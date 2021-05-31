« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 7756 times)

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:56:34 am »
Seems redbird might be trying to buy Chelsea

https://twitter.com/matt_law_dt/status/1500061545694437377?s=21
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:34 am
Seems redbird might be trying to buy Chelsea

https://twitter.com/matt_law_dt/status/1500061545694437377?s=21

I decline to comment on my interest in Chelsea... does he also think I am going to buy them?

Personally think it would be a strange move, they had the cash to buy a club if they wanted yet decided to become part of FSG.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 am »
So we sold a percentage of Liverpool FC to Redbird? I genuinely thought it was an investment in FSG (who also owns the Red Sox and numerous other sports teams). Every days a school day I guess.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:23:21 am
So we sold a percentage of Liverpool FC to Redbird? I genuinely thought it was an investment in FSG (who also owns the Red Sox and numerous other sports teams). Every days a school day I guess.

It was widely reported that it was an investment in FSG as a whole not just in Liverpool FC. 
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:23:21 am
So we sold a percentage of Liverpool FC to Redbird? I genuinely thought it was an investment in FSG (who also owns the Red Sox and numerous other sports teams). Every days a school day I guess.

Are you somehow suggesting that the tenfold increase in value of LFC did not increase the value of FSG ?

If you are going to troll then maybe you should consider remembering what you posted.

Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 11:31:42 am
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?

Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 02:19:16 pm
Yeah the talk was that a certain amount would be given to Liverpool to help us continue as normal.

Quote from: El Lobo on March  3, 2022, 10:09:07 am
Ahhh thanks for educating me MonsLibpool, I was struggling.

No. So there has been, and still is I believe, quite a lot of talk that part of the injection of that capital into FSG would also lead to an injection of that capital into Liverpool to help with offsetting the losses made during COVID (essentially meaning we operate as normal).

You were the poster who brought up Redbird.  ;)
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 12:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:45:30 am
Not when your income depends on your customers putting their hands in their pockets for what are essentially luxuries. Wages are pretty static whilst inflation, energy prices, fuel and taxation are soaring.

Peoples disposable income is shrinking at an alarming rate. So how long are things like match tickets, replica shirts and TV subscriptions going to remain affordable.

Being hundreds of millions in debt when all the signs of an economic downturn are present is not a good thing, especially when you are based in a City that has a history of taking the brunt of economic downturns.

With debt, what matters is the payment terms and interest rate, the source of operating profits that will be used to pay back the debt, and the coverage ratio.

Sensibly run organizations take into account business cycles, inflation, lower demand, and potential changes in consumer behavior when taking on debt. They also do sensitivity analyses to better understand the potential consequences of that debt.

I haven't looked at the LFC accounts, but I am guessing the coverage ratio is high?  And the main revenue source for LFC is broadcast ie TV money? When consumers feel the pinch, TV is one of the last things they will stop paying for. TV consumption exhibits "inelasticity of demand". There are few things that are more inelastic.

So no, its debt of 100m or whatever it is, unless it all comes due next year, is is not an issue for LFC at this time.

LFC is run by sensible businessmen who, having made hundreds of millions, and in the case of Henry, billions, in the business world, understand these things.

They are not Mafia dons and snake oil salesmen who conned the "members" into voting for them.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:41:01 am
It was widely reported that it was an investment in FSG as a whole not just in Liverpool FC.

I did think that but Als posts suggest it was just an investment in Liverpool and not the group (which includes the Red Sox whose value has also increased tenfold since FSG bought them)
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm »
Echo says theyve now denied it.

As you were.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:23:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
I did think that but Als posts suggest it was just an investment in Liverpool and not the group (which includes the Red Sox whose value has also increased tenfold since FSG bought them)

Oh dear.

You really haven't a clue what you are trolling about.

JW Henry and his group bought the Red Sox for $750m in 2002. If the Red Sox had increased in value by tenfold, then they would have been worth $7.5bn.

Guess what $7.5bn is exactly what the whole group was valued at when Redbird purchased 10%.

So buy your calculations Redbird bought a share in the Red Sox and got 10% of LFC, Rousch Racing, NESN, Salem Red Sox and the Penguins for free.

I would call that the deal of the century.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:41:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:23:16 am
Oh dear.

You really haven't a clue what you are trolling about.

JW Henry and his group bought the Red Sox for $750m in 2002. If the Red Sox had increased in value by tenfold, then they would have been worth $7.5bn.

Guess what $7.5bn is exactly what the whole group was valued at when Redbird purchased 10%.

So buy your calculations Redbird bought a share in the Red Sox and got 10% of LFC, Rousch Racing, NESN, Salem Red Sox and the Penguins for free.

I would call that the deal of the century.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:37:24 am
I have made it crystal clear what I would like. FSG to reinvest the increase in value of LFC in LFC and not use it to purchase further franchises like the penguins.

Or is being run in a self sustaining way a one way street. We have to live within our means but if LFC do well as they have under Klopp then any increase in value is skimmed off by FSG.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/194604/mlb-franchise-value-of-the-boston-red-sox-since-2006/

Which is it Al? An increase in value of Liverpool or of all teams in their portfolio? Youve got a rather disturbing trait of anyone calling you out on your horseshit being trolling. Youve done the same with your odd vendetta against Takumi Minamino.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:18:28 am »
I see the posting ban really helped teach Al a lesson.

Painful stuff as ever.
