« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties  (Read 37201 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,821
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm »
Tell you what - I could get used to this LFC winning trophies on a regular and consistent basis thing. 8)

Also, Goldbridge on Kepa: "Kepa's looking a bit stupid at the moment. He's not got near any of these. He's jumping around like a bloody bumblebee on a bloody bouncy castle!" :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kitch83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm »
Fuck knows who the 'DJ' was, but he was clearly a red!
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,984
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm
Rudiger is insufferable. One good season and he carries himself like he's Ramos.

And Havertz - most overrated footballer on the planet.

Honestly think he's brilliant and looks like Tuchel's using him in the right way now. I was hoping that lump Lukaku played yesterday as we would have found it easier. No surprise though, they have a really strong squad Chelsea so it was always going to be tough, just glad we got the trophy. And Kepa missing the final penalty was just karma.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
Fuck knows who the 'DJ' was, but he was clearly a red!

Dj tom turned the room, istanbul esque turnaround.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 12:47:24 pm
yes, it became more and more apparent as the game went on (for obvious reasons) until extra time as did the 'professional' fouls

im not having this narrative im hearing from punditry that chelsea were the much better team, there's an argument that they edged it over the whole game excluding pens, which for me is around where it's at as they were more dominant in extra time, as their subs made them better, our subs made us weaker and it showed. I thought the 90 was pretty even in a good final with really poor finishing from both teams.

The other narrative that is utter shite is red card for naby, laughable, it's a 50/50 where both players clash and both get hurt with one getting a touch on the ball the other not, just cos naby caught him in his nutsack doesn't make it a red. It's a 50/50, shit happens, Raúl Jiménez suffered a terrible head injury, there's no red card, it's a clash.

I remember as a kid coming in from a match, it was Burnley at Anfield Brian Flynns debut actually. They scored with a fluky shot that swerved all over the place, and we absolutely battered them for 89.8 minutes. They held on one nil.
I was telling my old feller about how we battered them and deserved to win, and he said one of the truest things a kid could be told.
If you dont score you dont win. You can play brilliantly all day and not score, and so you dont win. The rest is irrelevant.
That has always stuck in my mind when teams get a jammy win against us or we passed teams to death and couldnt score.
Yesterday we had the better stats, we were the better team. But until soft lad missed his pen we were drawing and not winning.
All that shite from Hasselbaink and co, all the cryarsing from the Putin Poodles aka Chelsea fans, it means nothing. Kepa missed his pen. They lost.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,815
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:40:36 pm
FGHFHFGHGFH" border="0

:lmao



And Ive just noticed banana man too :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 07:22:59 pm
Dont know if anyone else mentioned it,,,but have you seen the smirk on the lino's face at the very end as if to say "serves ya right  for all the antics ya dickhead"
[/quote
Hhahah yes just watched it back, again, and saw that. Objectively speaking a hilarious climax for absolutely loads of reasons
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,383
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
Joao Felix was at Wembley yesterday in the Liverpool end watching the game.  :D

Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
Fuck knows who the 'DJ' was, but he was clearly a red!

Ive read that he was an Arsenal fan, a well read Arsenal fan whos done his research on LFC tunes
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,553
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm
:lmao



And Ive just noticed banana man too :lmao
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm »
https://youtu.be/qCQFyGenSGU
 :scarf :scarf
Love the dressing room celebrations
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,044
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm »
Wha-ha-ha-ha-ha HEY!

:)
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,553
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
Joao Felix was at Wembley yesterday in the Liverpool end watching the game.  :D

sdvsdvsdv" border="0

Which ones he mate?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Orange and Red!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm »
Lukaku returning to Chelsea was an awful move for both player and club, he should've stayed at Inter because he was actually effective there and Serie A defenders had no idea how to deal with him - he scored over 20 goals in both seasons there.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,044
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm
Which ones he mate?

Disappointed that obvious Felix that cat was not utilised..
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,884
  • Seis Veces
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm
He said on the post match interview he got his hand on a couple.

Sky Go is over 1 minute behind live, so at 7-7 I said to the kids sod it, I'll put SSN on Virgin, thinking they'd just give an update, but they were showing the penalties. Jumped all over the place when Kepa ballooned it, then turned back to Sky Go and got the watch the last 2 pens all over again, but without the stress ;D
Dazn in Germany were actually behind the RAWK match comm thread by two pens. I spent most of the second half and extra time in an upstairs room following the commentary on here, like others I am getting too old for this, my nerves were totally shot, just couldn't watch it. Also figured as long as we didn't concede I'd continue on the ipad and not go back to the telly and jinx it. Then during the shoot out I paced around the house and continued reading in here while my dad had the tv on when I noticed the delay, so I stood so I could see the tv and at the same time glancing at the commentary, refreshing and refreshing, when it said 5:5 I then watched the pens on the telly knowing they'd both go in while during that time the game in London and the commentary had already moved on to the next couple of pen takers. When Kepa sent his to the skies I read it first and finally sat down and watched the two last ones, delighted and exhausted at the same time. :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,426
  • IFWT
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 10:49:59 pm »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:47:42 pm
Great watching those penalties again but without the nerves. Was giggling when Kepa came to take his. Talk about sweet, sweet, karma. Spent all that time & effort in trying to get inside our lad's heads, then totally bottles it when he's put on the spotlight. You couldn't have scripted it better.
On the one hand I think keepers continuing these antics pen after pen should get warned, then get a yellow and a warning, and then a second yellow. On the other hand I am sort of glad the ref let it slide and simply sent him back to his line each time. I think instead of getting into the heads of our players he got into his own and so it became our advantage. Concentrated so much on our guys and trying to get them to react that he could not concentrate on himself and that did him in when he had to take the shot. Kelleher just stayed calm and concentrated as fuck.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm
Im similar. I cant watch our penalties. I go out of the room and then come back in when I think the other team are taking theirs. Im not sure why but I think I dont like watching us miss but I am delighted if the other team miss.

I got so stressed watching the penalties (after putting the tv on silent and avoiding it beyond the odd furtive glance, through extra time,) that I decided to do sit ups with my eyes closed in front of the tv every time one of ours took a spotter. (I'm 60 !). I thought there would only be 5. By the time Kelleher slotted the 11th I could barely move on the mat. But I had to keep going cos obviously it was my pain that was helping them score. My stomach feels like a train drove over it today. Feck Kepa and his bullshit tome wasting antics it nearly killed me.
Honestly it was one of the hardest watches I've ever had. This is getting ridiculous. Mind you the joy and relief has been fantastic...
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,017
  • Bam!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm »
Anyone notice they took the team up 2 different staircases and half the players didn't get medals for the trophy lift?

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Ahhh a great day. Drove down to Watford then jumped the train from there. Couple of pints before making my way to the fan park thingy where I met up with a couple of mates. Suppose it was a good game for a neutral but the tension was horrible. Felt sick during the penalties but when it gets down to that, the performance is everything. If you lose, all the fun of the build up becomes irrelevant. And you forget very quickly. But if you win, especially winning like that, it becomes etched in your mind forever.

We sit now with a trophy in the bag while still in every competition. Is this the first of a few? Lets hope so. If not, it was a fucking great day out, I dont buy this mickey mouse cup nonsense
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
On the one hand I think keepers continuing these antics pen after pen should get warned, then get a yellow and a warning, and then a second yellow. On the other hand I am sort of glad the ref let it slide and simply sent him back to his line each time. I think instead of getting into the heads of our players he got into his own and so it became our advantage. Concentrated so much on our guys and trying to get them to react that he could not concentrate on himself and that did him in when he had to take the shot. Kelleher just stayed calm and concentrated as fuck.

I'd hate to play poker against Kelleher.  the walls could fall down around him and he wouldn't blink.

ice in those veins. nothing rattles him at all.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm
I got so stressed watching the penalties (after putting the tv on silent and avoiding it beyond the odd furtive glance, through extra time,) that I decided to do sit ups with my eyes closed in front of the tv every time one of ours took a spotter. (I'm 60 !). I thought there would only be 5. By the time Kelleher slotted the 11th I could barely move on the mat. But I had to keep going cos obviously it was my pain that was helping them score. My stomach feels like a train drove over it today. Feck Kepa and his bullshit tome wasting antics it nearly killed me.
Honestly it was one of the hardest watches I've ever had. This is getting ridiculous. Mind you the joy and relief has been fantastic...


Glad the penalties lasted so long then.people will ask where you got your 6 pack from and you can tell them from not watching penalty shoot-outs.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm »
FWIW I much preferred the viewpoint from behind the players. It was much easier to see where exactly the ball ended up.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm
And Ive just noticed banana man too :lmao
Is this like a Cold War Steve thing where he's hidden?
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,840
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm
FWIW I much preferred the viewpoint from behind the players. It was much easier to see where exactly the ball ended up.

So you seen my garden then? Because Kepas kick landed in there about 3 mins ago
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm
FWIW I much preferred the viewpoint from behind the players. It was much easier to see where exactly the ball ended up.

Unless it goes exactly to the place where the player is blocking the view with his big fat arse... ;) Not a fan of the camera work during penalties. I could live with the view from behind, but it should have been much higher up. It's annoying when a player takes the penalty and you have to wonder for a second where it ended up and whether it was saved, because you can only see the player's backside...
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1188 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm »
Well, speaking as (apparently) the only person who watched the whole game, extra time, and all the penalties, can I just say what a bunch of fannies you all are. And I was in work!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,279
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Well, speaking as (apparently) the only person who watched the whole game, extra time, and all the penalties, can I just say what a bunch of fannies you all are. And I was in work!

I watched the whole game on my phone. That was painful despite the somewhat "large" screen of an iPhone 11 pro max.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Well, speaking as (apparently) the only person who watched the whole game, extra time, and all the penalties, can I just say what a bunch of fannies you all are. And I was in work!
8) Good for you! Someone mentioned they watched the pens in 2005 and I watched every minute of Istanbul. Can't do it these days, Madrid I mostly watched the second half only and I think it am getting more nervous with every year. Yesterday the thought of being a damn coward did cross my mind, but I am past the age of caring about appearances really! ;D
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 12:15:00 am »
I'm presuming that ball from Kepa's last kick ended up as somebody's souvenir....??

Would need to be authenticated though, (if selling) so might have to be sold with a ticket stub which roughly matches the seating number where it likely landed!!

Or failing that.....a perimeter "car park" ticket.

It did go quite high like..
Logged
YNWA

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 12:32:49 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:35:29 pm
That was probably the highest quality penalty shootout I have seen. The goalies had no chance on any of them except maybe Konate's.
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2014/09/liverpool-middlesbrough/ is one is also up there.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 12:42:41 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:40:36 pm
FGHFHFGHGFH" border="0




If you could see what I could see . . .

Clean them feckin Windows!


. . . . Still trying to find his Little Stick !!!
Logged

Offline dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
Anyone heard anything from Reece James recently??
he's been awfully quite..
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 12:53:52 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
On the one hand I think keepers continuing these antics pen after pen should get warned, then get a yellow and a warning, and then a second yellow. On the other hand I am sort of glad the ref let it slide and simply sent him back to his line each time. I think instead of getting into the heads of our players he got into his own and so it became our advantage. Concentrated so much on our guys and trying to get them to react that he could not concentrate on himself and that did him in when he had to take the shot. Kelleher just stayed calm and concentrated as fuck.

Before the very first penalty was taken...he was doing star jumps right on the penalty spot, obviously hoping to "nobble" the ground with his studs. It was so blatant, he should have been carded for this straight away IMHO!!

IMHO...goalkeepers should be set in place on their line (booked if they come off it, the lines-man to monitor..) and then the ref invites the pen taker forward to set himself up.

I'd also outlaw any pre-kick "cross-bar" touching or twanging from the keeper...(Jordan Pickford would be naturally exempt from such temptation..)

I love a bit of gamesmanship and theatre in sport, but this modern thing where the keeper walks right up to the kick-taker and tries to intimidate him is not very sportsman-like. We get it....as a keeper it's your job to try and unsettle the kicker as much as you can and exacerbate any nerves or doubts they may have. You make yourself look "big" in the goal etc....you try and blur the target area by moving about a bit.

Even Grobbelaar's "wobbly legs" are fine by me....because at least he did this on the goal line!!

I think the ref was on to Kepa yesterday....and knew that unmonitored, he would try and stand near the spot on EVERY kick we had as our guy's approached. Another thing also....when they've scored THEIR pen....our keeper needs to retrieve the ball and send it to our next taker. Don't let THEIR KEEPER use the guise of "delivering the ball back to the spot" to try and get near it! (And thus right in the face of the next kicker)

A good ref will be all over these little tricks and will just get the keeper to give him the ball, and send him back between the sticks!!

There's a lot more goes on in penalties than many realise, and at this level...keepers try everything and anything they can get away with.

 :P



« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:10 am by RAWK Meltdown #1 »
Logged
YNWA

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 01:36:50 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Well, speaking as (apparently) the only person who watched the whole game, extra time, and all the penalties, can I just say what a bunch of fannies you all are. And I was in work!

Yeah, I bet looking after Miss Piggy and Kermit is really hard work... ;)

Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:53:52 am
Another thing also....when they've scored THEIR pen....our keeper needs to retrieve the ball and send it to our next taker. Don't let THEIR KEEPER use the guise of "delivering the ball back to the spot" to try and get near it! (And thus right in the face of the next kicker)


I think Kepa did that. I thought it was some kind of supersticious shite that he had to give every Chelsea player the ball himself, but yours makes way more sense and Kepa surely knows everything about how to be a twat during a shootout and therefore also knows how to prevent it from happening to his own players.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:19 am by stoa »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 02:04:15 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:36:50 am
Yeah, I bet looking after Miss Piggy and Kermit is really hard work... ;)

My Dr. Beaker predates your Dr. Beaker by many years.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,079
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 02:24:52 am »
Has Rudiger always been this much of a sook or has he upped his whinging game recently? 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 