Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 143007 times)

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2440 on: June 21, 2024, 04:29:09 pm »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2441 on: June 21, 2024, 04:38:00 pm »
I got a message from OVO letting me know that with the new energy price cap they won't be increasing the cost of my standing charge to offset the difference, seemingly wanting a pat on the back for it. Last I checked, that's not what the standing charge is for? I'm not sure why they feel it was a good idea to brag about that.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2442 on: June 21, 2024, 05:33:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 21, 2024, 04:29:09 pm
Ahem:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce997mj3qm8o
let's see the Standing Charge be reduced now then or ideally abolished all together
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2443 on: June 22, 2024, 09:35:44 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 21, 2024, 05:33:35 pm
let's see the Standing Charge be reduced now then or ideally abolished all together

Yeah, while my unit charge has come down a fair bit when I started my new fixed deal the jump in standing charge was pretty significant
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2444 on: August 19, 2024, 01:58:23 pm »
Why are prices going up again in October? 

What's happened other than winter approaching to make them think that wholesale prices will be going up?

Diesel @ 139.99ppl are pretty stable here and have been for a few months now so what's going on?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2445 on: August 19, 2024, 03:21:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 01:58:23 pm
Why are prices going up again in October? 

My understanding is that the cap is based on the last three months worth of daily wholesale prices.

Presumably the daily wholesale prices in the last three months were greater than the three months before that.

I'm on Octopus Tracker which charges a variable price each day depending on the wholesale rate. There is definitely a slight upwards trend over the past six months:

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2446 on: August 19, 2024, 04:38:11 pm »
I'm guessing the tensions in the middle east are pushing it up. That and the US economy doing fairly well.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2447 on: August 19, 2024, 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 01:58:23 pm
Why are prices going up again in October? 

What's happened other than winter approaching to make them think that wholesale prices will be going up?

Diesel @ 139.99ppl are pretty stable here and have been for a few months now so what's going on?

It always goes up, in the winter months.  There's higher demand.

Don't expect it to get back to pre war levels - they wont.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2448 on: August 19, 2024, 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 04:40:03 pm
It always goes up, in the winter months.  There's higher demand.

Last winter was lovely and windy. For those on Octopus Agile, prices were nice and low.

Hoping for more again this year.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2449 on: August 19, 2024, 05:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on August 19, 2024, 05:00:11 pm
Last winter was lovely and windy. For those on Octopus Agile, prices were nice and low.

Hoping for more again this year.

I was thinking about going onto Tracker or Agile, but decided to switch to a fix, instead.  Currently, I'm not in a position to risk the 100p a unit price cap, so I went for the stable option.  Although, it's never been as high as that, according to the data I've seen - 66p was the highest.

It is more expensive to hedge, that's why capped tarrifs are pricier than tracker and agile.  I've read that Tracker works out about 4% a year cheaper, than the Ofgen price cap.

The fix I'm now on is 3% cheaper, so I'm happy.  :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2450 on: August 19, 2024, 05:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 04:40:03 pm
It always goes up, in the winter months.  There's higher demand.

Don't expect it to get back to pre war levels - they wont.

I'm not expecting them to come down at all, I was just curious as to why they're going up again as there doesn't seem to be a reason for it other than greed.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2451 on: August 19, 2024, 05:33:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 05:31:07 pm
I'm not expecting them to come down at all, I was just curious as to why they're going up again as there doesn't seem to be a reason for it other than greed.

Up approx 9 percent in October, then stay the same in January.

I've just switched to a fix for 12 months - it's decent.  I've got a link where we both get £50, if you're interested  ;)

You need a smart meter, though.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2452 on: August 19, 2024, 05:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 05:25:09 pm
I was thinking about going onto Tracker or Agile, but decided to switch to a fix, instead.  Currently, I'm not in a position to risk the 100p a unit price cap, so I went for the stable option.  Although, it's never been as high as that, according to the data I've seen - 66p was the highest.

It is more expensive to hedge, that's why capped tarrifs are pricier than tracker and agile.  I've read that Tracker works out about 4% a year cheaper, than the Ofgen price cap.

The fix I'm now on is 3% cheaper, so I'm happy.  :)


For me there isn't really a risk. The odds of it hitting the ceiling are next to nothing.  Just keep an eye on it and exit the tariff if need be.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2453 on: August 19, 2024, 05:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on August 19, 2024, 05:36:29 pm

For me there isn't really a risk. The odds of it hitting the ceiling are next to nothing.  Just keep an eye on it and exit the tariff if need be.

That's a good saving.  Have you had to change your usage, or anything?

The data seemed quite hard to find, for me.  I was an Octopus customer.  The best provider for data/usage, is EDF.  They provide loads of different graphs, tell you exactly what you're spending your money on, etc.

Every provider should be doing this, but they don't.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2454 on: August 19, 2024, 05:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 05:33:55 pm
Up approx 9 percent in October, then stay the same in January.

I've just switched to a fix for 12 months - it's decent.  I've got a link where we both get £50, if you're interested  ;)

You need a smart meter, though.

I've looked at loads of deals over the last 18mths mate but none are much better than what we have due to the high standard charges we have to pay here.

We've had a smart meter for just over a year now so at least I've managed to reduce our monthly electric usage.

Oil central heating and hot water is harder to keep on top of though plus it has to be paid for upfront.  I've just bought 500ltrs which should last us till January/February, maybe longer.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2455 on: August 19, 2024, 05:49:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 05:45:19 pm
I've looked at loads of deals over the last 18mths mate but none are much better than what we have due to the high standard charges we have to pay here.

We've had a smart meter for just over a year now so at least I've managed to reduce our monthly electric usage.

Oil central heating and hot water is harder to keep on top of though plus it has to be paid for upfront.  I've just bought 500ltrs which should last us till January/February, maybe longer.

You need to have a look if you can get a discounted heat pump, Debs.  And insulation
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2456 on: August 19, 2024, 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 05:43:20 pm
That's a good saving.  Have you had to change your usage, or anything?

The data seemed quite hard to find, for me.  I was an Octopus customer.  The best provider for data/usage, is EDF.  They provide loads of different graphs, tell you exactly what you're spending your money on, etc.

Every provider should be doing this, but they don't.

No..still use the oven at peak time.

Octopus have the best data of anyone. They have an api with easy access to the data so there are lots of 3rd party apps that work with it, or easy to get into home assistant etc for automations based on unit price etc.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2457 on: August 19, 2024, 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 05:49:37 pm
You need to have a look if you can get a discounted heat pump, Debs.  And insulation

Already looked into it but the house doesn't qualify as it's already rated a B and the boiler is too new to get the grants.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2458 on: August 19, 2024, 09:35:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 05:55:54 pm
Already looked into it but the house doesn't qualify as it's already rated a B and the boiler is too new to get the grants.

You might want to check again. The BUS grant has no restrictions on EPC (and when it did it required a high rating) and the fact you have a modern condensing boiler is irrelevant.  The aim is to get rid of combustion boilers, even modern efficient ones.

https://www.find-government-grants.service.gov.uk/grants/boiler-upgrade-scheme-1
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2459 on: August 19, 2024, 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 05:31:07 pm
I'm not expecting them to come down at all, I was just curious as to why they're going up again as there doesn't seem to be a reason for it other than greed.

Generally winter pricing is higher than Summer.  Oil and gas prices are key drivers of electricity, albeit renewables are increasingly informing same.

Todays day ahead spot price for gas is 79.81 pence per therm.  For winter 24/25 the price is 107.99 pence per therm (if you fixed today for winter).  For context the usual range (pre covid, Ukraine, etc) was 40pence - 80pence range.  It dropped to 25pence during covid lockdown, then spiked at circa 600+ pence in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Oil price has been in the $75 - $85 per barrel range since April.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2460 on: August 19, 2024, 09:57:57 pm »
How can people afford such increases? Madness
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2461 on: August 19, 2024, 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on August 19, 2024, 09:35:25 pm
You might want to check again. The BUS grant has no restrictions on EPC (and when it did it required a high rating) and the fact you have a modern condensing boiler is irrelevant.  The aim is to get rid of combustion boilers, even modern efficient ones.

https://www.find-government-grants.service.gov.uk/grants/boiler-upgrade-scheme-1

It was the installer that told us the house didn't qualify but we need the whole job paying for as we're tenants so maybe that's why they wouldn't entertain us even though the company was recommended by our landlord.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2462 on: August 20, 2024, 12:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on August 19, 2024, 09:35:25 pm
You might want to check again. The BUS grant has no restrictions on EPC (and when it did it required a high rating) and the fact you have a modern condensing boiler is irrelevant.  The aim is to get rid of combustion boilers, even modern efficient ones.

https://www.find-government-grants.service.gov.uk/grants/boiler-upgrade-scheme-1

I've just had a heat pump installed and my boiler was only 2.5 years old - no issues at all.

I had to get an aircon unit removed , as its the same tech but other than that - pretty straight forward - Octopus did the installation, took 3.5 days.

I thouhgt the EPC had to be D or higher but part of the survey would be to highlight whether a heat pump would be viable or not.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2463 on: August 20, 2024, 12:52:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2024, 10:06:41 pm
It was the installer that told us the house didn't qualify but we need the whole job paying for as we're tenants so maybe that's why they wouldn't entertain us even though the company was recommended by our landlord.

Ahh yes, your landlord would need to arrange it as they would need to pay the difference if the cost would come to more than 7.5K

Quote from: stewil007 on August 20, 2024, 12:27:59 pm
I've just had a heat pump installed and my boiler was only 2.5 years old - no issues at all.

I had to get an aircon unit removed , as its the same tech but other than that - pretty straight forward - Octopus did the installation, took 3.5 days.

I thouhgt the EPC had to be D or higher but part of the survey would be to highlight whether a heat pump would be viable or not.

The requirement was change to just having an EPC done. The rating is no longer relevant to getting the grant.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2464 on: August 21, 2024, 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on August 19, 2024, 05:36:29 pm

For me there isn't really a risk. The odds of it hitting the ceiling are next to nothing.  Just keep an eye on it and exit the tariff if need be.

Do you have an EV, Ben?

I'm wondering whether to switch to Agile but would ideally like the automation of the car charging when the lower rates apply during the next 24 hours.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2465 on: August 21, 2024, 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on August 19, 2024, 09:57:57 pm
How can people afford such increases? Madness

Many people can't, unfortunately these prices seem to be the new norm, although Starmer has just pledged that energy prices will come down within five years as Britain switches to a green economy.

Any half decent fixed deals ended several weeks ago, stupidly I never got round to fixing on one of these deals, it was on my list of things to do!!  The newer fixed deals from the last few weeks don't look like they'll save the average user money, that's assuming energy prices follow the trend and drop again next year when demand reduces.

If you're willing to take a risk, then octopus agile might be able to save you money as that's based on the wholesale prices.  I've heard that many people have made some decent savings on this tariff over the last 18 months, but it does come with risks.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2466 on: August 21, 2024, 05:30:42 pm »
Quote from: .adam on August 21, 2024, 01:08:22 pm
Do you have an EV, Ben?

I'm wondering whether to switch to Agile but would ideally like the automation of the car charging when the lower rates apply during the next 24 hours.

Nope diesel and gas central heating.  An EV with charging triggered by home assistant or similar would be great for taking advantage of Agile.
« Reply #2467 on: Yesterday at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: .adam on August 21, 2024, 01:08:22 pm
Do you have an EV, Ben?

I'm wondering whether to switch to Agile but would ideally like the automation of the car charging when the lower rates apply during the next 24 hours.

I'm on Agile and have been for, i want to say 6 - 8 months, and haven't looked back.  Yes there is the threat of 100p per kWh and over the time the tairff has been available, the highest it got to was 82p/kwh. 

In the time i've had it, between 16:00 - 19:00 is peak cost and the it is usally around the 32p/kwh although the highest its been has been 38p/kwh.

I would say that normally through the rest of the day, you are looking at 18p/kwh max and at any time can go into negative costs - best i've had is about -5p/kwh.

Today, for instance there are 10 hours at ~ -2p/kwh.

My house is now fully electric (except for car but that is coming in January), i've removed the gas boiler and replaced with a Heat Pump (this month), I've got solar panels (5 years) and i,ve got the Tesla Powerwall Battery (5 weeks) - along with the Agile Tariff, i have the Octopus flat rate export tariff at 15p/kwh

Early stats are very positive - for August so far, i've spent 34.99 on importing electric but i've exported £32.75 - so i've run my house in cost terms for £2.25 (that is excluding standing charge, so another tenner on top so far this month).  Just to say i've got a 5 bed detached house with 7 people living here, so a lot of usage going on.

Obviously there has been a lot of initial outlay (approx £15k) and the payback on all the systems will take about another 7 years but i've been in a position to take advantage of a few things to allow me to do this.

The other hurdle to come along will be the winter months, when solar is lower and the heating kicks in and i'll see how effective the heat pump is against a conventional boiler.

But so far so good.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2468 on: Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm »
Long shot but do any of you know a number for UK based customer service for British Gas ?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2469 on: Yesterday at 04:57:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm
Long shot but do any of you know a number for UK based customer service for British Gas ?


https://www.saynoto0870.com/
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2470 on: Yesterday at 05:01:50 pm »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2471 on: Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:01:50 pm
Brilliant, thank you  :thumbup

Is that site safe ?

Yes mate.  I know it looks a bit ropey, but I've been using it for years!

As recommended by Martin Lewis  :thumbup
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2472 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm
Yes mate.  I know it looks a bit ropey, but I've been using it for years!

As recommended by Martin Lewis  :thumbup

Thanks Red.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2473 on: Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm
Yes mate.  I know it looks a bit ropey, but I've been using it for years!

As recommended by Martin Lewis  :thumbup
It is not often that you see a table layout website these days. And their forum is Yabb - and a 12-year old version at that! I don't know if I should shake my head or applaud them. :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2474 on: Yesterday at 09:02:23 pm »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2475 on: Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
It is not often that you see a table layout website these days. And their forum is Yabb - and a 12-year old version at that! I don't know if I should shake my head or applaud them. :)

It's old school  :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
It is not often that you see a table layout website these days. And their forum is Yabb - and a 12-year old version at that! I don't know if I should shake my head or applaud them. :)

Shake their hand obviously. YaBB was the best.
https://web.archive.org/web/20011031095926/http://www.redandwhitekop.co.uk/cgi-bin/YaBB/YaBB.pl
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 07:07:05 am »
9.5% rise in October.

Robbing bastards.
