I'm on Agile and have been for, i want to say 6 - 8 months, and haven't looked back. Yes there is the threat of 100p per kWh and over the time the tairff has been available, the highest it got to was 82p/kwh.In the time i've had it, between 16:00 - 19:00 is peak cost and the it is usally around the 32p/kwh although the highest its been has been 38p/kwh.I would say that normally through the rest of the day, you are looking at 18p/kwh max and at any time can go into negative costs - best i've had is about -5p/kwh.Today, for instance there are 10 hours at ~ -2p/kwh.My house is now fully electric (except for car but that is coming in January), i've removed the gas boiler and replaced with a Heat Pump (this month), I've got solar panels (5 years) and i,ve got the Tesla Powerwall Battery (5 weeks) - along with the Agile Tariff, i have the Octopus flat rate export tariff at 15p/kwhEarly stats are very positive - for August so far, i've spent 34.99 on importing electric but i've exported £32.75 - so i've run my house in cost terms for £2.25 (that is excluding standing charge, so another tenner on top so far this month). Just to say i've got a 5 bed detached house with 7 people living here, so a lot of usage going on.Obviously there has been a lot of initial outlay (approx £15k) and the payback on all the systems will take about another 7 years but i've been in a position to take advantage of a few things to allow me to do this.The other hurdle to come along will be the winter months, when solar is lower and the heating kicks in and i'll see how effective the heat pump is against a conventional boiler.But so far so good.