Well he is creating the problem. Putting up interest rates just means that companies increase their costs. A lot of businesses use stocking loans to buy in bulk and of course if the interest rates go up then they pass it on to the customer. This is one of the reasons why the food prices are increasing.



The BOE and the government need to really understand how businesses work. The problem now is the public are getting use to paying the higher prices, so its unlikely that they will come down. What a balls up from the BOE and the government in general.



I think you can rest assured that the BoE have a decent understanding of how businesses work.The problem we have is that the US$ is the 'global currency', including the currency that fuel is traded in. So if the US Fed increases their interest rates, it strengthens the value of the $ (comparatively weakening the £). So the BoE has to increase UK rates to offset this and try to restore the £-$ equilibrium. Otherwise, the price of imports - including fuel - would increase, then feed into further inflation.Point the finger at the guys at the Fed. There's a wide belief across economists that they've been over-cautious with their anti-inflation measures, increasing interest rates faster and further than was necessary.There's an interesting theory about this (if you're a saddo with an interest in economics). Most of the key figures currently at the Fed were either students or starting out on their financial careers in the late 70's when inflation took hold in the US (following events like the energy shocks, etc). Many - especially the 'Chicago School-ites - were critical that the Fed had been too slow to act, prolonging the period of inflation. Reagan adopted much of the 'Chicago School 2.0' economic policy as espoused by Friedman & Stigler. Inflation fell. It was more a case of the inflationary shock working through the economic cycle, but they were hailed as visionaries who had cracked economics (mostly hailed by people with small-state, right-wing political views, as the Chicago Schoolists rubbished Keynesianism). So the current Fed people were taught about the horror of letting inflation get away from you, and it's stuck with them. They don't want to be the ones being talked about in disparaging terms in college economics lectures for years to come, and they see surface comparisons to the 70's (ie, an energy price shock has been the main trigger for this bout of inflation). But the world is very different now, and there's wide consensus that inflation will work through over 12-15 months, with the legacy run-off (eg, through higher pay rises to workers) will be pretty minimal.