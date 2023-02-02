Don't worry, he BoE are going to raise interest rates again today, to help curb inflation



Give the knobheads at the Fed have just raised theirs, the BoE is left with little option (alternative is not raise in response, then see the value of the £fall, making imports - including fuel - more expensive here)Inflation is dropping in the US, due to the impact of the energy price shock last year now filtering out of the system, but they're being overly orthodox with their very blunt instrument.Being on a tracker, this is financially slaughtering me. A 0.5% rise by the BoE will make my mortgage over £500/month more than 2 years ago.