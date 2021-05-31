I dont think this was unexpected at all - I wrote a Twitter thread on this at the beginning of Jan, saying I expected us to break even this year - pretty close these were some of my expectations:



Headline number will show a £60-65m decrease in matchday revenues - however its not as bad as it seems.

- £35m of this will be offset by deferred revenues as a result of project restart

- We should see costs associated with matchdays decrease significantly - so net impact across this will be minimal, if not net +ve overall



Broadcasting revenues should increase given we made it to the last 1/4 finals of the CL and the domestic and CL pots have increased



We can assume commercial revenues dont take a significant hit - given we entered into new deals, but may have to take a hit on the current agreements because of covid



Wages will also be significantly lower as the prior season saw large bonuses for winning the League



We will also see profit from player sales of c.35m net (£10m more than the prior year) - given 3 players were sold with had NBV ~0 -



This will only be partially offset by 3 players bought (c.£80m) whose value will be amortised over their contracts



All in all, given that the prior year saw a loss of £39m, iwas hopeful we would break even 😃



(And yes I work in finance 😄)

