CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1080 on: Today at 04:37:26 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:29 pm
That was probably the highest quality penalty shootout I have seen. The goalies had no chance on any of them except maybe Konate's.
Kelleher just missed Werner's may have even touched it.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1081 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:29 pm
That was probably the highest quality penalty shootout I have seen. The goalies had no chance on any of them except maybe Konate's.
Kelleher got near a couple of theirs I think, didnt he?

But yeah, for us Konate was the heart-stopper! Luckily gave it just enough with his sprint run up :)

Trents was class. And I loved Mos, just cause he made himself laugh at how good it was ;D

Fab and Virg just ridiculous! Great shot of some our fans laughing in the crowd after Virgs
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1082 on: Today at 04:43:35 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:29 pm
That was probably the highest quality penalty shootout I have seen. The goalies had no chance on any of them except maybe Konate's.
I wish keepers wouldn't dive so early when Jorginho takes penalties, that technique is stupid and he rarely puts them into the corner.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1083 on: Today at 04:47:13 pm
I would go as far to say if we had not spent the money on Luis Diaz in January we would not have wont this given that Firmino is out and Jota was not fit to start.
What else beside the £100k Prize pot do we get from the League Cup income?
Reply #1084 on: Today at 04:50:39 pm
Obviously delighted at the win, which has its own kudos. Just thinking that we must get bits from other sources on this one, as the prize money as winners would not cover the staff wage bill for the day there. 85,000+ tickets sold at an average of £90 ish (£40 to £150 each according to the Chelsea ticket page, with all sorts of loyalty points required in the mix as well) is over £7.6 million. Some seats will be free, but there is additional match day income that the Stadium makes as well. The prize money for winning is just £100k. I am hoping we got a slice of that ticket money and television rights, given what a tiny fraction of the actual income the prize money is. How is the income dispersed?. Is there any way to know?.
Mods feel free to move if the wrong place or covered elsewhere, but seems a fair question.
Re: What else beside the £100k Prize pot do we get from the League Cup income?
Reply #1085 on: Today at 04:53:15 pm
It's a trophy in the cabinet, something for the fans to celebrate, you can't put a price on that. 

Why try and boil it down to income and monetary gains.
Re: What else beside the £100k Prize pot do we get from the League Cup income?
Reply #1086 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm
Kudos my boy, kudos.

Keeps the trophy cabinet ticking over.
Re: What else beside the £100k Prize pot do we get from the League Cup income?
Reply #1087 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:53:15 pm
It's a trophy in the cabinet, something for the fans to celebrate, you can't put a price on that. 

Why try and boil it down to income and monetary gains.

yeah, the absolute whole point of it all :)
to be the best and win.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1088 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:47:13 pm
I would go as far to say if we had not spent the money on Luis Diaz in January we would not have wont this given that Firmino is out and Jota was not fit to start.

Hes definitely given us a huge lift.

The anti-Tino Asprilla in terms of Colombian January window signings!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1089 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:53:15 pm
It's a trophy in the cabinet, something for the fans to celebrate, you can't put a price on that. 

Why try and boil it down to income and monetary gains.
Exactly.

And anyway itll be priceless if its a springboard to greater things!
Re: Kepa Mindgames
Reply #1090 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm
Quote from: nil three four nil on Today at 09:49:35 am
If I was Ref, a keeper who is not on the line when the penalty taker is ready gets a yellow card. It's not the keeper who decides when a penalty is taken, it's me (the ref) and the taker who decide.

I was really impressed with our lads not getting caught into all the mindgames of that keeper. I shat my pants on every shot we had to take, and I was 1000 miles away. How they could keep so cool... propably well prepared by our coaching staff, also psychological.
Also, I agree that the camera perspective makes it look much more difficult for the striker. The goal seems so much smaller, and the keeper so much bigger, this is really making rhe whole shootout a more intense experience. That's from a German who is supposed not to fear penalties...

I say the taker should just be able to take it. If he scores, he scores, if he misses, it gets re-taken for the keeper being off his line.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1091 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:43:35 pm
I wish keepers wouldn't dive so early when Jorginho takes penalties, that technique is stupid and he rarely puts them into the corner.

I guess keepers try everything they can in training and nothing really works.

Standing still until the player takes the penalty means that you have more chance of saving the ones hit down the middle or even Fabinho's penalty; saving the good penalties hit into the corners is nearly impossible so best to try to get the poor penalties.

However if you do that too much then the opposition will know and they will compensate.

All you can really do is to mix your tactics up a bit and try not to be predictable.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1092 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:20:02 pm
Me too. Emotional. "You were a lovely, brilliant 8 and now it's time to rest, before we call you back to a different position."

Hopefully the FA Cup. ;D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1093 on: Today at 05:01:30 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1094 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:57:43 pm
Hes definitely given us a huge lift.

The anti-Tino Asprilla in terms of Colombian January window signings!

Diaz doesn't play a trumpet? Shit.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1095 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:29 pm
That was probably the highest quality penalty shootout I have seen. The goalies had no chance on any of them except maybe Konate's.

Kelleher got something on Rhys James' too I think.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1096 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm
Anyone got any footage of kantes rugby tackle? Mad that.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1097 on: Today at 05:05:25 pm
Did we find out who that kid was? ;D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1098 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 04:25:51 pm
Can't stand Rudiger, such a crybaby always a victim! Loved it when the ref didn't wanna waste time with him sitting in the penalty box in extra time.
meanwhile the fukking comms were drooling over him nonstop "he plays the way you'd want to play if you were a Chelsea fan".

pricks.  make you want to puke.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1099 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm
Not long back home after a superb weekend.

Green man was boss yesterday afternoon and the crowd were brilliant inside the ground. Thats what its all about, thousands of reds just having a great time and a sing along. With the added bonus of picking up another shiny thing.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1100 on: Today at 05:13:54 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:29 pm
That was probably the highest quality penalty shootout I have seen. The goalies had no chance on any of them except maybe Konate's.


Was a really good game & the best side won.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1101 on: Today at 05:13:56 pm
Anybody got gifs of Klopp's dancing? :D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1102 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm
what a night. the DJ did all his research in what rammers to play too to get us a last injection of energy. turns out he's an Arsenal fan  ;D

would be good if we just wrapped up these finals in the first few minutes going forward...  ;)
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1103 on: Today at 05:17:18 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:02:38 pm
Kelleher got something on Rhys James' too I think.

Yeah he saw him kissing someone he shouldnt have behind the bike sheds.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1104 on: Today at 05:20:24 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:43:35 pm
I wish keepers wouldn't dive so early when Jorginho takes penalties, that technique is stupid and he rarely puts them into the corner.

Yea, it's all about the timing because of his "jump, skip."  Alisson stopped one of his last year (the 2-0 at the Bridge).  I'm also not surprised Pickford saved his at the Euros.  He scored against Pickford last spring, and given that he's Chelsea's penalty taker, I'm sure Pickford, like Ali, has had to study and prepare for his kicks.  Probably even has teammates do it in training just to get the timing down.  Unai Simon couldn't even move against it for Spain in the Euros, but that might be because he may not have much experience with it.  Pickford did and made the save look easy.

It reminds me of Reina against Oscar Cardozo.  For such a good penalty stopper, Reina was beaten by Cardozo twice when we played Benfica in 2010.  They weren't powerful penalties either (one was just Cardozo sending Reina the wrong way early).  But for Spain-Paraguay at the World Cup, he worked with Casillas in training and on video, and Casillas made that penalty save look easy against what seemed like a good penalty taker.

I'm sure for Kelleher it was difficult yesterday as he hasn't seen Jorginho's in action yet, but if you have and get the timing down, it's more savable as it's not really in the corners.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1105 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:16:33 pm
what a night. the DJ did all his research in what rammers to play too to get us a last injection of energy. turns out he's an Arsenal fan  ;D

would be good if we just wrapped up these finals in the first few minutes going forward...  ;)

I imagine before the game he gets someone from both clubs (or supporters groups) to send through a bit of a playlist for whoever wins. How else would he have known to get Dua Lipa straight on?!

Although God knows what would have been on Chelseas list.

Chewseeea, Chewseeea, Cheewseeea, Chewseeea and that annoying one they play before each home game on a loop probably.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1106 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm
The best moment for me was this one.





Milner just standing there waiting to get the job done. The oldest man on the team leading by example.
Kepa then tries to put him off by prancing about like a pony but James just keeps his focus and, if anything, becomes more determined to score (see 34 seconds in).

Watch the first 90 seconds of this video to see how brilliant Milner is. It is hard to take the first penalty (it's hard to take any) but Milner just would not be put off. A heck of a player and deserves all the praise that we can give him.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RK5sEKjM1a8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RK5sEKjM1a8</a>



I think all the penalties are in this extended clip.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1107 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:57:43 pm
Hes definitely given us a huge lift.

The anti-Tino Asprilla in terms of Colombian January window signings!
Could be exactly that if we go on to win the title. Werent Newcastle 12 points ahead or something like that when joined
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1108 on: Today at 05:37:21 pm
