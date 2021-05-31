« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 8228 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,947
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:56:34 am »
Seems redbird might be trying to buy Chelsea

https://twitter.com/matt_law_dt/status/1500061545694437377?s=21
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,569
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:34 am
Seems redbird might be trying to buy Chelsea

https://twitter.com/matt_law_dt/status/1500061545694437377?s=21

I decline to comment on my interest in Chelsea... does he also think I am going to buy them?

Personally think it would be a strange move, they had the cash to buy a club if they wanted yet decided to become part of FSG.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 am »
So we sold a percentage of Liverpool FC to Redbird? I genuinely thought it was an investment in FSG (who also owns the Red Sox and numerous other sports teams). Every days a school day I guess.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:23:21 am
So we sold a percentage of Liverpool FC to Redbird? I genuinely thought it was an investment in FSG (who also owns the Red Sox and numerous other sports teams). Every days a school day I guess.

It was widely reported that it was an investment in FSG as a whole not just in Liverpool FC. 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:23:21 am
So we sold a percentage of Liverpool FC to Redbird? I genuinely thought it was an investment in FSG (who also owns the Red Sox and numerous other sports teams). Every days a school day I guess.

Are you somehow suggesting that the tenfold increase in value of LFC did not increase the value of FSG ?

If you are going to troll then maybe you should consider remembering what you posted.

Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 11:31:42 am
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?

Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 02:19:16 pm
Yeah the talk was that a certain amount would be given to Liverpool to help us continue as normal.

Quote from: El Lobo on March  3, 2022, 10:09:07 am
Ahhh thanks for educating me MonsLibpool, I was struggling.

No. So there has been, and still is I believe, quite a lot of talk that part of the injection of that capital into FSG would also lead to an injection of that capital into Liverpool to help with offsetting the losses made during COVID (essentially meaning we operate as normal).

You were the poster who brought up Redbird.  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:25 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 12:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:45:30 am
Not when your income depends on your customers putting their hands in their pockets for what are essentially luxuries. Wages are pretty static whilst inflation, energy prices, fuel and taxation are soaring.

Peoples disposable income is shrinking at an alarming rate. So how long are things like match tickets, replica shirts and TV subscriptions going to remain affordable.

Being hundreds of millions in debt when all the signs of an economic downturn are present is not a good thing, especially when you are based in a City that has a history of taking the brunt of economic downturns.

With debt, what matters is the payment terms and interest rate, the source of operating profits that will be used to pay back the debt, and the coverage ratio.

Sensibly run organizations take into account business cycles, inflation, lower demand, and potential changes in consumer behavior when taking on debt. They also do sensitivity analyses to better understand the potential consequences of that debt.

I haven't looked at the LFC accounts, but I am guessing the coverage ratio is high?  And the main revenue source for LFC is broadcast ie TV money? When consumers feel the pinch, TV is one of the last things they will stop paying for. TV consumption exhibits "inelasticity of demand". There are few things that are more inelastic.

So no, its debt of 100m or whatever it is, unless it all comes due next year, is is not an issue for LFC at this time.

LFC is run by sensible businessmen who, having made hundreds of millions, and in the case of Henry, billions, in the business world, understand these things.

They are not Mafia dons and snake oil salesmen who conned the "members" into voting for them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:04:57 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:41:01 am
It was widely reported that it was an investment in FSG as a whole not just in Liverpool FC.

I did think that but Als posts suggest it was just an investment in Liverpool and not the group (which includes the Red Sox whose value has also increased tenfold since FSG bought them)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,947
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm »
Echo says theyve now denied it.

As you were.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:23:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
I did think that but Als posts suggest it was just an investment in Liverpool and not the group (which includes the Red Sox whose value has also increased tenfold since FSG bought them)

Oh dear.

You really haven't a clue what you are trolling about.

JW Henry and his group bought the Red Sox for $750m in 2002. If the Red Sox had increased in value by tenfold, then they would have been worth $7.5bn.

Guess what $7.5bn is exactly what the whole group was valued at when Redbird purchased 10%.

So buy your calculations Redbird bought a share in the Red Sox and got 10% of LFC, Rousch Racing, NESN, Salem Red Sox and the Penguins for free.

I would call that the deal of the century.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:41:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:23:16 am
Oh dear.

You really haven't a clue what you are trolling about.

JW Henry and his group bought the Red Sox for $750m in 2002. If the Red Sox had increased in value by tenfold, then they would have been worth $7.5bn.

Guess what $7.5bn is exactly what the whole group was valued at when Redbird purchased 10%.

So buy your calculations Redbird bought a share in the Red Sox and got 10% of LFC, Rousch Racing, NESN, Salem Red Sox and the Penguins for free.

I would call that the deal of the century.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:37:24 am
I have made it crystal clear what I would like. FSG to reinvest the increase in value of LFC in LFC and not use it to purchase further franchises like the penguins.

Or is being run in a self sustaining way a one way street. We have to live within our means but if LFC do well as they have under Klopp then any increase in value is skimmed off by FSG.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/194604/mlb-franchise-value-of-the-boston-red-sox-since-2006/

Which is it Al? An increase in value of Liverpool or of all teams in their portfolio? Youve got a rather disturbing trait of anyone calling you out on your horseshit being trolling. Youve done the same with your odd vendetta against Takumi Minamino.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:18:28 am »
I see the posting ban really helped teach Al a lesson.

Painful stuff as ever.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:34:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:41:47 am
https://www.statista.com/statistics/194604/mlb-franchise-value-of-the-boston-red-sox-since-2006/

Which is it Al? An increase in value of Liverpool or of all teams in their portfolio? Youve got a rather disturbing trait of anyone calling you out on your horseshit being trolling. Youve done the same with your odd vendetta against Takumi Minamino.

The valuation of a group is made up of the valuation of its constituent parts. When the value of Liverpool goes up then the value of FSG goes up. When FSG sold 10% to Redbird. They sold 10% of LFC.

Quite clearly I posted about a proportion of the money FSG raised being attributable to the incredible rise in value of LFC. The value of the club has gone from low hundreds of millions to low billions of pounds.

When FSG sell 10% of the group of companies it is not unreasonable to break that down into what 10% of each entity is likely to be worth. Given they sold 10% of FSG for North of £500m. Then it is clear that the increase in value of LFC is a significant proportion of that.

I never suggested for one moment that £500m+ they raised was entirely attributable to LFC and always spoke about a proportion of it.

The accounts make it clear that the increase in value of LFC has not been reinvested in LFC but skimmed off. So at a time when LFC has made them money they have allowed the club to run up a bank debt of £128m and an inter company loan of £71m. That is before we even get to the cost of the ARE which is projected to cost £80m.

Ironically you were the one who brought up pre the accounts your interest in seeing how much of the Redbird money they had invested in the Club. Now incredibly you are somehow trying to pretend that the Redbird money had nothing to do with LFC.

I have expressed my opinion that I find it extremely disappointing that FSG have leveraged debt onto the club for capital expenditure whilst skimming off some of the increase in value of the club.

I will leave it there.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,569
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:44:26 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:36 am
The valuation of a group is made up of the valuation of its constituent parts. When the value of Liverpool goes up then the value of FSG goes up. When FSG sold 10% to Redbird. They sold 10% of LFC.

They havent sold 10% of LFC. FSG owned 100% of LFC prior to the deal and it owns 100% of LFC now.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:36 am
The valuation of a group is made up of the valuation of its constituent parts. When the value of Liverpool goes up then the value of FSG goes up. When FSG sold 10% to Redbird. They sold 10% of LFC.

Just not true though Al

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:36 am
I will leave it there.

Neither is this
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:44:26 am
They havent sold 10% of LFC. FSG owned 100% of LFC prior to the deal and it owns 100% of LFC now.

Remind me never to buy anything from you Craig ;)

The original members of FSG received $750m dollars in exchange for 10% of FSG that was 10% of FSGs assets. That included 10% of LFC. (with LeBron being compensated for his stake in LFC)

At the time it was widely reported that the deal would allow LFC to operate at pre Covid levels. That didn't happen we borrowed £200m from the banks instead.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,205
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:19:13 pm


Neither is this

Didn't take long...

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,569
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:21:12 pm
Remind me never to buy anything from you Craig ;)

The original members of FSG received $750m dollars in exchange for 10% of FSG that was 10% of FSGs assets. That included 10% of LFC. (with LeBron being compensated for his stake in LFC)

They sold part of FSG, not part of the club. FSG still owns 100% of the club, as it did before, all that has changed is the make up of who owns what of FSG (which has changed numerous times since they've owned us).

If I own a business which owns and rents out 10 houses, and I sell 10% of that business to someone, they don't own 10% of each of those 10 houses.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:19:13 pm
Just not true though Al

Neither is this

Except it is true. From the club's own website. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/corporate/directors

The sole owner of The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC) is Fenway Sports Group LLC, through certain wholly owned subsidiaries, which is managed by John Henry and Tom Werner. The economic interest in Fenway Sports Group is held by a range of investors, including John Henry and Tom Werner; the only investors holding more than a 10% interest are John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Rouge Aggregator LP*.


It is very simple, stop calling me out with inane nonsense and I will stop replying.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:31:07 pm
They sold part of FSG, not part of the club. FSG still owns 100% of the club, as it did before, all that has changed is the make up of who owns what of FSG (which has changed numerous times since they've owned us).

If I own a business which owns and rents out 10 houses, and I sell 10% of that business to someone, they don't own 10% of each of those 10 houses.

It states quite clearly on the Club's website that RedBird own 10% of the club.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,569
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:40 pm
Except it is true. From the club's own website. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/corporate/directors

The sole owner of The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC) is Fenway Sports Group LLC

Thank you for fact checking yourself.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:36 am
They sold 10% of LFC.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,569
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:40:58 pm
It states quite clearly on the Club's website that RedBird own 10% of the club.

Are being deliberately obtuse or just on a wind up? You've literally just posted up a bit of text from the club's website which states the SOLE OWNER of the club is FSG. Not 90% FSG and 10% redbird.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:40 pm
The sole owner of The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC) is Fenway Sports Group LLC

Yes.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:40:58 pm
It states quite clearly on the Club's website that RedBird own 10% of the club.

Incredible.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:40 pm
Except it is true. From the club's own website. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/corporate/directors

The sole owner of The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC) is Fenway Sports Group LLC, through certain wholly owned subsidiaries, which is managed by John Henry and Tom Werner. The economic interest in Fenway Sports Group is held by a range of investors, including John Henry and Tom Werner; the only investors holding more than a 10% interest are John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Rouge Aggregator LP*.


It is very simple, stop calling me out with inane nonsense and I will stop replying.

Oh Al

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:40:58 pm
It states quite clearly on the Club's website that RedBird own 10% of the club.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »


FSG owns 100% of Liverpool. Just because they have other investors in FSG - it's not some weird transitive property that those owners supersede FSG and have a separate 10% share of LFC and can do whatever they like.

What am I missing?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 