CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:34:19 pm
As Kepa stepped up, I was thinking the same thing that I think Kepa was thinking: Kelleher is going to save this.

So Kepa didnt just miss - he made sure he missed. To ensure Kelleher couldnt save it, couldnt show him up. The penalty specialist who hadnt saved a single penalty.

Keep threw his own team under the bus. To protect his ego.

Just 30 minutes after Tuchel threw Mendy, the player who kept them in the game for 119 minute, under the bus. To bring on the penalty specialist.

Poetic justice.


I mean. Really!?

Kepa deliberately missed the penalty to protect his ego? How does that work? He's directly responsible for the loss, yet his ego survives that? He misses and the other keeper scores. That protects his ego!?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:15:48 pm
not sure if this has been mentioned, but Hendo as club captain had every right to go collect the trophy and hold it up for everyone.

but he stayed back and let Millie get it - first time Millie's done that in his career (AFAIK).

wonderful by Hendo, just wonderful.

Henderson lifted the trophy.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:35:18 pm
?? But Hendo was the first to collect and lift it up.
not on my tv .... ??

though I may have been distracted coz my family called on a WhatsApp call so we could yell at each other :).
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:53:34 pm
@SamMcGuire90
Still laughing at this.



Seriously!  The goalie was standing on that side to begin with, almost daring VVD to shoot it there, so Van Dyk goes ahead and just blazes it by his head!  After Fabinho, that was my favorite Liverpool penalty.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:36:47 pm
not on my tv .... ??

though I may have been distracted coz my family called on a WhatsApp call so we could yell at each other :).

Ahh right, think you done the same as I did initially. Milner was leading everyone up so I was also thinking at first he was going to lift it but there was two lines going up different ways and Hendo made his way forward and lifted it first the end.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Sweet though wasnt it?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 09:39:08 pm
Seriously!  The goalie was standing on that side to begin with, almost daring VVD to shoot it there, so Van Dyk goes ahead and just blazes it by his head!  After Fabinho, that was my favorite Liverpool penalty.

Was crazy, couldnt believe he blazed it there, it was like fuck you, you dont choose which side I take it I take it where I want. Was stood open mouthed after that for a few seconds, was unreal.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:44:22 pm »
God it's a good time to be us.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
Yassssssssssssssssssssss.

Been in town all day, we were shite, up the reds!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:45:33 pm »
Just watched some highlights on youtube. It switched to the Tyler commentary for ET and the pens. Incredible how a balanced commentary before that switched to obvious pro chelsea bias. No surprise, of course. 
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:46:48 pm »

What's just been seen in orbit ?
A brand new satellite?
Or was it Kepa's spot kick.
It really was that shite!
I think it was the latter.
Hit high with too much pace.
We'll never get that ball back.
It's too deep in outer space!

Allez Allez Allez....


Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:53:34 pm
@SamMcGuire90
Still laughing at this.



It was a good job Kepa missed it to be honest, otherwise there'd be a flaming, ball-shaped hole somewhere on Kepa's person.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #772 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
Well that was excellent. Christ, what an absolutely phenomenal day. Well in Redmen!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #773 on: Today at 09:48:27 pm »
Im still not fully over the tension.
