The only reason any business entity can attract, say, 750 million of new investment is because the new investor believes their investment will increase in value.



The reason the new investor believes their equity investment will increase in value, is because the entity they are investing in has already demonstrated the ability to increase the equity of existing or previous investors.



Equity is increased by ploughing profits into investors equity accounts. Or by new investors ploughing new investment into the equity accounts.



If profits are used to buy players and pay for new training grounds, the equity accounts cannot go up in value. And new investors will not plough new investment into the equity accounts.



Since the fundamental goal of investors is to increase equity, (unless the entity is just a plaything of fabulously wealthy individuals who long ago lost interest in making money, or of state-sponsored oligarchs who need a vehicle for a political agenda or for laundering money), executives of the entity, acting on behalf of equity investors, will seek to increase the value of the equity accounts.



This means the executives will:

finance ongoing operations from revenues, rather than drawing down equity accounts;

finance the purchase of players using proceeds from the sale of other players, rather than drawing down equity accounts;

and finance capital expenditure such as new training grounds using debt financing, particularly if the cost of debt is low, and particularly if the interest expense on the debt can be deducted from taxable income, rather than drawing down equity accounts.



This is not rocket science.



Of course, there are other models out there for how to run a football club. And LFC fans are free to complain and agitate until they get their way.



Some of them can lead to success on the field, but are not sustainable. As the blau y grana in sunny Spain, or the blues in West London, are about to learn.



Other models are sustainable, but don't lead to success on the field.



You pays your money, and you takes your choice.