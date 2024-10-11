That's something I need to look into . I've had solar panels for getting onto 15 years. I think the money I get for feeding the grid has gone up by inflation . Nothing like the wholesale cost. Think I've been getting about 50p plus inflation per kWh as an early-ish adopter so I expect that to dwarf any rise in wholesale price so it wouldn't be worth me switching. Especially as we seem to be over the peak.



I assume you got them under the last Labour government. The Feed in Tarrif back then (which will still be live) was overly generous (fantastic for people who had a spare 12 k lying around, for panels.The payments now are nowhere near that amount.