Fuel & energy prices

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #2520 on: October 11, 2024, 10:34:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 11, 2024, 10:07:10 pm
That's something I need to look into . I've had solar panels for getting onto 15 years. I think the money I get for feeding the grid has gone up by inflation . Nothing like the wholesale cost. Think I've been getting about 50p plus inflation per kWh as an early-ish adopter so I expect that to dwarf any rise in wholesale price so it wouldn't be worth me switching. Especially as we seem to be over the peak.

I assume you got them under the last Labour government.  The Feed in Tarrif back then (which will still be live) was overly generous (fantastic for people who had a spare 12 k lying around, for panels.

The payments now are nowhere near that amount.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 07:34:58 am
Diesel prices here went up 3p a ltr overnight Wed/Thurs so we're at 135.9p now.  Hopefully it'll stay around that and not start creeping up towards the 150p mark again.

No doubt duty will go up anyway in the budget.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 10:54:28 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 11, 2024, 10:34:13 pm
I assume you got them under the last Labour government.  The Feed in Tarrif back then (which will still be live) was overly generous (fantastic for people who had a spare 12 k lying around, for panels.

The payments now are nowhere near that amount.
I think so. Probably 15 years old now. We moved house , so borrowed a bit more. The deal maker was I was working for a company that tried to help people go green and effectively paid a third of the cost.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:54:28 am
I think so. Probably 15 years old now. We moved house , so borrowed a bit more. The deal maker was I was working for a company that tried to help people go green and effectively paid a third of the cost.

That's really good of the company.  Great deal for you - well done.

I remember when they started the scheme - wish I had the cash at the time. 
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #2524 on: Today at 06:52:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:34:58 am
Diesel prices here went up 3p a ltr overnight Wed/Thurs so we're at 135.9p now.  Hopefully it'll stay around that and not start creeping up towards the 150p mark again.

No doubt duty will go up anyway in the budget.
prices relatively steady round here, still 129.7 cheapest for petrol and 131.9 cheapest for diesel
