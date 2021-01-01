« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties  (Read 24169 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,830
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #880 on: Today at 06:19:17 am »
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #881 on: Today at 06:45:56 am »
What a game that was!
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 