« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 68214 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1800 on: April 26, 2023, 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: spen71 on April 26, 2023, 11:14:11 am
Was in Tesco last night.    I noticed PG tips was now 70 teabags

Shrinkflation. Effectively 12.5% increase if dropping from 80 teabags.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1801 on: April 26, 2023, 11:28:01 am »
Quote from: spen71 on April 26, 2023, 11:14:11 am
Was in Tesco last night.    I noticed PG tips was now 70 teabags

Many yogurts are now 450 ml, instead of 500 ml.  Shrinkflation across the board.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,559
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1802 on: April 26, 2023, 11:31:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 25, 2023, 09:39:17 pm
Essentialy he's right though. There is greedflation going on, but I think higher fuel prices and brexit costs have eroded our standard of living. Competition 'should' see greedflation eradicated when consumers switch.  Food is amongst the worst hit prices and I think the discounters are preventing too much profiteering. I've no numbers to back this up but Tesco seem to work really hard to compete with Aldi for example.

People are poorer, because they allow companies to rip them off twice. Once as workers, because wages have fallen, and secondly as consumers, because prices have gone up.

A way to stop it would be tighter market regulation. Have upper limits of how much profit you can make, or limits on what shareholders can get. But as we've effectively left the age of democracy and have returned to a system where the rich rule, none of that will happen.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,642
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1803 on: April 26, 2023, 12:06:36 pm »
A tin of Heinz beans over £1.20 is crazy to me.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1804 on: April 26, 2023, 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April 26, 2023, 09:03:16 am
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/apr/26/uk-energy-suppliers-sitting-on-7bn-credit-belonging-to-16m-households?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

UK energy suppliers sitting on £7bn credit belonging to 16m households
Balances with utilities are £5bn higher than April 2022 despite cost of living crisis after customers cut usage.

Im sure theyll pass on the interest and investment profit from that £7bn to customers.

Honestly, if any of you have credit, take it out and stick it in an ISA for winter. Better you earn the interest (now we actually have interest).

I'd love to see a breakdown of who these people are. If it's non vulnerable people, then it's their own fault for letting companies dictate how much they should pay each month. Where I do have the issue is with the way energy companies present the information and the effect it may have on vulnerable people.

Getting requests via bills and apps to increase payments can cause huge stress to people that are struggling, then there's the elderly who are more inclined to do as they are told without questioning things.

Ultimately its part of the same issue that makes companies do things like remotely switching smart meters to pre payment. They are so shit scared of bad debts, they do everything to reduce their own risk, even if it means a worse outcome for the consumer.

They've shown they can't be trusted to treat customers fairly, so it needs to be taken out of their hands.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,559
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1805 on: April 26, 2023, 12:32:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 26, 2023, 12:06:36 pm
A tin of Heinz beans over £1.20 is crazy to me.

A tub of smash was £3.60 in tescos yesterday.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,586
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1806 on: April 26, 2023, 01:04:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 26, 2023, 11:31:39 am
People are poorer, because they allow companies to rip them off twice. Once as workers, because wages have fallen, and secondly as consumers, because prices have gone up.

A way to stop it would be tighter market regulation. Have upper limits of how much profit you can make, or limits on what shareholders can get. But as we've effectively left the age of democracy and have returned to a system where the rich rule, none of that will happen.

But hey, they stopped Microsoft buying Activison so they really do care
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,615
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1807 on: April 26, 2023, 01:46:53 pm »
That statement is just Labour's ad campaign going into the next GE isn't it?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,952
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1808 on: April 26, 2023, 01:48:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 26, 2023, 11:31:39 am
People are poorer, because they allow companies to rip them off twice. Once as workers, because wages have fallen, and secondly as consumers, because prices have gone up.


The key words
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1809 on: April 26, 2023, 02:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 26, 2023, 12:15:40 pm
I'd love to see a breakdown of who these people are. If it's non vulnerable people, then it's their own fault for letting companies dictate how much they should pay each month. Where I do have the issue is with the way energy companies present the information and the effect it may have on vulnerable people.

Getting requests via bills and apps to increase payments can cause huge stress to people that are struggling, then there's the elderly who are more inclined to do as they are told without questioning things.

Ultimately its part of the same issue that makes companies do things like remotely switching smart meters to pre payment. They are so shit scared of bad debts, they do everything to reduce their own risk, even if it means a worse outcome for the consumer.

They've shown they can't be trusted to treat customers fairly, so it needs to be taken out of their hands.


These parasites just inform you that they're increasing your monthly DD, and it's up to you are make an argument that it shouldn't.

There's an immense lack of regulation in the market - and you'd imagine that's a deliberate policy by the Tories (and, for the sake of balance, the previous Labour Government)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1810 on: April 26, 2023, 04:09:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 26, 2023, 12:06:36 pm
A tin of Heinz beans over £1.20 is crazy to me.

A tin of ravioli is 2 quid
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1811 on: April 26, 2023, 04:33:44 pm »
No, no no!

Its all down to COVID Lockdowns/Putin's illegal war in Ukraine/Previous Labour Government/Migrant Invasion Crisis/#Insert A Crap Tory Excuse Here#/

The Spam men of England and their grim wives just lap it up as they prepare for an orgy of flag humping and celebrating more subjugation next weekend.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1812 on: April 26, 2023, 05:54:43 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 26, 2023, 01:46:53 pm
That statement is just Labour's ad campaign going into the next GE isn't it?

Starmer keeps saying the UK will be open for business, under Labour, and has been regularly engaging with that ethical business group, the CBI.
« Last Edit: April 26, 2023, 07:13:53 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1813 on: April 26, 2023, 07:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 26, 2023, 02:21:07 pm

These parasites just inform you that they're increasing your monthly DD, and it's up to you are make an argument that it shouldn't.

There's an immense lack of regulation in the market - and you'd imagine that's a deliberate policy by the Tories (and, for the sake of balance, the previous Labour Government)
Agree about regulation. I work in a highly regulated sector and find it absolutely staggering that other sectors of the economy, some of which are essential services, are lightly regulated by comparison.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1814 on: April 27, 2023, 12:00:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 26, 2023, 11:21:05 am
Shrinkflation. Effectively 12.5% increase if dropping from 80 teabags.

Not only is it underhand, its environmentally unsound as packaging sizes usually remain the same. Toilet roll and bread are the main ones I noticed. Most toilet rolls are 10% smaller than on last year, while prices have risen.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1815 on: April 27, 2023, 08:34:58 am »
BBC News - BP faces rebel shareholders over new climate goals

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65385834
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1816 on: April 27, 2023, 10:15:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on April 27, 2023, 12:00:36 am
Not only is it underhand, its environmentally unsound as packaging sizes usually remain the same. Toilet roll and bread are the main ones I noticed. Most toilet rolls are 10% smaller than on last year, while prices have risen.

I'm not saying you're wrong, but how do you even notice that? I've seen a few things that my gut tells me is a reduced quantity, but I'm not sufficiently sure of the original to cry foul.

I think supermarkets/manufacturers should be forced to disclose reduced quantities on packaging - after all they love to shout about "bigger pack better value" etc when it suits.

Supermarkets should also have to clearly disclose a consistent cost per kilo and ensure that when stuff is on promotion they show the cost per kilo before and after the promotion is applied

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,644
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1817 on: April 27, 2023, 10:16:45 am »
Quote from: spen71 on April 26, 2023, 04:09:35 pm
A tin of ravioli is 2 quid
the kid is having coco pops most mornings, it was on special for 2 quid the other week, yesterday it was £3.80 for a 660g box, ended up buying the cheap tesco alternative

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 26, 2023, 11:21:05 am
Shrinkflation. Effectively 12.5% increase if dropping from 80 teabags.
Tea bags yeah, used to buy tetley, used to be a quid for 100 tea bags, then it was 90 bags, then it was 1.20, then 1.50, then £2 then it was 80 bags


Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1818 on: April 27, 2023, 10:28:05 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 27, 2023, 10:16:45 am
the kid is having coco pops most mornings, it was on special for 2 quid the other week, yesterday it was £3.80 for a 660g box, ended up buying the cheap tesco alternative
 Tea bags yeah, used to buy tetley, used to be a quid for 100 tea bags, then it was 90 bags, then it was 1.20, then 1.50, then £2 then it was 80 bags


the wife likes frosted shreddies...at £4 a box she can now have the lidl alternative and put sugar on them
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1819 on: April 27, 2023, 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 27, 2023, 10:16:45 am

Tea bags yeah, used to buy tetley, used to be a quid for 100 tea bags, then it was 90 bags, then it was 1.20, then 1.50, then £2 then it was 80 bags

Jesus that a 150% increase. So a pensioner who's probably drinking 3 cups a day (in some cases more to keep warm in winter) that's an extra £16.50 per annum. Doesn't sound like much to the average person, but a major difference in keeping the heating on those extra cold days.

On a side note, if a tea bag is costing 1p each what are you getting? The tea needs to be picked (more than likely by machine), then processed (it's probably the fannings your getting), packed into a paper bag and then boxed, shipped to the UK, transported to a warehouse, moved to a supermarket, placed on a shelf by someone and then taken to a home.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1820 on: April 27, 2023, 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 25, 2023, 09:39:17 pm
Essentialy he's right though. There is greedflation going on, but I think higher fuel prices and brexit costs have eroded our standard of living. Competition 'should' see greedflation eradicated when consumers switch.  Food is amongst the worst hit prices and I think the discounters are preventing too much profiteering. I've no numbers to back this up but Tesco seem to work really hard to compete with Aldi for example.

Well he is creating the problem. Putting up interest rates just means that companies increase their costs. A lot of businesses use stocking loans to buy in bulk and of course if the interest rates go up then they pass it on to the customer. This is one of the reasons why the food prices are increasing.

The BOE and the government need to really understand how businesses work. The problem now is the public are getting use to paying the higher prices, so its unlikely that they will come down. What a balls up from the BOE and the government in general.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1821 on: April 27, 2023, 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: pazcom on April 27, 2023, 10:28:05 am
the wife likes frosted shreddies...at £4 a box she can now have the lidl alternative and put sugar on them

Make overnight oats. Cheap arse muesli, milk, grated apple, generic brand plain yoghurt. Chuck in the fridge. Serve with honey.

Don't understand why people pay so much money for a bowl of sugar with zero nutrition.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,644
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1822 on: April 27, 2023, 10:56:29 am »
Quote from: pazcom on April 27, 2023, 10:28:05 am
the wife likes frosted shreddies...at £4 a box she can now have the lidl alternative and put sugar on them
yeah, I love corn flakes and crunchy nut corn flakes, but at 4 or 5 quid a box you can keep it

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 27, 2023, 10:40:12 am
Jesus that a 150% increase. So a pensioner who's probably drinking 3 cups a day (in some cases more to keep warm in winter) that's an extra £16.50 per annum. Doesn't sound like much to the average person, but a major difference in keeping the heating on those extra cold days.

On a side note, if a tea bag is costing 1p each what are you getting? The tea needs to be picked (more than likely by machine), then processed (it's probably the fannings your getting), packed into a paper bag and then boxed, shipped to the UK, transported to a warehouse, moved to a supermarket, placed on a shelf by someone and then taken to a home.

yeah over time it just goes up.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1823 on: April 27, 2023, 01:07:49 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 27, 2023, 10:40:12 am
Jesus that a 150% increase. So a pensioner who's probably drinking 3 cups a day (in some cases more to keep warm in winter) that's an extra £16.50 per annum. Doesn't sound like much to the average person, but a major difference in keeping the heating on those extra cold days.

On a side note, if a tea bag is costing 1p each what are you getting? The tea needs to be picked (more than likely by machine), then processed (it's probably the fannings your getting), packed into a paper bag and then boxed, shipped to the UK, transported to a warehouse, moved to a supermarket, placed on a shelf by someone and then taken to a home.

Unlike the vast majority of workers, pensioners got a whopping 10%+ increase this year.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1824 on: April 27, 2023, 01:22:53 pm »
Got a bit of a surprise this month when I saw I was paying full price for energy, didn't realise the government scheme had stopped. I'm sure it was due to carry on past April? Would love to switch but other energy suppliers are charging much more. And after that post on here about Octopus, no way am I switching to them.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1825 on: April 27, 2023, 01:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April 27, 2023, 10:41:51 am
Well he is creating the problem. Putting up interest rates just means that companies increase their costs. A lot of businesses use stocking loans to buy in bulk and of course if the interest rates go up then they pass it on to the customer. This is one of the reasons why the food prices are increasing.

The BOE and the government need to really understand how businesses work. The problem now is the public are getting use to paying the higher prices, so its unlikely that they will come down. What a balls up from the BOE and the government in general.


I think you can rest assured that the BoE have a decent understanding of how businesses work.  ;)

The problem we have is that the US$ is the 'global currency', including the currency that fuel is traded in. So if the US Fed increases their interest rates, it strengthens the value of the $ (comparatively weakening the £). So the BoE has to increase UK rates to offset this and try to restore the £-$ equilibrium. Otherwise, the price of imports - including fuel - would increase, then feed into further inflation.

Point the finger at the guys at the Fed. There's a wide belief across economists that they've been over-cautious with their anti-inflation measures, increasing interest rates faster and further than was necessary.

There's an interesting theory about this (if you're a saddo with an interest in economics). Most of the key figures currently at the Fed were either students or starting out on their financial careers in the late 70's when inflation took hold in the US (following events like the energy shocks, etc). Many - especially the 'Chicago School-ites - were critical that the Fed had been too slow to act, prolonging the period of inflation. Reagan adopted much of the 'Chicago School 2.0' economic policy as espoused by Friedman & Stigler. Inflation fell. It was more a case of the inflationary shock working through the economic cycle, but they were hailed as visionaries who had cracked economics (mostly hailed by people with small-state, right-wing political views, as the Chicago Schoolists rubbished Keynesianism). So the current Fed people were taught about the horror of letting inflation get away from you, and it's stuck with them. They don't want to be the ones being talked about in disparaging terms in college economics lectures for years to come, and they see surface comparisons to the 70's (ie, an energy price shock has been the main trigger for this bout of inflation). But the world is very different now, and there's wide consensus that inflation will work through over 12-15 months, with the legacy run-off (eg, through higher pay rises to workers) will be pretty minimal.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1826 on: April 27, 2023, 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 27, 2023, 01:28:03 pm

I think you can rest assured that the BoE have a decent understanding of how businesses work.  ;)

The problem we have is that the US$ is the 'global currency', including the currency that fuel is traded in. So if the US Fed increases their interest rates, it strengthens the value of the $ (comparatively weakening the £). So the BoE has to increase UK rates to offset this and try to restore the £-$ equilibrium. Otherwise, the price of imports - including fuel - would increase, then feed into further inflation.

Point the finger at the guys at the Fed. There's a wide belief across economists that they've been over-cautious with their anti-inflation measures, increasing interest rates faster and further than was necessary.

There's an interesting theory about this (if you're a saddo with an interest in economics). Most of the key figures currently at the Fed were either students or starting out on their financial careers in the late 70's when inflation took hold in the US (following events like the energy shocks, etc). Many - especially the 'Chicago School-ites - were critical that the Fed had been too slow to act, prolonging the period of inflation. Reagan adopted much of the 'Chicago School 2.0' economic policy as espoused by Friedman & Stigler. Inflation fell. It was more a case of the inflationary shock working through the economic cycle, but they were hailed as visionaries who had cracked economics (mostly hailed by people with small-state, right-wing political views, as the Chicago Schoolists rubbished Keynesianism). So the current Fed people were taught about the horror of letting inflation get away from you, and it's stuck with them. They don't want to be the ones being talked about in disparaging terms in college economics lectures for years to come, and they see surface comparisons to the 70's (ie, an energy price shock has been the main trigger for this bout of inflation). But the world is very different now, and there's wide consensus that inflation will work through over 12-15 months, with the legacy run-off (eg, through higher pay rises to workers) will be pretty minimal.



Well increasing the interest price hasnt stopped companies increasing prices and it wont. Increase interest rates then costs will go up. That simple. Do we really think a supermarket cares about the customers wealth?

This is an opportunity for them to increase the lower end stuff like bread and just blame it on the world we live in.

Do you think a Gardner is charging more to cut a lawn because they care. No its because they bills have gone up.

We tried the increase in interest rates and its certainly hasnt work and it wont. It will just make the economy worse.

Not sure the BOE do understand how the businesses operate today. They can afford to do what they please. Suppose the way to stop all this is the government to introduce so kind of wealth tax to retailers and businesses.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,408
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1827 on: April 27, 2023, 03:09:34 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April 26, 2023, 11:14:11 am
Was in Tesco last night.    I noticed PG tips was now 70 teabags
I bought a bag of 1100 Tetley from poundstretcher for £15 last week. Pretty decent value, looking at around £4 for 240 in most places and Asda are selling 400 for around £7.50 at the moment
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1828 on: April 27, 2023, 03:28:14 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 27, 2023, 01:22:53 pm
Got a bit of a surprise this month when I saw I was paying full price for energy, didn't realise the government scheme had stopped. I'm sure it was due to carry on past April? Would love to switch but other energy suppliers are charging much more. And after that post on here about Octopus, no way am I switching to them.

whats wrong with Octopus?

ive been with them a couple of years and they've been great, very responsive and generally seem to be one of the better energy providers?

Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1829 on: April 27, 2023, 08:00:11 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April 26, 2023, 11:14:11 am
Was in Tesco last night.    I noticed PG tips was now 70 teabags

Lidl gold teabags 80 for £1.20... not a bad brew...not Yorkshire tea standard though
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1830 on: May 2, 2023, 10:16:24 am »
Winners are grinners.

Quote
Bumper BP profits reignite debate over tougher windfall tax
Oil and gas company beats analysts forecasts as its profits reach $5bn in the first three months of the year

BP has beaten City forecasts to post one of the largest first-quarter profits in its history despite an easing in energy prices, reigniting a debate over windfall gains by oil and gas firms.

The energy company said its underlying profits reached $5bn (£4bn) in the first three months of the year, outstripping analysts forecasts of $4.3bn.

It represents the second-best results for the first quarter that it has notched up since 2012, when it made $4.7bn, behind last years $6.2bn.

BP said its results had been boosted by reduced refining costs, an exceptional result in its gas trading arm and a very strong oil trading result. Volatility in the energy markets has incereased revenues in the trading divisions of oil companies.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/02/bp-profits-energy-windfall-tax-oil-gas
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 07:59:14 am »
Shell have made nearly $10bn profit in the first quarter.

Quote
A survey commissioned by Christian Aid, an international development charity, found that nearly four in five UK adults agreed that it is wrong for oil and gas companies to make record profits without taking responsibility for their role in causing the climate crisis. More than six in 10 of those surveyed believe that the government should tax fossil fuel profits to help pay compensation to communities facing the impacts of the climate crisis.

This is utterly mind-boggling - that so many Brits want to let fossil fuel companies get away with it. Seems all their money spent on anti-science climate denial was worth it.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 08:06:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:59:14 am
Shell have made nearly $10bn profit in the first quarter.

This is utterly mind-boggling - that so many Brits want to let fossil fuel companies get away with it. Seems all their money spent on anti-science climate denial was worth it.

Their advertsing/PR budgets are huge!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 