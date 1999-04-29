« previous next »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 4, 2023, 09:42:29 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  4, 2023, 08:50:08 pm
You seen the size of bars of chocolate these days, and bags of sweets, they are fucking teenie and at the same time they are twice the price what they were not long ago.
Yep and £1.25 is now the new £1. Everything is just utter bullshit at the moment, working ourselves to an early grave.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 4, 2023, 10:04:44 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  4, 2023, 08:50:08 pm
You seen the size of bars of chocolate these days, and bags of sweets, they are fucking teenie and at the same time they are twice the price what they were not long ago.
Have you considered that after a lifetime of consumption, it is not that chocolate bars and bags of sweets are smaller, but it is you who is larger. :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 4, 2023, 10:25:52 pm
Tbf Jiminy cricket, I was just thinking smaller portions are what I need.

Also, fair point that prices rocket at the drop of a hat (not your point JC)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 4, 2023, 11:21:48 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  4, 2023, 08:50:08 pm
You seen the size of bars of chocolate these days, and bags of sweets, they are fucking teenie and at the same time they are twice the price what they were not long ago.

Yet kids and the general public are fatter.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 08:03:11 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  4, 2023, 11:21:48 pm
Yet kids and the general public are fatter.

maybe the next time overweight people turn up at the doctors/a&e/a hospital ward they are first weighed and charged an extra £1 per kilo they are over a 'safe weight' determined by the medical establishment

not that that would be controversial and the thought of people actually having to be responsible for their own weight and and health and having to watch how much they personally eat or drink - imagine that

of course people with 'health issues' regarding weight gain would not have to suffer this indignity

just the rest of us greedy bastards

but imagine how the food companies would react?

yep, you're right - it'd be a non-starter
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 09:14:37 am
Quote from: liverbloke on May  5, 2023, 08:03:11 am
maybe the next time overweight people turn up at the doctors/a&e/a hospital ward they are first weighed and charged an extra £1 per kilo they are over a 'safe weight' determined by the medical establishment

not that that would be controversial and the thought of people actually having to be responsible for their own weight and and health and having to watch how much they personally eat or drink - imagine that

of course people with 'health issues' regarding weight gain would not have to suffer this indignity

just the rest of us greedy bastards

but imagine how the food companies would react?

yep, you're right - it'd be a non-starter

There is a soft drink tax in the UK. Maybe they should double it and expand it to flavoured milks. Maybe do the same with take-away food.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 09:41:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  5, 2023, 09:14:37 am
There is a soft drink tax in the UK. Maybe they should double it and expand it to flavoured milks. Maybe do the same with take-away food.

Not all takeaways are unhealthy
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 09:58:26 am
Since we moved here we buy our meat from the wholesalers in bulk, then split it into meal size portions and freeze it.

A £10 pack of bacon would do us for 6 weekends in 8 rasher packs.  Yesterday it was £11.80 and I've just managed to get 5 weekends worth with 6 rasher packs 😯

At least I'll not be eating as much processed food 👍
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 10:14:55 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May  5, 2023, 09:41:22 am
Not all takeaways are unhealthy

Oooh, which ones are healthy?


--edit-- please be Greggs, please be Greggs.  And not the doorway.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 10:20:48 am
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2023, 10:14:55 am
Oooh, which ones are healthy?


--edit-- please be Greggs, please be Greggs.  And not the doorway.

Centra Chicken Fillet Rolls.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 11:07:25 am
Quote from: reddebs on May  5, 2023, 09:58:26 am
Since we moved here we buy our meat from the wholesalers in bulk, then split it into meal size portions and freeze it.

A £10 pack of bacon would do us for 6 weekends in 8 rasher packs.  Yesterday it was £11.80 and I've just managed to get 5 weekends worth with 6 rasher packs 😯

At least I'll not be eating as much processed food 👍

I hate to break it to you but bacon is a processed food
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 11:21:10 am
takeaways are more unhealthier than ever -

in the olden days people used to walk to the takeaway and therefore at least use their limbs

now they get it delivered even if they live a stone's throw away
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 11:22:49 am
Quote from: liverbloke on May  5, 2023, 11:21:10 am
takeaways are more unhealthier than ever -

in the olden days people used to walk to the takeaway and therefore at least use their limbs

now they get it delivered even if they live a stone's throw away

Yeah, needs rewording "I'm getting a bringtome tonight"
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 12:21:10 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on May  5, 2023, 11:21:10 am
takeaways are more unhealthier than ever -

in the olden days people used to walk to the takeaway and therefore at least use their limbs

now they get it delivered even if they live a stone's throw away

reduced our takeaways from every Saturday night to every other Saturday night - prefer to find a decent recipe and try that, cheaper and healthier too.

Will be giving Tom Kerridge's   Southern 'Fried' Chicken a go this weekend https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/recipes/southern-style_chicken_09457
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 12:31:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2023, 10:14:55 am
Oooh, which ones are healthy?


--edit-- please be Greggs, please be Greggs.  And not the doorway.

Chicken Shish with salad, no bread or chips which is basically grilled chicken and salad
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 12:37:01 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on May  5, 2023, 11:07:25 am
I hate to break it to you but bacon is a processed food

I know that's why I said it.  I'll not be having 2 rashers each day I'll be having 1 instead 👍
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 12:46:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May  5, 2023, 12:37:01 pm
I know that's why I said it.  I'll not be having 2 rashers each day I'll be having 1 instead 👍

With you now  :D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
May 5, 2023, 03:47:09 pm
Diesel fuel should be at least 6p cheaper at the pumps.

When is this useless government going to put something in place making supermarkets and fuel pumps pass on these cost instantly.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 04:53:09 am
https://www.cornwall-insight.com/press/cheaper-fixed-rate-energy-tariffs-could-return-as-price-cap-predictions-stabilise/

Cheaper fixed rate energy tariffs could return as price cap predictions stabilise
