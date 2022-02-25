Location: Emirates StadiumKick-off: 8.15pm GMTAllocation: 3,003Disabled allocation: 25 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdults  £30Over 65s (65+)  £20Juniors (Under 18)  £20Juniors (Under 16)  £15Price notesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.First sale: 11 or more games  from 8.15am on Friday March 4 until 12.45pm on Monday March 7.First sale status: guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 10 or more games  from 1pm until 1.45pm on Monday March 7.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: nine or more games: from 2pm until 2.45pm on Monday March 7.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: eight or more games  from 3pm on Monday March 7.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesSupporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket creditsAs previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.