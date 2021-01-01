As Kepa stepped up, I was thinking the same thing that I think Kepa was thinking: Kelleher is going to save this.So Kepa didnt just miss - he made sure he missed. To ensure Kelleher couldnt save it, couldnt show him up. The penalty specialist who hadnt saved a single penalty.Keep threw his own team under the bus. To protect his ego.Just 30 minutes after Tuchel threw Mendy, the player who kept them in the game for 119 minute, under the bus. To bring on the penalty specialist.Poetic justice.
not sure if this has been mentioned, but Hendo as club captain had every right to go collect the trophy and hold it up for everyone.but he stayed back and let Millie get it - first time Millie's done that in his career (AFAIK).wonderful by Hendo, just wonderful.
?? But Hendo was the first to collect and lift it up.
@SamMcGuire90Still laughing at this.
not on my tv .... ??though I may have been distracted coz my family called on a WhatsApp call so we could yell at each other .
Seriously! The goalie was standing on that side to begin with, almost daring VVD to shoot it there, so Van Dyk goes ahead and just blazes it by his head! After Fabinho, that was my favorite Liverpool penalty.
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]