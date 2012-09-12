the best 0-0 I've ever watched live... we were hanging on at times.. they were hanging on at times - if it had ended 3-2 either way no one could've complained

Might have been a different story with Thiago fit and we had more control who knows



Chelsea are a bad match up for us to be honest - they sit in so well (especially if Silva is on the pitch) and counter really well - hope someone else does them in the CL before they get to us



It's a rush to win it whatever the importance of it as a competition.

Fair fucks to all 20 penalty takers some serious technique under pressure