CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Online Armand9

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #560 on: Today at 08:08:59 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:05:48 pm
Noticed the ref talked / warned A LOT to Kepa during the shoot-out?

Like aaa... 4-5 times?  :butt  :butt  :butt

every pen mate, should've booked him early and just got on with it

anyway, it all worked towards a beaut of a karma moment that will be welcomed by the rings of saturn in a day or two
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #561 on: Today at 08:10:42 pm
GET THE FUCK IN LADS!!!!
Online RedForeverTT

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #562 on: Today at 08:10:47 pm
The shootout is the first time I saw Timo Werner put the ball into the net without being offside.
Online Felch Aid

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #563 on: Today at 08:10:57 pm
Good game to be fair and I thought we were better for long periods but they had better chances.

Fabino bossed midfield today and out bossed Kante.

Diaz and Robertson were also quality.

Salah looked a bit lost but cometh the hour he steps up and twats his peno.

Fingers on lips from that lot. Horrible club.
Online KissThisGuy

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #564 on: Today at 08:11:19 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:54:17 pm

Tactical masterstroke taking Kepa on.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #565 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm
Winning trophies is good  :)
Online scouseman

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #566 on: Today at 08:11:53 pm
I need a lie down in a dark room after that. To think that young harvey elliott was not even in the side and yet puts in a very mature performance and the way he slot his pen was top class. Only a Brazilian would slot his pen the way Fab did. I am so proud to call myself a red. Thank you to the manager, players, backroom staff and everyone connected with us. Also a special thank you to RAWK for being such a amazing forum to be a part of and participate in. I have become friends with many fans from this site and has helped me get though the pandemic as a result of the help and support I have received.

God I love this club. I am spent. There was this lady during the pens in our end with her head in her hands watching that must have been unbearable and yet the joy at the end imminence,

Ir makes it all the sweeter that they changed the keeper to win them the game who ends up losing them it. 1 down 3 to go my fellow REDS

The Future Is Bright the Future is RED . I was also heartbroken for crying at missing the game at the last minute, 
Online Red-Soldier

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #567 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm
Online Avens

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #568 on: Today at 08:12:49 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:57:57 pm
Whos the little boy who lifted the trophy with you?

Klopp I dont know!

Allison just picked a random kid out of the crowd to go up the steps with him!!

 ;D That's incredible.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #569 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Don't really mind the guys on DAZN. Felgen-Ralle is one of the better co-commentators I think. They are definitely about a million miles better than the fucking fat c*nt they have on German Sky for Premier League games. I really fucking hate that guy...

We turned down the sound and watched in silence for the last half hour. Great game, nerve wracking. We were shattered at the end, could of went either way.
Chelsea are a really good team and so they should be with all their money and with being European and World Champions.

Well done MIGHTY REDS..
Online Elmo!

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #570 on: Today at 08:14:29 pm
You've all misunderstood, Kepa was sacrificing the trophy and was aiming to take out a tank in Ukraine. Let's hope he hits the target.
Online NarutoReds

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #571 on: Today at 08:14:32 pm
My moment of the game for me.  ;D  ;D

Offline Cruiser

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #572 on: Today at 08:15:06 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:54:17 pm

Poor bastard thought he was taking a goal kick  ;D ;D ;D
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #573 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm
Haha salty from Hasselbaink on Sky, Carragher and Redknapp proper winding him up when he tried to say that Thiago Silva was better than Virgil van Dijk :lmao
Online AndyInVA

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #574 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:00:18 pm
Probably the funniest thing I've ever seen on a football pitch. Absolutely humiliated.

That was my fave also. Mind games my ass. Virgil hit so hard and so accurate it still beat him when he was already that side. I loved the eyes Virgil gave him afterwards.
Online Red_Mist

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #575 on: Today at 08:15:42 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:14:32 pm
My moment of the game for me.  ;D  ;D
Did laugh out loud when he came piling in ;D
Online stockdam

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #576 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:10:47 pm
The shootout is the first time I saw Timo Werner put the ball into the net without being offside.

But technically he was offside as there was only the keeper between him and the line.
Online reddebs

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #577 on: Today at 08:16:04 pm
I've not seen any of the game since Matips disallowed goal.  No way I could sit through watching us get denied winning by more shit decisions

Took the dogs out for a walk then part listened to lfctv commentary or followed the Comms on here.

I couldn't watch the pens, was pacing round nearly being sick at every one of them with my heart rate up above 100.

So pleased that's over with and we got the win but Jesus I can't cope with these finals now.
Online rushyman

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #578 on: Today at 08:16:04 pm
Hasselbaink is on the pipe saying T Silva is better than Vvd
Offline ToneLa

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #579 on: Today at 08:16:33 pm
Klopp

This is for the people out there. This is for everybody
Online Sarge

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #580 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm
Only the League Cup me hoop.

Get in!!
