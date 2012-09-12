« previous next »
Author Topic: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Two points of many i can say about them but I will leave it at two.

1. Lukaku and Werner need to be taught the offside rule, never seen players like them be off so much.

2. That lad Chabolah (Spelling) is very good.
Y.N.W.A.

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
Two points of many i can say about them but I will leave it at two.

1. Lukaku and Werner need to be taught the offside rule, never seen players like them be off so much.

2. That lad Chabolah (Spelling) is very good.
Mendy aint too bad either.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
That was a thrilling game for a 0-0, wasn't it?

I don't think either side could complain if they got beat. A brilliant final, and thankfully we were the ones who lifted it in the end.

Delighted that Kelleher was so decisive. My dad turned around and said "this lad is going to lose it for them" to me once they subbed Kepa on - and I had the exact same thought myself. Such a strange sub. Mendy was outstanding throughout.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
Mendy aint too bad either.

He is but we know that, this kid is a talent.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Can't say I was too impressed with Chalobah. He's young and all, but Diaz had him on toast the whole game.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm


"Waiting on my medal for making Kepa piss his kecks..."
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
Can't say I was too impressed with Chalobah. He's young and all, but Diaz had him on toast the whole game.

He did well against him one on one but Diaz movement killed him and it would the best, but as i say that kid looks a decent player.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
the best 0-0 I've ever watched live... we were hanging on at times.. they were hanging on at times - if it had ended 3-2 either way no one could've complained
Might have been a different story with Thiago fit and we had more control who knows

Chelsea are a bad match up for us to be honest - they sit in so well (especially if Silva is on the pitch) and counter really well - hope someone else does them in the CL before they get to us

It's a rush to win it whatever the importance of it as a competition.
Fair fucks to all 20 penalty takers some serious technique under pressure 
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:01:32 am »
Good game, great win! Boom!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #853 on: Today at 12:01:34 am »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:11:25 am »
Arch is lit red tonight.  8)

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #855 on: Today at 12:17:29 am »
Van Dijk's penalty eh, Kepa trying to psyche him by standing over to his right, encouraging Virgil to shoot to Kepa's left.


So Van Dijk takes the hard route of squeezing it in the small gap Kepa still had to his right, astounding coolness.





Oh, and I love beating Chelsea
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #856 on: Today at 12:24:59 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm
He is but we know that, this kid is a talent.
Caoimhin is too! 
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #857 on: Today at 12:26:04 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:24:59 am
Caoimhin is too! 

Without doubt.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #858 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »

Liverpool 0 Mendy 0
Liverpool 11 Kepa 0


Kepa will go down as a sort of League Cup anti-hero
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #859 on: Today at 12:45:39 am »
Seriously Tmisikas is some crack ;D

https://fb.watch/brR71DMCnq/
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #860 on: Today at 01:12:53 am »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #861 on: Today at 01:16:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:53 am


wish we could just put a line through Abu Dhabi's.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #862 on: Today at 01:22:50 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Best to you and yours, mate. We're all with you. YNWA
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #863 on: Today at 01:28:52 am »
If Chelsea get one or two good strikers then they will be a hard team to beatthats if they still a viable club next year.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #864 on: Today at 01:51:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm
the best 0-0 I've ever watched live... we were hanging on at times.. they were hanging on at times - if it had ended 3-2 either way no one could've complained
Might have been a different story with Thiago fit and we had more control who knows

Chelsea are a bad match up for us to be honest - they sit in so well (especially if Silva is on the pitch) and counter really well - hope someone else does them in the CL before they get to us

It's a rush to win it whatever the importance of it as a competition.
Fair fucks to all 20 penalty takers some serious technique under pressure 

*21 penalty takers :D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #865 on: Today at 01:52:11 am »
The League Cup - An oldie but a goodie. Lets go you red men. YnWA
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #866 on: Today at 01:57:04 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Truly all my thoughts are with you and your family mate. Hopefully the next cup final the reds are in, you are in a better place to celebrate a win 🏆
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #867 on: Today at 01:58:57 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
Can't say I was too impressed with Chalobah. He's young and all, but Diaz had him on toast the whole game.

that's exactly the expression i was going to reply with, not a criticism of the kid (he has talent, he'll grow) but just the class of diaz
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #868 on: Today at 02:03:06 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:58:57 am
that's exactly the expression i was going to reply with, not a criticism of the kid (he has talent, he'll grow) but just the class of diaz

I agree.  I thought he was the weak link not even taking Diaz into account. 
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #869 on: Today at 02:06:44 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:29 am
Van Dijk's penalty eh, Kepa trying to psyche him by standing over to his right, encouraging Virgil to shoot to Kepa's left.


So Van Dijk takes the hard route of squeezing it in the small gap Kepa still had to his right, astounding coolness.





Oh, and I love beating Chelsea

Best penalty of the night for me. Kepa asks him to slot it to the tightest of gaps and Virgil duly obliges.
Fuck you Martin Tyler.
Fuck you Gary Neville.
Fuck you Jimmy Floyd Wankerbank.
Fuck you Nathan Chalkboard.
Fuck you Terry and Lampard.
Fuck you Dennis Wise, Ruud Gullit, Marcel Desailly and Frank LeBeouf. Fuck every fucking c*nt that's ever been employed by Chelsea Football Club.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #870 on: Today at 02:07:22 am »
Just got back from Wembley.... what a day that was.

Waking up at 4:30, First can cracked open 6:15. Everyone in good spirits. Sun cracking the flags, decent atmosphere around the ground. All good.

The game ... I didn't enjoy it one bit! I have no intention of watching that back again. 120 minutes and 22 penalties, exhausting. Don't think we played well, but thank fuck we have one of the best defensive offside traps. Some players had good games, others forgettable. VVD, Fab and Kelleher, they deserve special mentions.

We won so who cares. Every red slotted home a pen. Shout out to Tuchel and Kepa.  ;D bloody exhausted ... Onto Norwich.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #871 on: Today at 02:24:31 am »
What a fucking team we have!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #872 on: Today at 02:32:27 am »
What a game!! Had everything, get the feck in boys!!! Still buzzing!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #873 on: Today at 02:34:26 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:45:39 am
Seriously Tmisikas is some crack ;D

https://fb.watch/brR71DMCnq/

You planning a trip to Sri Lanka? Don't talk to the Tsunami Temple guy... ;)
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #874 on: Today at 03:15:35 am »
Nothing comes close to the joy of watching us win. This team this club this family, we're special. Up the motherfucking reds.
YNWA
