Author Topic: Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 505 times)

Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« on: February 25, 2022, 04:25:52 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arsenal-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Location: Emirates Stadium

Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT

Allocation: 3,003

Disabled allocation: 25 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices                           

Adults  £30
Over 65s (65+)  £20
Juniors (Under 18)  £20
Juniors (Under 16)  £15
Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

First sale: 11 or more games  from 8.15am on Friday March 4 until 12.45pm on Monday March 7.

First sale status: guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games  from 1pm until 1.45pm on Monday March 7.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: nine or more games: from 2pm until 2.45pm on Monday March 7.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: eight or more games  from 3pm on Monday March 7.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #1 on: February 27, 2022, 03:59:39 am »
Chances of spares for this? Not optimistic like
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:27:41 am »
New problem today: added two tickets to my basket, then it wouldn't let me re-assign the second one.  After selecting the person from the drop down list, the screen refresh that is supposed to then happen automatically wouldn't happen.  Refreshing the whole page fixed it.   Also got a weird prompt after entering my credit card details about updating my address which I've not seen before.

Bugs they've still not fixed:

- When using Chrome on a desktop, and you select the credit card from the saved list that Google holds, they still don't pick up the expiry month/year, making you re-key it
- The saved list of credit cards that are held in your LFC account are still never offered to me when I buy on a desktop in Chrome, but I do get them when I buy using Android on my phone
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:29:20 am »
Yep same for me. It's a bit of a pain, but sorted ok
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:40:22 am »
Yes, had that 'won't assign' bug too before. I found that selecting the name a second time worked / refreshing the page. Always worry it was going to bin the tickets out though.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:47:15 am »
I think not showing saved cards is a cached style sheet. I had it and fixed it with full refresh (ctrl + f5).

Use that legends game to add one to basket and test it
