That's outrageous. Surely a minister holding his hands up , is needed. He gets some wiggle room because of Putin, but to blame labour.



The heat pump push still smells wrong. They seem great in some environments, but the wrong answer in many others.

Unless, and I am speculating, we can leave the central heating on 24/7 because it's cheap to run and keep houses warm, rather than letting them cool overnight when we are sleeping I think many , many homes are just unsuitable.

And that's before we look at flats etc.

I don't know what the right answer is. Maybe targeted insulation measures, aiming at the poorest , least insulated properties first? I know heat pumps need certain levels of insulation for the grants (or they used to ) and I don't know how hard it is to get to that level. But targeting the fuel poverty first seems right. (Maybe an argument that if the middle classes 'invest' in heat pumps, total demand falls and prices fall, but I don't think that's a sound argument)