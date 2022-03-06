« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 10766 times)

Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #160 on: March 6, 2022, 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  6, 2022, 03:52:38 pm
I think the crux actually Al is you were fundamentally wrong about who owns what and if youd just accepted that you could have saved yourself a few hours.

No, I was completely correct about who owns Liverpool.

From our own website, JW Henry is named as the Principal owner of LFC.

Using your seriously flawed logic Henry wouldn't be the Principal owner of LFC. It would be FSG.

Owning the biggest share of FSG equates exactly to owning the biggest share in Liverpool. RedBird owning a share of FSG equates to them owning a share of Liverpool FC. That is why they are listed as having a significant interest in LFC.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #161 on: March 6, 2022, 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 04:16:49 pm
Owning the biggest share of FSG equates exactly to owning the biggest share in Liverpool. RedBird owning a share of FSG equates to them owning a share of Liverpool FC. That is why they are listed as having a significant interest in LFC.

But strangely not listed as having a significant share...

I swear your hatred for the owners runs that deep that if they came out and said that the grass at Anfield was green you'd find a way to argue it was blue.
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #162 on: March 6, 2022, 04:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 04:16:49 pm
No, I was completely correct about who owns Liverpool.

From our own website, JW Henry is named as the Principal owner of LFC.

Using your seriously flawed logic Henry wouldn't be the Principal owner of LFC. It would be FSG.

Owning the biggest share of FSG equates exactly to owning the biggest share in Liverpool. RedBird owning a share of FSG equates to them owning a share of Liverpool FC. That is why they are listed as having a significant interest in LFC.

It equates to having the greatest control/influence over how FSG manages LFC.

FSG the entity owns LFC - this is simple fact.

RedBird potentially have 10% of the voting rights (we don't know the exact details) but they cannot unilaterally do anything regarding LFC. That is the key difference here - they can't sell their 10% of LFC, they can't take 10% of the profits, they can't decide what to do about 1 in every 10 players.

Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #163 on: March 6, 2022, 04:44:49 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on March  6, 2022, 04:24:52 pm
It equates to having the greatest control/influence over how FSG manages LFC.

FSG the entity owns LFC - this is simple fact.

RedBird potentially have 10% of the voting rights (we don't know the exact details) but they cannot unilaterally do anything regarding LFC. That is the key difference here - they can't sell their 10% of LFC, they can't take 10% of the profits, they can't decide what to do about 1 in every 10 players.



You are arguing over semantics.

The value of what Redbird paid for their share of FSG included the increased value of LFC. That money has not been reinvested in LFC.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #164 on: March 6, 2022, 04:46:28 pm »


Well anyway.good financial results them eh?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #165 on: March 6, 2022, 04:55:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  6, 2022, 04:46:28 pm


Well anyway.good financial results them eh?

UKSV's accounts our parent companies are interesting, they owe £265m having taken out a further £65m intercompany loan.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #166 on: March 6, 2022, 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 04:44:49 pm
You are arguing over semantics.

The value of what Redbird paid for their share of FSG included the increased value of LFC. That money has not been reinvested in LFC.

Mate, I'm stating the legal status of it.

I agree with your statement that when RB paid FSG for the 10% of shares, the value calculated will have involved valuing all assets under the FSG banner.

It cannot be stated that the money has not been reinvested - only that as at 31 May 2021 there had not been any additional capital injection into the club by FSG.

These are the facts.

We can discuss all day what we think should be done with the investment, however much should be utilised for the club etc. etc. but clarity is key and whilst you call it semantics it is an important legal distinction that will strong influence how FSG acts
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #167 on: March 6, 2022, 05:03:24 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on March  6, 2022, 04:56:26 pm
Mate, I'm stating the legal status of it.

I agree with your statement that when RB paid FSG for the 10% of shares, the value calculated will have involved valuing all assets under the FSG banner.

It cannot be stated that the money has not been reinvested - only that as at 31 May 2021 there had not been any additional capital injection into the club by FSG.

These are the facts.

We can discuss all day what we think should be done with the investment, however much should be utilised for the club etc. etc. but clarity is key and whilst you call it semantics it is an important legal distinction that will strong influence how FSG acts

If there had been an injection of equity after 31st of May then surely it would have been listed as a post balance sheet event.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #168 on: March 6, 2022, 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 05:03:24 pm
If there had been an injection of equity after 31st of May then surely it would have been listed as a post balance sheet event.

It wouldn't have been - you'd be amazed at what boxes need ticking for something to class as PBSE! So. Many. God. Damn. Hoops!

Also it would have been unlikely to be equity - would have simply been an Inter Co loan and unless there was a serious Going Concern issue which required it (as opposed to just being a loan to help cover some operating costs following a lean period) then nothing is getting disclosed.
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #169 on: March 6, 2022, 05:09:20 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on March  6, 2022, 05:06:31 pm
It wouldn't have been - you'd be amazed at what boxes need ticking for something to class as PBSE! So. Many. God. Damn. Hoops!

Also it would have been unlikely to be equity - would have simply been an Inter Co loan and unless there was a serious Going Concern issue which required it (as opposed to just being a loan to help cover some operating costs following a lean period) then nothing is getting disclosed.

What effect will the extra £65m intercompany loan UKSV Holdings took out mean for LFC do you think ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #170 on: March 6, 2022, 05:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 05:09:20 pm
What effect will the extra £65m intercompany loan UKSV Holdings took out mean for LFC do you think ?

I was having a look for that - I presume that my sanity/eye sight is going or you've hit the absinthe hard as I can't see any new IC loans in those accounts.

Note 14 on page 31 has the group overall debt at £265m, down £70m on 2020 with the I/C balances, being £71.4m (stadium loan) and £66m, the same as in 2020 so there have been no new loans and there have been no payments made to pay them down.

The only new group amount is the £10m debtor which is for amounts incurred by the club but that actually relate to FSG - this would seem to be the ESL fine
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #171 on: March 6, 2022, 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 04:55:10 pm
UKSV's accounts our parent companies are interesting, they owe £265m having taken out a further £65m intercompany loan.

What you on about? That £65m has been in the accounts for ages.

And when you say "they owe £265m" you know that's the group of companies figure? So it's not on top of the figures in the club's accounts.
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #172 on: March 6, 2022, 05:19:33 pm »
Just gone back through a few older accounts for UKSV Holdings and it's been on there since at least 2017.
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #173 on: March 6, 2022, 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  6, 2022, 05:17:12 pm
What you on about? That £65m has been in the accounts for ages.

And when you say "they owe £265m" you know that's the group of companies figure? So it's not on top of the figures in the club's accounts.

I am well aware that the £265m is for the group, but UKSV's only income comes from LFC. So if the debt is repaid it will be repaid by LFC. Those debts are before the £80m ARE development is funded.

How much debt do you think is acceptable ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #174 on: March 6, 2022, 05:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 05:34:45 pm
I am well aware that the £265m is for the group, but UKSV's only income comes from LFC. So if the debt is repaid it will be repaid by LFC. Those debts are before the £80m ARE development is funded.

What has this got to do with the claim of £65m of new debt?


Quote
How much debt do you think is acceptable ?

Depends what the debt is for. It's currently at a more than acceptable level given the clubs finances and the reason for the debt.
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #175 on: March 6, 2022, 05:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 05:34:45 pm
I am well aware that the £265m is for the group, but UKSV's only income comes from LFC. So if the debt is repaid it will be repaid by LFC. Those debts are before the £80m ARE development is funded.

How much debt do you think is acceptable ?

It is a difficult to answer question due to us not knowing the exact strategy at board level.

I don't see an issue with us being lent a further £80m by the ownership group though - owner debt is very different to commercial debt (I know it is obvious but just setting out my point) and provided the terms stay the same, being that repayments are paused and no interest then why not take advantage of it.

Debt itself is not a problem - only unserviceable debt.
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #176 on: March 6, 2022, 05:48:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  6, 2022, 05:37:24 pm
What has this got to do with the claim of £65m of new debt?


Depends what the debt is for. It's currently at a more than acceptable level given the clubs finances and the reason for the debt.

Further debt. As in addition to the debt of LFC.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #177 on: March 6, 2022, 07:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 04:16:49 pm
No, I was completely correct about who owns Liverpool.

From our own website, JW Henry is named as the Principal owner of LFC.

Using your seriously flawed logic Henry wouldn't be the Principal owner of LFC. It would be FSG.

Owning the biggest share of FSG equates exactly to owning the biggest share in Liverpool. RedBird owning a share of FSG equates to them owning a share of Liverpool FC. That is why they are listed as having a significant interest in LFC.
Significant interest starts from 25% based on Accounting standards.
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #178 on: March 6, 2022, 08:27:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  6, 2022, 07:33:40 pm
Significant interest starts from 25% based on Accounting standards.

It isn't in relation to accounting practices.

Premier League rule D 2.2 states that no individual or company can have a 10% stake in more than one Premier League Club.

That is why Clubs have to inform the Premier League of individuals or companies that own 10% or more of any Club.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #179 on: March 6, 2022, 08:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 08:27:24 pm
It isn't in relation to accounting practices.

Premier League rule D 2.2 states that no individual or company can have a 10% stake in more than one Premier League Club.

That is why Clubs have to inform the Premier League of individuals or companies that own 10% or more of any Club.
Oh! 👍
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 am »
Ignoring the distractions on the last few pages, whats's the consensus on the results then?

All the commentary I've read has indicated that we are in a strong position and look to have come out of Covid in a better position than our non cheating peers.

I saw one report, that said we earned £80-£85m from Nike, which if true is an impressive figure and one which could grow further when all retail stores are open. That should help put us on a similar footing to Utd who were streets ahead of us just a few years back.

2 new stands, a new training facility, multiple retail outlets, a quality portfolio of commercial partners alongside a quality football operation should give us the tools to be competitive with any properly run club in the world.
Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:57:12 am
Ignoring the distractions on the last few pages, whats's the consensus on the results then?

All the commentary I've read has indicated that we are in a strong position and look to have come out of Covid in a better position than our non cheating peers.

I saw one report, that said we earned £80-£85m from Nike, which if true is an impressive figure and one which could grow further when all retail stores are open. That should help put us on a similar footing to Utd who were streets ahead of us just a few years back.

2 new stands, a new training facility, multiple retail outlets, a quality portfolio of commercial partners alongside a quality football operation should give us the tools to be competitive with any properly run club in the world.

Really good results and in a very strong position
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:58:10 am
Really good results and in a very strong position

It sounds daft but these are quite "boring" results, due in part to how successful we have been.

Think it would be fair to take these as being similar results to what we might expect from this year (possibly a bit below due to our expectations with the PL, CL, FAC) but add £70m T/O for stadiums being full again, knock off match day wages and other costs, some bonuses for success and can look to next year being expected to be profitable again.

Most interesting for me has been that FSG have stopped taking money out of the club to pay down the loans we have with them which shows they have recognised the issues around COVID and rather than still try to rinse us dry they have left the money in the club to help keep operations going.

All in all, happy days!
Offline afc turkish

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 12:58:16 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:08:56 am
It sounds daft but these are quite "boring" results, due in part to how successful we have been.

Think it would be fair to take these as being similar results to what we might expect from this year (possibly a bit below due to our expectations with the PL, CL, FAC) but add £70m T/O for stadiums being full again, knock off match day wages and other costs, some bonuses for success and can look to next year being expected to be profitable again.

Most interesting for me has been that FSG have stopped taking money out of the club to pay down the loans we have with them which shows they have recognised the issues around COVID and rather than still try to rinse us dry they have left the money in the club to help keep operations going.

All in all, happy days!

Economics, where boring is good! :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:08:56 am
It sounds daft but these are quite "boring" results, due in part to how successful we have been.

Think it would be fair to take these as being similar results to what we might expect from this year (possibly a bit below due to our expectations with the PL, CL, FAC) but add £70m T/O for stadiums being full again, knock off match day wages and other costs, some bonuses for success and can look to next year being expected to be profitable again.

Most interesting for me has been that FSG have stopped taking money out of the club to pay down the loans we have with them which shows they have recognised the issues around COVID and rather than still try to rinse us dry they have left the money in the club to help keep operations going.

All in all, happy days!

We moved into the new training complex in November 2020 so presumably the associated costs should be in these accounts. However, the inter-company loan hasn't increased and no money has been forthcoming from FSG. So how was the training complex funded do you think ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm
We moved into the new training complex in November 2020 so presumably the associated costs should be in these accounts. However, the inter-company loan hasn't increased and no money has been forthcoming from FSG. So how was the training complex funded do you think ?

So that appears to have been mostly incurred in FY20 - if you look at note 10 on page 29 you can see the transfer from Assets under construction to Stands, F&F&E and the costs are mostly in the brought forwards.

The cash itself, as you say with there being no further loans, must therefore have come from internally generated cash through operations, or from loans (think the revolving facility of £200m started in that period), or likely from a combination of both.

The rights and wrongs of this are obviously open to debate but it would seem that commercial loans were cheap enough to get that there was not a negative impact of obtaining it that way
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm
So that appears to have been mostly incurred in FY20 - if you look at note 10 on page 29 you can see the transfer from Assets under construction to Stands, F&F&E and the costs are mostly in the brought forwards.

The cash itself, as you say with there being no further loans, must therefore have come from internally generated cash through operations, or from loans (think the revolving facility of £200m started in that period), or likely from a combination of both.

The rights and wrongs of this are obviously open to debate but it would seem that commercial loans were cheap enough to get that there was not a negative impact of obtaining it that way

Thanks for that.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 02:17:17 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:08:56 am
It sounds daft but these are quite "boring" results, due in part to how successful we have been.

Think it would be fair to take these as being similar results to what we might expect from this year (possibly a bit below due to our expectations with the PL, CL, FAC) but add £70m T/O for stadiums being full again, knock off match day wages and other costs, some bonuses for success and can look to next year being expected to be profitable again.

Most interesting for me has been that FSG have stopped taking money out of the club to pay down the loans we have with them which shows they have recognised the issues around COVID and rather than still try to rinse us dry they have left the money in the club to help keep operations going.

All in all, happy days!

Yeah absolutely, surprisingly good results considering what some of our historical rivals have produced.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline newterp

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm »
So next year when we have monster financial performance - I presume the mantra will be from some folks  why didnt we do better?
Offline FLRed67

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 04:40:49 pm »
The only reason any business entity can attract, say, 750 million of new investment is because the new investor believes their investment will increase in value.

The reason the new investor believes their equity investment will increase in value, is because the entity they are investing in has already demonstrated the ability to increase the equity of existing or previous investors.

Equity is increased by ploughing profits into investors equity accounts. Or by new investors ploughing new investment into the equity accounts.

If profits are used to buy players and pay for new training grounds, the equity accounts cannot go up in value. And new investors will not plough new investment into the equity accounts.

Since the fundamental goal of investors is to increase equity, (unless the entity is just a plaything of fabulously wealthy individuals who long ago lost interest in making money, or of state-sponsored oligarchs who need a vehicle for a political agenda or for laundering money), executives of the entity, acting on behalf of equity investors, will seek to increase the value of the equity accounts.

This means the executives will:
finance ongoing operations from revenues, rather than drawing down equity accounts;
finance the purchase of players using proceeds from the sale of other players, rather than drawing down equity accounts;
and finance capital expenditure such as new training grounds using debt financing,  particularly if the cost of debt is low, and particularly if the interest expense on the debt can be deducted from taxable income, rather than drawing down equity accounts. 

This is not rocket science.

Of course, there are other models out there for how to run a football club. And LFC fans are free to complain and agitate until they get their way.

Some of them can lead to success on the field, but are not sustainable. As the blau y grana in sunny Spain, or the blues in West London, are about to learn.

Other models are sustainable, but don't lead to success on the field.

You pays your money, and you takes your choice.
Online Fromola

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:57:12 am
Ignoring the distractions on the last few pages, whats's the consensus on the results then?

All the commentary I've read has indicated that we are in a strong position and look to have come out of Covid in a better position than our non cheating peers.

I saw one report, that said we earned £80-£85m from Nike, which if true is an impressive figure and one which could grow further when all retail stores are open. That should help put us on a similar footing to Utd who were streets ahead of us just a few years back.

2 new stands, a new training facility, multiple retail outlets, a quality portfolio of commercial partners alongside a quality football operation should give us the tools to be competitive with any properly run club in the world.

The results are overall very good given the infrastructure builds and 18 months of hardly any ticket revenue and other Covid related losses.

A bit of creative accounting perhaps in terms of things like the TV money but all in all we've absorbed the pandemic well financially given we've also built a new training ground and currently a new stand. It's hit all the major clubs apart from the sportswashing cheats.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 05:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
The results are overall very good given the infrastructure builds and 18 months of hardly any ticket revenue and other Covid related losses.

A bit of creative accounting perhaps in terms of things like the TV money but all in all we've absorbed the pandemic well financially given we've also built a new training ground and currently a new stand. It's hit all the major clubs apart from the sportswashing cheats.

You'd be amazed how little creative accounting goes into ours. The TV money has been allocated in line with the dates that matches were played as is correct to do - no magic, no smoke or mirrors.

Things like TV money are very easy to audit and are not the transactions where you would look to fudge things as it is easy to perform a proof in total against information from BT/Sky

Reason advertising/commercial deals can be screwed with is because it happens to be a related party (with City etc, not us) who will provide whatever document the owners of that club want providing. If they want to declare £10 in sponsorship to reduce tax, they will. If they want to declare £400m to beat FFP then they will do that and shockingly the paperwork will always say what is needed.
Online Paul1611

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
thanks Ian, your qualified insight is really interesting.
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:57:49 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 09:38:47 am
thanks Ian, your qualified insight is really interesting.

I might have to get this on a mug - pretty sure no one in the history of the world has described accounts as "really interesting"
Online Paul1611

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #194 on: Today at 10:42:30 am »
The silent geeky masses appreciate the number wizardry....
