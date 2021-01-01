« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 89295 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,901
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 10:08:10 am
and heres a question, that no one as yet has been able to give me a reasonable answer.
The government stated that they had to curb spending to get inflation down, ok i can kinda understand that, what i cant understand is.. Why is it interest rates that have gone up meaning those with mortgages are left to carry the can for everyone? in Aust approx 32% of people have a mortgage meaning 68% either own their home outright or are renting, my repayments went up $20,000 PA since Feb{came of a fixed term}.Now the reason they said it had to go up was to stop spending,but thats a load of shit. If i have $1000 pw disposable income, that gets spread between Mortgage, Insurances, Food,Elec and gas, Water, Rates, Vehicle registration insurance running costs,Steaming/internet services  etc etc etc... I still have $1000 pw disposable, but now it means i have $400 pw less to spend on everything listed bar Mortgage..
Why did the govts around the world not create a temporary tax like VAT/GST and have he money generated from that put into the public coffers? why is all this extra money going to the private corporations that are Banks??

Because the boe is separate from the govnt . And it's boe that is responsible for contolling inflation. The boe can't raise taxes, only interest rates.  There was a time that this seemed a good idea. But not now.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 04:24:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:13:01 pm
Because the boe is separate from the govnt . And it's boe that is responsible for contolling inflation. The boe can't raise taxes, only interest rates.  There was a time that this seemed a good idea. But not now.
I understand that, what i dont understand is why the govts{im based in Australia now, but its exactly the same here} dont take measures BEFORE these private companies, BOE, Australian reserve bank  and the Federal reserve in the US bend us all over and gie us a financial colonoscopy,,
 As per Red Soldiers post

 "The case of Spain is a great counter-example. Its inflation has just fallen to the 2% target. How is it that it has already achieved this important milestone?

The reason is more forceful management of the economy  the Spanish government took quicker, more concerted action than ours did. Spain capped energy prices by more than the UK, lowered the cost of public transport, taxed excess profits and put in place limits on how much landlords can raise rents. While also coming with costs, this kept inflation from spreading more widely and more persistently than elsewhere.

Similar measures would have made a big difference here. One year ago, at the Institute for Public Policy Research, we argued for a similar approach in the UK, of using fiscal policy to reduce prices directly. But the call was only partly heeded, in the form of energy price support measures. While in Spain energy price caps are set to continue into next year, in the UK, the degree of support has already been lowered, covering fewer businesses than previously, and is set to end completely in autumn."
Logged
JFT 96
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 