« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 1566 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,170
LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-announces-financial-results-year-may-31-2021

Summary...
  • Covers period when LFC won the Premier League, its 19th league title
  • Significant impact on matchday revenue, dropping by nearly 95 per cent
  • Media revenue rose by £64.5m to £266.1m
  • Commercial revenue rose by £0.2m to £217.6m
  • Overall revenue down by £3m to £487m
  • Loss before tax fell by £41.5m to £4.8m

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:10 am by Graeme »
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,429
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 am »
Will be interesting to see the actual accounts in next few days. Lots of shifting of income from previous accounting period into this one which helps cover the real numbers up.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,788
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:52:55 am »
To lose only £4m when we had almost zero stadium revenue probably counts as a decent result, think we must've  lost about £80m in ticket sales. This coming years accounts should be much improved.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 am »
Interesting the wage bill fell by £11m even whilst paying out bonuses for winning the league and extending a number of players contracts

We are in a really strong position going forward to invest on the pitch and also continue to invest off the pitch in the Annie Road expansion
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • hippie at heart
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:51:06 am
Will be interesting to see the actual accounts in next few days. Lots of shifting of income from previous accounting period into this one which helps cover the real numbers up.

That would only apply to Media revenue right? Thinking of next years revenue, the increase in income from CL Tv rights should offset some of that one time increase in media in come in this years accounts, match day income should go past 70 mil, we should be inching towards the 600 million mark. Impressive.

Impact of contract renewals will only be known in next year accounts but hope we can keep wages to revenue around 60%.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:51:06 am
Will be interesting to see the actual accounts in next few days. Lots of shifting of income from previous accounting period into this one which helps cover the real numbers up.
Agree about seeing the numbers, but at high level we were being told that losses for YE 21 would be around the £100m mark following the £40m odd loss for YE 2019.

I think to post a <£5m loss and for revenue to be £3m down when ignoring everything else, the stadium was shut for a year shows a fair bit of resilience in the figures.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,997
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 am »
Top line this is a sensational set of results given the context of the pandemic and the club is on a fantastic footing for the next 5 years
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,214
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 am »
Tell me is #Mbappe2022 on?
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 am »
Our resident accountants may be able to go into this better than I ever will, but this looks highly promising to my untrained eye for us to kick on in the coming years.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,494
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 09:52:55 am
To lose only £4m when we had almost zero stadium revenue probably counts as a decent result, think we must've  lost about £80m in ticket sales. This coming years accounts should be much improved.

As Craig pointed out though, you can't just look at the headline figures. For example the loss of match day revenues will be offset by TV revenues that should have been paid in the last accounting period being rolled over in to this one.

Then you have things like rebates to the TV companies for the season not being finished on time being spread over a number of seasons. Personally I think the only way to get a true picture of the where we are at is going to be to combine a number of accounting periods together some time in the future. 

Looks generally positive though.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 am »
Compared to other teams results, bar City  ::) , its very positive. Utd & Chelsea both had big losses.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 am »
Great results, shows how great our owners are, they run us like a self sustainable pristine business.

Full season of matchday and increased commercial and TV revenues should see our turnover pass the £600 million mark in the next results.

City's turnover has around £240 million of owner linked deals, Chelsea posted astronomical losses.

Brilliant!!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:51 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,429
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 am »
It's also worth noting that the "loss" is an accounting loss which takes into account a lot of non-cash items. So we'll really need to look at the full accounts to get a true picture (or as true as the accounts can give 9 months later).
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:22:46 am
Top line this is a sensational set of results given the context of the pandemic and the club is on a fantastic footing for the next 5 years


Agree, waiting for a massive BUT somewhere from those more wise than me!
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,062
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 am »
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,599
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 am »
Seems the club is very healthy financially, which seemed relatively obvious despite much being made of minimal matchday revenue with covid.

As expected really, the astronomic media money english teams get for merely existing as a club in the PL puts them on a great footing (if they've not been horrifically mismanaged like some basket case clubs) compared to the rest of the world (except the state-doped clubs). Then add in extra for us being a good team in Europe too.

Reinforces how cheeky (to be polite) the owners have been at times trying to extract a few million more here and there from matchgoing fans, for whom the small increase in ticket price is much more consequential.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,429
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?

We should see it in this one if there is anything, either in the accounts themselves or as a note for post accounting period activity.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,609
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?

I thought Redbird invested in FSG, as a whole?  Why would the club see any income from that?  Or would it come as a cash injection by the owners rather then income?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,881
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:54:25 pm »
Gonna go zooming past the Mancs next year.

ha-ha
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,062
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:07:53 pm
I thought Redbird invested in FSG, as a whole?  Why would the club see any income from that?  Or would it come as a cash injection by the owners rather then income?

Yeah the talk was that a certain amount would be given to Liverpool to help us continue as normal.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,609
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:19:16 pm
Yeah the talk was that a certain amount would be given to Liverpool to help us continue as normal.

Any idea how that would be entered into the financials?  Is it a loan, a cash injection, etc?  Not that it really matters in the whole but I'm curious about it.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,429
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:20:28 pm
Any idea how that would be entered into the financials?  Is it a loan, a cash injection, etc?  Not that it really matters in the whole but I'm curious about it.

There are many ways, if they've done it, so we'll just have to wait and see.
Logged

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:15:41 am »
I dont think this was unexpected at all - I wrote a Twitter thread on this at the beginning of Jan, saying I expected us to break even this year - pretty close these were some of my expectations:

Headline number will show a £60-65m decrease in matchday revenues - however its not as bad as it seems.
- £35m of this will be offset by deferred revenues as a result of project restart
- We should see costs associated with matchdays decrease significantly - so net impact across this will be minimal, if not net +ve overall

Broadcasting revenues should increase given we made it to the last 1/4 finals of the CL and the domestic and CL pots have increased

We can assume commercial revenues dont take a significant hit - given we entered into new deals, but may have to take a hit on the current agreements because of covid

Wages will also be significantly lower as the prior season saw large bonuses for winning the League

We will also see profit from player sales of c.35m net (£10m more than the prior year) - given 3 players were sold with had NBV ~0 -

This will only be partially offset by 3 players bought (c.£80m) whose value will be amortised over their contracts

All in all, given that the prior year saw a loss of £39m, iwas hopeful we would break even 😃

(And yes I work in finance 😄)
Logged

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:19:26 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:21:27 pm
There are many ways, if they've done it, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Agree there are a few way this could be accounted for - but it will not be a P&L item,  rather it helps strengthen the clubs balance sheet - minimal impact on P&L
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,881
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:22:43 am »
otoh we did play Kabak foundationally in the first team during this financial period.

Hs Al's Right!! Damn it this is a sporting project! FSG out!
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,186
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:51:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:13 am
Tell me is #Mbappe2022 on?

No.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 