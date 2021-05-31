I was interested in seeing how wages changed from 2020 to 2021. A few people have said they expected wages to drop significantly due to the lack of trophy wins and associated bonus payments in 2021 versus 2020 & 2019.



Based on the figures it looks like the wage bill only dropped by 11M and that wage to turnover ratio stayed relatively similar over the 2 financial years. That fits with the model I've been told Liverpool operate. That bonuses are a graduated process and league position, CL qualification, Group stage performance, R16 progress etc.. all have bonuses associated to them. Rather than just trophy wins triggering a bonus payment. Obviously players will earn bigger bonuses with a trophy win but that is in line with the increased income (through prize money and TV) that the club receives.



The above, and in particular the wages:turnover ratio comparison, isn't as simple as in other years. Mainly because of changes in revenue and losses due to pandemic. The 11M drop could also be less due to contract renewals and increased base salary for some players post 2020. However, I think the general premise remains that bonuses are more nuanced than be associated solely with trophy wins.