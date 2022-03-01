Utterly infrequent lazy observer but feel the need to post this in acknowledgement of the (wider) travelling Kop. My lad now 20s has relocated to London (originally Scotland based - as am I - Liverpool family). He took opportunity to find Liverpool friendly venues (no match ticket, sadly) pre and post game. On the way back into London he waits to get on a Liverpool fans tube to continue to savour atmosphere. As expected , tube was dominated by Liverpool fans with a reds only entrance position. Son, in broad Scottish accent says. I am a red. Slightly dubious carriage response is prove it - give us a song lad.

To my immense surprise (and credit to him) he went for the Luis Garcia song. Outcome was carriage went wild and a young reds supporter felt what is was like to be part of the Liverpool family.

YNWA.

