Because the boe is separate from the govnt . And it's boe that is responsible for contolling inflation. The boe can't raise taxes, only interest rates. There was a time that this seemed a good idea. But not now.



I understand that, what i dont understand is why the govts{im based in Australia now, but its exactly the same here} dont take measures BEFORE these private companies, BOE, Australian reserve bank and the Federal reserve in the US bend us all over and gie us a financial colonoscopy,,As per Red Soldiers post"The case of Spain is a great counter-example. Its inflation has just fallen to the 2% target. How is it that it has already achieved this important milestone?The reason is more forceful management of the economy  the Spanish government took quicker, more concerted action than ours did. Spain capped energy prices by more than the UK, lowered the cost of public transport, taxed excess profits and put in place limits on how much landlords can raise rents. While also coming with costs, this kept inflation from spreading more widely and more persistently than elsewhere.Similar measures would have made a big difference here. One year ago, at the Institute for Public Policy Research, we argued for a similar approach in the UK, of using fiscal policy to reduce prices directly. But the call was only partly heeded, in the form of energy price support measures. While in Spain energy price caps are set to continue into next year, in the UK, the degree of support has already been lowered, covering fewer businesses than previously, and is set to end completely in autumn."