Not when your income depends on your customers putting their hands in their pockets for what are essentially luxuries. Wages are pretty static whilst inflation, energy prices, fuel and taxation are soaring.



Peoples disposable income is shrinking at an alarming rate. So how long are things like match tickets, replica shirts and TV subscriptions going to remain affordable.



Being hundreds of millions in debt when all the signs of an economic downturn are present is not a good thing, especially when you are based in a City that has a history of taking the brunt of economic downturns.



With debt, what matters is the payment terms and interest rate, the source of operating profits that will be used to pay back the debt, and the coverage ratio.Sensibly run organizations take into account business cycles, inflation, lower demand, and potential changes in consumer behavior when taking on debt. They also do sensitivity analyses to better understand the potential consequences of that debt.I haven't looked at the LFC accounts, but I am guessing the coverage ratio is high? And the main revenue source for LFC is broadcast ie TV money? When consumers feel the pinch, TV is one of the last things they will stop paying for. TV consumption exhibits "inelasticity of demand". There are few things that are more inelastic.So no, its debt of 100m or whatever it is, unless it all comes due next year, is is not an issue for LFC at this time.LFC is run by sensible businessmen who, having made hundreds of millions, and in the case of Henry, billions, in the business world, understand these things.They are not Mafia dons and snake oil salesmen who conned the "members" into voting for them.