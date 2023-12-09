No argument from me there. But domestic generation is nearly all solar.



Im puzzled we aren't seeing a push on aircon. Maybe it's an aesthetics thing, but they are basically reverse heat pumps and can be used like heat pumps. I've been using one to make my conservatory usable as an office. Seems to be costing about £2 a day and that's with me doing fairly long hours and often whacking it right up to help dry washing. They don't look pretty but I don't think they are hideous. Granted you need a house /garden, and aren't the cheapest things initially. But they do a good job.



Domestically, there is nothing else we can do is there? I dont think planning regs will allow many personal wind turbinesMy system produces about 4mwh a year and my usage is around 6mwh (excluding EV charging), so if i can get a decent priced battery and an economy 7 tariff/ev tariff, it all starts to adds up. But like with most of these things, the cost is front loaded and you dont see the cost benefit for 6 - 10 yearsA heat pump will likely be one of my next purchases, but last year we had to get a new gas boiler urgently, so i'm loathe to change that out for a couple of years.I think there are good incentives going round at the minute so i might get some quotes for the house, but i think we will have to upgrade all the radiators, so it could be quite costly for now.