Fuel & energy prices

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Weve cut our gas bill the last year by leaving our heating on longer how? By putting the thermostat significantly lower.* Its a nicer heat too - the house is never cold or roasting, but the same through most of the day.

Also, most people dont appear to know what the thermostat on a heater does. Its not temperature but a thermal cut off. So we keep the upstairs radiators at around 2-3 because we prefer a cooler bedroom.

*weve no cylinder water storage (stagnant water) so keep it set at 55C.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: thejbs on December  9, 2023, 10:17:12 am
Weve cut our gas bill the last year by leaving our heating on longer how? By putting the thermostat significantly lower. Its a nicer heat too - the house is never cold or roasting, but the same through most of the day.

Also, most people dont appear to know what the thermostat on a heater does. Its not temperature but a thermal cut off. So we keep the upstairs radiators at around 2-3 because we prefer a cooler bedroom.

Thermostatic radiator valves.  I've got them on all my radiators.  As soon as they reach a certain temperature (1-5), they cut off.

My bedroom is at 2, also. They are great and very efficient.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: thejbs on December  9, 2023, 10:17:12 am
Weve cut our gas bill the last year by leaving our heating on longer how? By putting the thermostat significantly lower.* Its a nicer heat too - the house is never cold or roasting, but the same through most of the day.

Also, most people dont appear to know what the thermostat on a heater does. Its not temperature but a thermal cut off. So we keep the upstairs radiators at around 2-3 because we prefer a cooler bedroom.

*weve no cylinder water storage (stagnant water) so keep it set at 55C.

I changed the temperature slightly on the boiler yesterday actually. We had the boiler serviced last month and the engineer forgot to put the temperature back to where it should have been, when we turned the heating on and it didnt work I called the firm and they said to check the boiler thermostat and turn it to about 3/4 of the way which I did (it was on min which is why the heaters werent warming up) and then the heating was working fine but I have a feeling it was previously slightly lower (hence why this months bill was so high) so have turned it to about 2/3, lets see if that makes a difference
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December  9, 2023, 08:03:52 am
The radio is through the TV that's why it uses loads.  The living room is lit up in the dark with the sky box, TV, WiFi, ps5, Sonos speakers and all the smoke alarms are hard wired too so there's dozens of tiny lights on all the time.

We've already used between 80p and £1.10 when I get up in the morning depending on how late Paul comes to bed 😳


Might be worth buying a separate radio? Depends on what sound quality you want. If you mostly listen to talk stations, probably anything will do. I have a little solar-powered radio I bought years ago for less than a tenner that is still going strong.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  9, 2023, 10:43:13 am
Thermostatic radiator valves.  I've got them on all my radiators.  As soon as they reach a certain temperature (1-5), they cut off.

My bedroom is at 2, also. They are great and very efficient.

My in laws insist on putting them the radiator valves to 5 with the boiler set to 70C. Makes for unpleasant hot-cold rooms over the course of a day.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December  9, 2023, 08:03:52 am
The radio is through the TV that's why it uses loads.  The living room is lit up in the dark with the sky box, TV, WiFi, ps5, Sonos speakers and all the smoke alarms are hard wired too so there's dozens of tiny lights on all the time.

We've already used between 80p and £1.10 when I get up in the morning depending on how late Paul comes to bed 😳


That 80p to £1.10 might include the standing charge too, my smart meter adds the standing charge for the day just after midnight
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on December  9, 2023, 07:21:26 pm
That 80p to £1.10 might include the standing charge too, my smart meter adds the standing charge for the day just after midnight

Was going to say that, we start at about 80p each day too.

We were freezing last winter, so the missus overpaid the D/D all summer, we're now £650 in credit and not worried about putting the heating on. The kids are a nightmare, they each stand in the shower for 15 mins in the morning, the youngest will go for a shit after school and then get in the shower without me knowing. Its OK for them, they're not paying the bills.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on December  9, 2023, 07:21:26 pm
That 80p to £1.10 might include the standing charge too, my smart meter adds the standing charge for the day just after midnight

No it's based on whether Paul comes to bed before midnight or has a few hours on the ps5.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 10, 2023, 12:50:56 pm
Was going to say that, we start at about 80p each day too.

We were freezing last winter, so the missus overpaid the D/D all summer, we're now £650 in credit and not worried about putting the heating on. The kids are a nightmare, they each stand in the shower for 15 mins in the morning, the youngest will go for a shit after school and then get in the shower without me knowing. Its OK for them, they're not paying the bills.

Its just a cycle we all go through, when my old man was paying the bill I was like your son and there was a constant battle between me turning the heating up and my dad turning it down, now Im the dad and the one paying the bills Im the one turning it down, only instead of children turning the heating up its the Mrs, whose mum is exactly the same as her. Their quarterly energy bill last winter was fucking £1,500 and my mother in law has to hide it from my father in law and pay it without him knowing otherwise hell hit the roof :D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 10, 2023, 06:29:26 pm
Get some TRVs on your rads!

Thats my in laws, not me and im definitely not sticking my oar into anything like that with them! They have an outhouse in the garden with 5 fucking radiators and its own gas boiler that my brother in law spends most of his time in (hes a bit of an odd ball), then my mother and father in law, brother in laws wife and their kids are usually in the house. Since last winter my brother in law has bought a dog so now spends even more time in the outhouse with the dog so it wouldnt surprise me if their bills just as high if not higher this year as Im pretty sure my brother in law now sleeps in there with the dog  :butt
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2023, 07:19:06 pm
Thats my in laws, not me and im definitely not sticking my oar into anything like that with them! They have an outhouse in the garden with 5 fucking radiators and its own gas boiler that my brother in law spends most of his time in (hes a bit of an odd ball), then my mother and father in law, brother in laws wife and their kids are usually in the house. Since last winter my brother in law has bought a dog so now spends even more time in the outhouse with the dog so it wouldnt surprise me if their bills just as high if not higher this year as Im pretty sure my brother in law now sleeps in there with the dog  :butt
Presumably, you do not mean a 'toilet'. Surely, your BIL is not that much of odd ball! ;D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 10, 2023, 07:31:56 pm
Presumably, you do not mean a 'toilet'. Surely, your BIL is not that much of odd ball! ;D

LOL! No, its a brick building about 10ft by 20ft, about 2/3 of it a open plan kitchen and sitting room, then a stud wall divides the other 1/3 where the father in law keep tools etc.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Not energy, but a public utility anyway... water

Quote
Thames Water says it can't pay back £190m loan

By Simon Jack
Business editor

Thames Water is facing a "seminal moment", its chairman has said, during an intense grilling by MPs on the firm's financial performance.

Senior management admitted the company did not have enough money to pay off a £190m loan due in April next year.

They also warned that if it was nationalised, taxpayers would face a hefty bill.

Concern over Thames' financial strength led to speculation in July that it might be taken over by the government.

Thames, which serves 15 million households, and its parent company Kemble Water, owes a total of £18bn in debt.

Sir Adrian Montague, flanked by acting co-chief executives, admitted that the situation was precarious.

Speaking to the Environment Committee in Parliament, he said: "This is a seminal moment for Thames. You know, we were very fragile in July."

"The chief executive resigned without notice 10 days before a change of chairman. The financial markets took fright."

"We have stabilised the business. We need to make a fresh start. I know management always says this, but it's true in this case, because this is a fresh team."

The numbers are going in the wrong direction for Thames.

Profits fell 54% in the first six months of this year, complaints rose 13%, debt rose to £18bn.

Thames recently announced a £500m cash injection - but that was financed by a further loan to its parent company.

Its own auditors have warned it may not continue as a going concern.

The company has said it will need another £2.5bn of investment in the coming years but that is contingent in part on the regulator, Ofwat, agreeing to household bills increasing by 40% on top of inflation by 2030.

Committee member Barry Gardiner said that amounted to Thames having the regulator "by the short and curlies" - suggesting that if Ofwat did not agree to the rise, it would essentially trigger a quasi-nationalisation that would cost the taxpayer billions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67696645


I would propose bringing in legislation that stated if a water company entered any form of insolvency, the government could sequester all its assets without compensation and take over the vital supply of water to customers.

It would be a sensible and prudent measure.

Then turn the screw and regulate them (and all the other cancerous and parasitic private companies) into insolvency.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote
Warning that Britain stood apart from other major economies for this risk, the MPC said in its minutes: Relative to developments in the United States and the euro area, measures of wage inflation were considerably higher in the United Kingdom and services price inflation had fallen back by far less.

Blaming wages again.  No mention of the greedflation, at all - fecking twats!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
For those interested in battery storage at home, the government is introducing 0% VAT on battery installations from Feb 24.

I have solar panels without storage and a Tesla Powerwall (supply and install about £7k) would save me between £700 & £800 a year in electric costs going on what we have paid over the last year.

Could well be worth it if prices increase or remain similar to what they are now.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
That's interesting!
And I suspect a Tesla powerwall is the most expensive battery you can get.

--edit-- It would be nice if the utilities installed these for next to nothing but sucked the power out when they needed it and charged you up when less needed.  Or something like that. Surely it would help balancing the grid.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: PaulF on December 14, 2023, 01:20:49 pm
That's interesting!
And I suspect a Tesla powerwall is the most expensive battery you can get.

--edit-- It would be nice if the utilities installed these for next to nothing but sucked the power out when they needed it and charged you up when less needed.  Or something like that. Surely it would help balancing the grid.


It is one of the more expensive batteries but for size (13.5kwh)/warranty (10 year unlimited cycles) /discharge (90%) it seems good value for money - also being told that Givenergy do the same battery for about £500 less but i would need to do more research into them - Tesla for everyones perception of them, do seem to be industry leading.

I should say as well that the 0% VAT is on the battery as well as the installation.

Interesting you say about installing batteries to help balance the grid, when there are 100's of thousands of EV batteries on peoples driveways that could start that process - V2H bidirectional if the car manufactures got involved.  My car has a 70kw battery stood doing nothing a lot of the time
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: stewil007 on December 14, 2023, 01:48:56 pm

Interesting you say about installing batteries to help balance the grid, when there are 100's of thousands of EV batteries on peoples driveways that could start that process - V2H bidirectional if the car manufactures got involved.  My car has a 70kw battery stood doing nothing a lot of the time

I suppose the problem of using car batteries is that the owner could disconnect the car from the grid at any given moment, and would want the battery to be charged.


You could probably solve that via some sort of opt-in app - you'd sign the car/battery over to the grid for some amount of time, e.g. you come home at 6pm, and sign it over to the grid until 6am the next day. But there'd still be people needing their car before that for an emergency, and wouldn't want it to be empty.

The other issue is that each charging cycle degrades the battery  so having the grid do multiple cycles, even when you're not driving, will make the battery age much quicker.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Three Redbyrdz Roast on December 14, 2023, 04:19:34 pm
I suppose the problem of using car batteries is that the owner could disconnect the car from the grid at any given moment, and would want the battery to be charged.


You could probably solve that via some sort of opt-in app - you'd sign the car/battery over to the grid for some amount of time, e.g. you come home at 6pm, and sign it over to the grid until 6am the next day. But there'd still be people needing their car before that for an emergency, and wouldn't want it to be empty.

The other issue is that each charging cycle degrades the battery  so having the grid do multiple cycles, even when you're not driving, will make the battery age much quicker.
The bolded bit is definitely a worry.
In terms of balancing. I'd imagine the grid could use data analytics and incentives to get the power when it needs it. ie, give us power at 7pm till 9pm and you can recharge for nearly free between 2am and 7am.
I suppose the biggest problem, is that a lot of our renewables are focussed on solar, and that's when people want their cars to be available.
Some fascinating problems for sure.

Elmo aluded to it earlier , the standing charge issue will be 'worse' when electricity generation is almost free (renewable) , but we have huge infrastructure bills to deliver the power, maybe send it back to the grid from cars or some other method for storing the stuff.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Degradation is a concern, but this is where in-app management helps sustain the battery for longer, even phones are getting more intelligent to help sustain the battery life and like with most technology, the improvements will keep on coming. 

As i understand it, the Tesla Powerwall after 10 years will still be able to hold 70% capacity ie just under 10kwh - which for most households would still be more than usable.  And that is with unlimited cycles.

What would be great would be modular and stackable batteries.  As batteries degrade to a level, they can be switched out without the need of an electrician or as your requirements change you could add/take away batteries.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: PaulF on December 14, 2023, 06:09:08 pm
The bolded bit is definitely a worry.

I suppose the biggest problem, is that a lot of our renewables are focussed on solar,


The priority for this country has to be wind and tidal.......being a windy little island, that should be a no-brainer.

Solar should be used mostly for balancing or storage purposes
Re: Fuel & energy prices
No argument from me there.  But domestic generation is nearly all solar.

Im puzzled we aren't seeing a push on aircon. Maybe it's an aesthetics thing, but they are basically reverse heat pumps and can be used like heat pumps. I've been using one to make my conservatory usable as an office. Seems to be costing about £2 a day and that's with me doing fairly long hours and often whacking it right up to help dry washing. They don't look pretty but I don't think they are hideous. Granted you need a house /garden, and aren't the cheapest things initially. But they do a good job.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: PaulF on December 14, 2023, 09:50:00 pm
No argument from me there.  But domestic generation is nearly all solar.

Im puzzled we aren't seeing a push on aircon. Maybe it's an aesthetics thing, but they are basically reverse heat pumps and can be used like heat pumps. I've been using one to make my conservatory usable as an office. Seems to be costing about £2 a day and that's with me doing fairly long hours and often whacking it right up to help dry washing. They don't look pretty but I don't think they are hideous. Granted you need a house /garden, and aren't the cheapest things initially. But they do a good job.

Domestically, there is nothing else we can do is there?  I dont think planning regs will allow many personal wind turbines :) My system produces about 4mwh a year and my usage is around 6mwh (excluding EV charging), so if i can get a decent priced battery and an economy 7 tariff/ev tariff, it all starts to adds up.  But like with most of these things, the cost is front loaded and you dont see the cost benefit for 6 - 10 years

A heat pump will likely be one of my next purchases, but last year we had to get a new gas boiler urgently, so i'm loathe to change that out for a couple of years. 

I think there are good incentives going round at the minute so i might get some quotes for the house, but i think we will have to upgrade all the radiators, so it could be quite costly for now.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
I was watching an episode of Fully Charged on Youtube recently where Robert Llewelyn does a tour of his house and all he has done to make it green, and he has a device called a Tepeo which seems like a good alternative to a heat pump for those who can't fit one, or for storing solar energy during the day to be used at night (or take advantage of cheaper nighttime electricity off the grid. It basically uses electricity to heat up a large core, which is then dispersed through your central heating, or for hot water when you need it.

https://www.tepeo.com/

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZZisnQi7Ww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZZisnQi7Ww</a>
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on December 15, 2023, 08:57:57 am
I was watching an episode of Fully Charged on Youtube recently where Robert Llewelyn does a tour of his house and all he has done to make it green, and he has a device called a Tepeo which seems like a good alternative to a heat pump for those who can't fit one, or for storing solar energy during the day to be used at night (or take advantage of cheaper nighttime electricity off the grid. It basically uses electricity to heat up a large core, which is then dispersed through your central heating, or for hot water when you need it.

https://www.tepeo.com/

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZZisnQi7Ww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZZisnQi7Ww</a>

That looks interesting.
I wonder how much of the 'storage' problem is trying to find BIG projects which attract big business, large capital spend up front, and government money. As opposed to micro-storage which still yields profits, but more spread out and gives consumers a competitive market.
I'm not wondering hard.

Again, could we stand a high standing charge for a few years to get this type of thing fitted in a large number of places and then reap the benefits later of 'normal' standing charges coupled with low kWh fees.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Looks like ofgem are planning on us paying more again from April so those poor old suppliers can recoup some of their bad debts.

Fuck sake!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 15, 2023, 10:12:42 am
Looks like ofgem are planning on us paying more again from April so those poor old suppliers can recoup some of their bad debts.

Fuck sake!!

its sick isn't it?  If they even make one penny in profit, they should be told to do one. 

As is always the way, capitalism for the good, socialism for the bad
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: stewil007 on December 15, 2023, 10:27:58 am
its sick isn't it?  If they even make one penny in profit, they should be told to do one. 

As is always the way, capitalism for the good, socialism for the bad


A disgrace.

But typical of the corporate-capitalist economic model that puts corporate interests at the top of the tree.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
What are the excuses being used for the January prices increases when oil prices are at a 2yr low?

We bought our heating oil 4wks ago and today it's £50 cheaper for 500ltrs and petrol and diesel prices are down too.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 17, 2023, 12:57:17 pm
What are the excuses being used for the January prices increases when oil prices are at a 2yr low?

We bought our heating oil 4wks ago and today it's £50 cheaper for 500ltrs and petrol and diesel prices are down too.

The cap is based on old data so not the current low prices. Does mean the cap should be lower when it's revised again a few months later.

I'm on Octopus Tracker and our unit rates are very low at the moment. Electricity was 13.42p p/kWh and gas 4.06p p/kWh yesterday. This compares to the currenct cap of 27.35p and 6.89p respectively.

I believe they've revised the Tracker tariff for new joiners such that it is about 3p per unit higher than that (for electricity only) but it is still worth a look if you're willing to ride out any potential high prices.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 17, 2023, 12:57:17 pm
What are the excuses being used for the January prices increases when oil prices are at a 2yr low?

We bought our heating oil 4wks ago and today it's £50 cheaper for 500ltrs and petrol and diesel prices are down too.


Gas has different suppliers. The global price is skewed because a lot of Europe boycotts Russian gas, and so have to bulk-import LPG.

Worth noting as well that gas prices have spiked 10% since last week, on the back of the Houthis targeting some shipping, with several high-profile shipping/tanker companies suspending using that route.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Has anyone got a smart meter installed in an area with poor mobile reception? I was wondering if there are problems.

Also - has anyone experienced the battery on the gas meter expiring? How user-friendly is the experience? Do you get much notice and do the suppliers move sharpish to stop you being cut off?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 18, 2023, 04:15:27 pm
Has anyone got a smart meter installed in an area with poor mobile reception? I was wondering if there are problems.

Also - has anyone experienced the battery on the gas meter expiring? How user-friendly is the experience? Do you get much notice and do the suppliers move sharpish to stop you being cut off?

The only issue I've had is the In Home Display running out of battery very quickly, when I unplug it.  Apart from that, it's been great
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Daily record spend of £8.67 for us today! Usually around £3 to £4, we've not even had the heating on!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 12:00:16 am
Daily record spend of £8.67 for us today! Usually around £3 to £4, we've not even had the heating on!

Cooking a turkey for 2-3 hours?

Ours was about average today for the time of year at about £9-10 pounds, gas was down as its pretty warm so havent really had the heating on, but the electricity is up because weve had the oven on so much for Christmas dinner.

Good news is energy prices are expected to come down by about 10-15% or so in the Spring:

https://www.cornwall-insight.com/predictions-and-insights-into-the-default-tariff-cap/

