn nob. He does it every where he plays How do you like it now..Sshhhhhhhhhhhh the fk up.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 08:23:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 28, 2022, 08:27:38 pm


We nearly lost Konaté  ;D

Reminds me of the special forces guy in Die Hard, pricking himself on the thorn :D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 08:29:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 28, 2022, 11:13:00 pm
I'd hate to play poker against Kelleher.  the walls could fall down around him and he wouldn't blink.

ice in those veins. nothing rattles him at all.
Yeah, his calm is extra-terrestrial.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 09:28:40 pm
Kelleher added to the Goalkeeper Wall at Kirkby.   :D

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 09:29:27 pm
Didnt know De Gea had played for us.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 10:19:27 pm
Utterly infrequent lazy observer but feel the need to post this in acknowledgement of the (wider) travelling Kop. My lad now 20s has relocated to London (originally Scotland based - as am I - Liverpool family). He took opportunity to find Liverpool friendly venues (no match ticket, sadly) pre and post game. On the way back into London he waits to get on a Liverpool fans tube to continue to savour atmosphere. As expected , tube was dominated by Liverpool fans with a reds only entrance position. Son, in broad Scottish accent says. I am a red. Slightly dubious carriage response is prove it - give us a song lad.
To my immense surprise (and credit to him) he went for the Luis Garcia song. Outcome was carriage went wild and a young reds supporter felt what is was like to be part of the Liverpool family.
YNWA.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
March 1, 2022, 10:30:22 pm
Quote from: Ronsared on March  1, 2022, 10:19:27 pm
Utterly infrequent lazy observer but feel the need to post this in acknowledgement of the (wider) travelling Kop. My lad now 20s has relocated to London (originally Scotland based - as am I - Liverpool family). He took opportunity to find Liverpool friendly venues (no match ticket, sadly) pre and post game. On the way back into London he waits to get on a Liverpool fans tube to continue to savour atmosphere. As expected , tube was dominated by Liverpool fans with a reds only entrance position. Son, in broad Scottish accent says. I am a red. Slightly dubious carriage response is prove it - give us a song lad.
To my immense surprise (and credit to him) he went for the Luis Garcia song. Outcome was carriage went wild and a young reds supporter felt what is was like to be part of the Liverpool family.
YNWA.


Luis Garcia, eminent carriage cred... :D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 11:27:03 am
Quote from: Ronsared on March  1, 2022, 10:19:27 pm
Utterly infrequent lazy observer but feel the need to post this in acknowledgement of the (wider) travelling Kop. My lad now 20s has relocated to London (originally Scotland based - as am I - Liverpool family). He took opportunity to find Liverpool friendly venues (no match ticket, sadly) pre and post game. On the way back into London he waits to get on a Liverpool fans tube to continue to savour atmosphere. As expected , tube was dominated by Liverpool fans with a reds only entrance position. Son, in broad Scottish accent says. I am a red. Slightly dubious carriage response is prove it - give us a song lad.
To my immense surprise (and credit to him) he went for the Luis Garcia song. Outcome was carriage went wild and a young reds supporter felt what is was like to be part of the Liverpool family.
YNWA.


Sounds like a scene from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs...but with a happier outcome... lol

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0ZEmLosVXE
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 12:46:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2022, 09:28:40 pm
Kelleher added to the Goalkeeper Wall at Kirkby.   :D



This mural needs a bit of touch up. It looks like a 1970s movie poster painted in front of cinemas where the actors looked nothing like that.

Reminded me also that old lady who repainted Jesus on a church wall. This time it was David James
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm by RedForeverTT »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 01:27:31 pm
I didn't know Gerard Butler played in goal for us either.

The only 2 decent ones on their are Tommy, Jerzey, and Kells. (cant see the Bruce or Clem ones properly)

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 01:27:31 pm
I didn't know Gerard Butler played in goal for us either.

The only 2 decent ones on their are Tommy, Jerzey, and Kells. (cant see the Bruce or Clem ones properly)



Westerveld is recognisable, although maybe its the kit.

The keeper above Brucie looks like hes having a shower.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 01:40:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm
Westerveld is recognisable, although maybe its the kit.

The keeper above Brucie looks like hes having a shower.

I think that's the great Elisha Scott - who, if the photos are an accurate indicator - did seem to use a lot of gel in his hair. Unless you mean Sam Hardy at the top who also appears to be a bit 'wet'.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:40:55 pm
I think that's the great Elisha Scott - who, if the photos are an accurate indicator - did seem to use a lot of gel in his hair. Unless you mean Sam Hardy at the top who also appears to be a bit 'wet'.

I meant the one who looks like hes standing under a shower head (from the European Cup handle!). I thought Elisha Scott was the one at the front next to Brucie?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm
I meant the one who looks like hes standing under a shower head (from the European Cup handle!). I thought Elisha Scott was the one at the front next to Brucie?

Ha, see what you mean.

Yes, Elisha is next to Bruce. Sam Hardy is between Ally and the man in the shower.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 02:59:15 pm
https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498980401167192066

Sky received record viewing figures for a League Cup final.

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 03:23:08 pm
Quote from: Ronsared on March  1, 2022, 10:19:27 pm
Utterly infrequent lazy observer but feel the need to post this in acknowledgement of the (wider) travelling Kop. My lad now 20s has relocated to London (originally Scotland based - as am I - Liverpool family). He took opportunity to find Liverpool friendly venues (no match ticket, sadly) pre and post game. On the way back into London he waits to get on a Liverpool fans tube to continue to savour atmosphere. As expected , tube was dominated by Liverpool fans with a reds only entrance position. Son, in broad Scottish accent says. I am a red. Slightly dubious carriage response is prove it - give us a song lad.
To my immense surprise (and credit to him) he went for the Luis Garcia song. Outcome was carriage went wild and a young reds supporter felt what is was like to be part of the Liverpool family.
YNWA.

Thats the business
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 03:41:42 pm
Quote from: jepovic on March  1, 2022, 12:23:08 pm
I think any Liverpool fan who remembers Istanbul shouldn't be too criticial of Kepa's behavior...
I don't know if Dudek was the one who started this trend of clowning goalkeepers, but he certainly made it more popular.

Bruce Grobbelaar, Rome 1984

Realised yesterday we have 3 keepers in our first team squad who have scored winning goals, Ali v WBA, Adrian in a shootout v the Bitters for West Ham and Kelleher. Don't think any other club can match that
Yesterday at 03:44:24 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:21:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm
Ha, see what you mean.

Yes, Elisha is next to Bruce. Sam Hardy is between Ally and the man in the shower.

Sam Hardy is far right (as you look at it) next to Westerveld. They guy next to Alisson is Cyril Sidlow, keeper during 1947 championship season. The guy 'in the shower' (he he really does look like he is  ;D ) is supposed to be Bill Perkins, 1901 Championship winning keeper
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:23:47 pm
Get in!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:25:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:23:47 pm
Get in!

Christ! How slow was your stream?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:25:07 pm
Christ! How slow was your stream?
;D

This kind of exchange has become a tradition after a big game
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm
;D

This kind of exchange has become a tradition after a big game

;D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:33:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:41:42 pm
Bruce Grobbelaar, Rome 1984

Realised yesterday we have 3 keepers in our first team squad who have scored winning goals, Ali v WBA, Adrian in a shootout v the Bitters for West Ham and Kelleher. Don't think any other club can match that

I loved Brucie. (I was lucky to meet  him in 1989 at Anfield after we won our last First Division title)

Clemence was a better keeper and a real gent.
Bruce was a character and I loved the Kop singing Brucie Brucie whats the score?
Does the Kop sing anything like that to Alisson?

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:35:32 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:33:55 pm
I loved Brucie. (I was lucky to meet  him in 1989 at Anfield after we won our last First Division title)

Clemence was a better keeper and a real gent.
Bruce was a character and I loved the Kop singing Brucie Brucie whats the score?
Does the Kop sing anything like that to Alisson?



We have a scoreboard now.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm
Quote from: Millie on February 28, 2022, 10:49:59 pm
Ha ha.  Is that Ricky Tomlinson?
Penalty specialist my arse!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Yesterday at 04:58:13 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:33:55 pm
I loved Brucie. (I was lucky to meet  him in 1989 at Anfield after we won our last First Division title)

Clemence was a better keeper and a real gent.
Bruce was a character and I loved the Kop singing Brucie Brucie whats the score?
Does the Kop sing anything like that to Alisson?



Brucie would always shove his hands behind his back and hold out his fingers to show it too ;D

I remember one game, we were 4/5 up and got a pen and we all wanted Brucie to take it, he wanted to and they wouldn't let him, probably the only time Bob got booed by the Kop.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Today at 01:32:51 am
Was Ox at Wembley? Didn't see him at the celebrations after the game.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Today at 02:29:31 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:32:51 am
Was Ox at Wembley? Didn't see him at the celebrations after the game.

He was a sub  :P
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Today at 02:33:08 am
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Today at 04:32:16 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:29:31 am
He was a sub  :P
Yeah?  Ohhhh...age is shewing!   ;D

But i cannot see any pics of him celebrating with the team. Even Thiago was going around the field with the team.
