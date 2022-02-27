I need a lie down in a dark room after that. To think that young harvey elliott was not even in the side and yet puts in a very mature performance and the way he slot his pen was top class. Only a Brazilian would slot his pen the way Fab did. I am so proud to call myself a red. Thank you to the manager, players, backroom staff and everyone connected with us. Also a special thank you to RAWK for being such a amazing forum to be a part of and participate in. I have become friends with many fans from this site and has helped me get though the pandemic as a result of the help and support I have received.



God I love this club. I am spent. There was this lady during the pens in our end with her head in her hands watching that must have been unbearable and yet the joy at the end imminence,



Ir makes it all the sweeter that they changed the keeper to win them the game who ends up losing them it. 1 down 3 to go my fellow REDS



The Future Is Bright the Future is RED . I was also heartbroken for crying at missing the game at the last minute,