Just got back from Wembley.... what a day that was.
Waking up at 4:30, First can cracked open 6:15. Everyone in good spirits. Sun cracking the flags, decent atmosphere around the ground. All good.
The game ... I didn't enjoy it one bit! I have no intention of watching that back again. 120 minutes and 22 penalties, exhausting. Don't think we played well, but thank fuck we have one of the best defensive offside traps. Some players had good games, others forgettable. VVD, Fab and Kelleher, they deserve special mentions.
We won so who cares. Every red slotted home a pen. Shout out to Tuchel and Kepa.
bloody exhausted ... Onto Norwich.