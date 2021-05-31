« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 3701 times)

Just looking at the accounts in a bit more detail and not only has no RedBird money found it's way into the club but there's also a debtors note citing an increase of £10.4m owed to the club by FSG for the "agreed recharge of costs incurred by the club". Other than fees related to the ESL and subsequent fines, I'm not too sure what this could be.

To be honest I'm surprised, and a bit disappointed, that currently no RedBird (or other FSG input) made it's way into the club to cover the costs of the pandemic. Maybe it wasn't required but there was a fair bit of news that FSG's input would be key in helping the club 'operate as normal' during the pandemic. This doesn't look like it's happened based on current financials.
Liverpool and United miles behind a team with no national support let alone international support. Funny that.

Yes that is remarkable. If youre United or us and looking at that commercial income for City youre not happy.
Yes that is remarkable. If youre United or us and looking at that commercial income for City youre not happy.
Someone in Swiss Ramble's thread on Twitter made the point that Man City should probably be excluded from the analysis or at least have an asterisk against them.  It's a bit pointless comparing the commercial income of others clubs to them when they just adjust the accounts to fit neatly with whatever money they've spent.  I similarly await Newcastle jumping from £153m/year revenue to £500m/year based on them signing Chris Wood and finishing 16th.

One great snippet from that thread is that "The [revenue] gap between #LFC and #MUFC has narrowed from over £200m to just £7m" (source: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640213903134722).  With the ongoing developments at Anfield eating into their match-day capacity advantage we're not far off fighting on an even financial footing with Man U, something that seemed impossible when whiskey nose retired.  Again, no point comparing our ability to compete financially with Man City or Chelsea as they're playing a different game.
I was interested in seeing how wages changed from 2020 to 2021. A few people have said they expected wages to drop significantly due to the lack of trophy wins and associated bonus payments in 2021 versus 2020 & 2019.

Based on the figures it looks like the wage bill only dropped by 11M and that wage to turnover ratio stayed relatively similar over the 2 financial years. That fits with the model I've been told Liverpool operate. That bonuses are a graduated process and league position, CL qualification, Group stage performance, R16 progress etc.. all have bonuses associated to them. Rather than just trophy wins triggering a bonus payment. Obviously players will earn bigger bonuses with a trophy win but that is in line with the increased income (through prize money and TV) that the club receives.

The above, and in particular the wages:turnover ratio comparison, isn't as simple as in other years. Mainly because of changes in revenue and losses due to pandemic. The 11M drop could also be less due to contract renewals and increased base salary for some players post 2020. However, I think the general premise remains that bonuses are more nuanced than be associated solely with trophy wins.
I was interested in seeing how wages changed from 2020 to 2021. A few people have said they expected wages to drop significantly due to the lack of trophy wins and associated bonus payments in 2021 versus 2020 & 2019.

Based on the figures it looks like the wage bill only dropped by 11M and that wage to turnover ratio stayed relatively similar over the 2 financial years. That fits with the model I've been told Liverpool operate. That bonuses are a graduated process and league position, CL qualification, Group stage performance, R16 progress etc.. all have bonuses associated to them. Rather than just trophy wins triggering a bonus payment. Obviously players will earn bigger bonuses with a trophy win but that is in line with the increased income (through prize money and TV) that the club receives.

The above, and in particular the wages:turnover ratio comparison, isn't as simple as in other years. Mainly because of changes in revenue and losses due to pandemic. The 11M drop could also be less due to contract renewals and increased base salary for some players post 2020. However, I think the general premise remains that bonuses are more nuanced than be associated solely with trophy wins.

This is a good point as there was some wild stuff / speculation about how much we were paying in bonuses (often in the transfer thread) ... our wage bill is as high as it is structurally (ie its not going to drop drastically or soar based on performance)
This is a good point as there was some wild stuff / speculation about how much we were paying in bonuses (often in the transfer thread) ... our wage bill is as high as it is structurally (ie its not going to drop drastically or soar based on performance)

Not necessarily on here but I'd also heard some wild speculation about the wage bill dropping by 30-40M due to us not winning a trophy.

It's dropped a bit but it's in line with changes in revenue. It makes sense to keep wage:revenue ratio is the same ballpark area whether you win 4 trophies or 0. Make finical control and long term planning much easier. It's probably a big part of why we haven't resolved a number fo contracts as of yet. We are almost certainly reluctant to get to a position where new contracts and player purchase push us to >70% wage:revenue ratio.
Not necessarily on here but I'd also heard some wild speculation about the wage bill dropping by 30-40M due to us not winning a trophy.

It's dropped a bit but it's in line with changes in revenue. It makes sense to keep wage:revenue ratio is the same ballpark area whether you win 4 trophies or 0. Make finical control and long term planning much easier. It's probably a big part of why we haven't resolved a number fo contracts as of yet. We are almost certainly reluctant to get to a position where new contracts and player purchase push us to >70% wage:revenue ratio.
I think it's due to bonuses being quite low because we had a relatively poor season by our standards.
To be honest I'm surprised, and a bit disappointed, that currently no RedBird (or other FSG input) made it's way into the club to cover the costs of the pandemic. Maybe it wasn't required but there was a fair bit of news that FSG's input would be key in helping the club 'operate as normal' during the pandemic. This doesn't look like it's happened based on current financials.

Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?
The sheer effort and force of will that Man City has made to attract international sponsors for their international fan base and become the outright leader in revenues in the Premier League is bound to become a case study or even worthy of a book.

It's amazing they don't expand their stadium further to cash in on match day revenues and grow that revenue even further. 
Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?
It really affected our matchday revenue.
