On the one hand I think keepers continuing these antics pen after pen should get warned, then get a yellow and a warning, and then a second yellow. On the other hand I am sort of glad the ref let it slide and simply sent him back to his line each time. I think instead of getting into the heads of our players he got into his own and so it became our advantage. Concentrated so much on our guys and trying to get them to react that he could not concentrate on himself and that did him in when he had to take the shot. Kelleher just stayed calm and concentrated as fuck.



Before the very first penalty was taken...he was doing star jumps, obviously hoping to "nobble" the ground with his studs. It was so blatant, he should have been carded for this straight away IMHO!!IMHO...goalkeepers should be set in place on their line (booked if they come off it, the lines-man to monitor..) and then the ref invites the pen taker forward to set himself up.I'd also outlaw any pre-kick "cross-bar" touching or twanging from the keeper...(Jordan Pickford would be naturally exempt from such temptation..)I love a bit of gamesmanship and theatre in sport, but this modern thing where the keeper walks right up to the kick-taker and tries to intimidate him is not very sportsman-like. We get it....as a keeper it's your job to try and unsettle the kicker as much as you can and exacerbate any nerves or doubts they may have. You make yourself look "big" in the goal etc....you try and blur the target area by moving about a bit.Even Grobbelaar's "wobbly legs" are fine by me....because at least he did this on the goal line!!I think the ref was on to Kepa yesterday....and knew that unmonitored, he would try and stand near the spot on EVERY kick we had as our guy's approached. Another thing also....when they've scored THEIR pen....our keeper needs to retrieve the ball and send it to our next taker. Don't let THEIR KEEPER use the guise of "delivering the ball back to the spot" to try and get near it! (And thus right in the face of the next kicker)A good ref will be all over these little tricks and will just get the keeper to givethe ball, and send him back between the sticks!!There's a lot more goes on in penalties than many realise, and at this level...keepers try everything and anything they can get away with.