« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 48335 times)

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:36:45 pm
That's a bullshit figure! 

Go and ask how much it'll be to get your car serviced now, compared to a year ago.  I was speaking to a builder the other day, he told me that a solid oak door was now 600 quid, compared to £200 a year ago.

Not to mention our energy prices, of course. More than 100% greater than last year.


Specific things way outstrip the headline rate.

Tell you something I've noticed - and have since read about. The price of the chepest options/basics in supermarkets have soared by more (both percentage and actual cost) than many/most more expensive/branded options. I guess it's down the basics already having thin margins, so no room to absorb input-cost increases without passing that on, whereas the branded/premium items have much bigger margins, so can absorb a little.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Today at 08:19:16 am
^ our heating engineer advised us to maintain a temperature, but I found we were then using heating we didnt need during the day, so switched to timed. But that was when weather was mild. To me it makes more sense to keep it on when its v cold as it prevents the boiler having to work to full capacity.
From the little I understand about boilers, this does not make sense to me.

As far as I am aware, boilers work at a specific capacity. The capacity (flow rate) usually can be adjusted, but as far as I know (someone, please, correct me if I an wrong), unless it is a condensing boiler, the flow rate is a manual adjustment and not readily accessible (probably an engineer would need to adjust it). But with condensing boilers, lowering the flow rate as low as practicable, makes it operate considerably more efficiently, and is usually an adjustment anyone can make on the front of the boiler.

https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:01:04 pm
From the little I understand about boilers, this does not make sense to me.

As far as I am aware, boilers work at a specific capacity. The capacity (flow rate) usually can be adjusted, but as far as I know (someone, please, correct me if I an wrong), unless it is a condensing boiler, the flow rate is a manual adjustment and not readily accessible (probably an engineer would need to adjust it). But with condensing boilers, lowering the flow rate as low as practicable, makes it operate considerably more efficiently, and is usually an adjustment anyone can make on the front of the boiler.

https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature

You want the returning water to be as cold as possible whilst your last radiator on the circuit is still hot. They say about 50C. This way your condensing boiler can use latent heat of energy more efficiently. You want your incoming water to condense the moisture in flue gas. This energy (latent heat) is transferred to the water before is passes your primary heat exchanger as on older boilers.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:50 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 02:16:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:06:57 pm
You want the returning water to be as cold as possible whilst your last radiator on the circuit is still hot. They say about 50C. This way your condensing boiler can use latent heat of energy more efficiently. You want your incoming water to condense the moisture in flue gas. This energy (latent heat) is transferred to the water before is passes your primary heat exchanger as on older boilers.
That's as I understand it too. But, of course, it must be a condensing boiler.

I was questioning the advice received Charlie from his heating engineer, to 'leave the heating on all night'. ???
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:16:51 pm
That's as I understand it too. But, of course, it must be a condensing boiler.

I was questioning the advice received Charlie from his heating engineer, to 'leave the heating on all night'. ???

Terrible advice. As i said on previous post if heat loss wasn't a thing and you ran your radiators warm and not hot then yes that would be the most efficienct thing to do. But unless you have the best insulation known to man then it's bad advice.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:19:46 pm
Terrible advice. As i said on previous post if heat loss wasn't a thing and you ran your radiators warm and not hot then yes that would be the most efficienct thing to do. But unless you have the best insulation known to man then it's bad advice.
I am not sure if I entirely follow you. But if someone with a condensing boiler turns off the heating at night, but then whacks up the flow rate in the morning (so that home heats up more quickly), then they might be off-setting the savings they make by not using the heating at night. But I am unsure of how well the home is insulated affects this and to what degree. I expect that in any normal situation, turning off the heating at night can only reduce energy consumption.

We have our flow rate turned down to about 47 degrees. It takes an age for the house to heat up when it goes on in the morning, but we put up with it. But then, this is generally a well insulated home, so it is dropping only to about 15.5 degrees over night.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,928
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 03:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 02:00:12 pm

Specific things way outstrip the headline rate.

Tell you something I've noticed - and have since read about. The price of the chepest options/basics in supermarkets have soared by more (both percentage and actual cost) than many/most more expensive/branded options. I guess it's down the basics already having thin margins, so no room to absorb input-cost increases without passing that on, whereas the branded/premium items have much bigger margins, so can absorb a little.



Our kid used to work for Tesco and he said the value/basic lines were loss leaders, they lose money on them, they were used to lure people in and then they'd end up buying more expensive items too. People are likely buying more value stuff and less named brands, so they need to make the money back on them. Plus, the costs of everything has risen, the factories that make the stuff have seen increases in prices, the haulage companies that collect from the factories are paying a lot more in fuel, that kind of thing.

I took a load of tomatoes and cucumbers from Rainford to Bathgate the other week for a small haulage company. They were paying me £18 an hour, 13 hour day for me that day and the fuel for the trip was around £600.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:38:48 pm
I am not sure if I entirely follow you. But if someone with a condensing boiler turns off the heating at night, but then whacks up the flow rate in the morning (so that home heats up more quickly), then they might be off-setting the savings they make by not using the heating at night. But I am unsure of how well the home is insulated affects this and to what degree. I expect that in any normal situation, turning off the heating at night can only reduce energy consumption.

We have our flow rate turned down to about 47 degrees. It takes an age for the house to heat up when it goes on in the morning, but we put up with it. But then, this is generally a well insulated home, so it is dropping only to about 15.5 degrees over night.

Ours is condensing and fitted this year. Only going on what the engineer said originally, which was to select a target temperature and leave the system to maintain it. I ignored the engineer's advice when weather was mild, because we were using heating during the day that we didn't need, so switched to timed which worked well.
But since it's been colder, the house temperature has dropped, especially in the hall which is where the main stat is which means the boiler will be working harder to get up to target temperature. Andy was saying something similar and he'd worked out that having the heat on all night at a lower temperature was pretty cost neutral vs timed, maybe 50p to £1, but you get the added benefit of the house not being like an icebox first thing. I'm going to move the stat from the hall though because it's giving an almost falsely low reading - which in turn feeds into how hard the boiler will have to work to reach the target temp.

It's like many things - individual circumstances come into play. Type of boiler, location of stat, insulation in house and whether you want to freeze your bollocks off when going for a piss in the night.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:19 pm by Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg »
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,336
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 03:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:16:51 pm
That's as I understand it too. But, of course, it must be a condensing boiler.

I was questioning the advice received Charlie from his heating engineer, to 'leave the heating on all night'. ???

This was from me testing it overnight too, everyone will vary greatly of course however last week when temps were slightly milder it cost around 40p less to keep the heating topping up at 15 degrees through the night, rather than letting it drop to 10/11 degrees in my house and then having to have the heating on for a good few hours or so constantly to get back up to 15/16 again. (when we go to bed it is around 17.5)

When the weather gets colder it will cost more but I assume it will also cost more / take more time to constantly heat up in the morning for hours.

So essentially it is whether it is more efficient to keep it at 15 degrees overnight, with it coming on a handful of times for 20 mins or so. Or letting it drop and then having it on for a few of hours or so at least to get back up to 15/16.

I have not done enough tests to know which one is better, but off a couple of nights it was very marginable difference indeed, with the main benefit of not waking up and having to put a coat on for a few hours.

This is of course just keeping it to 15 overnight in a not greatly insulated 4 bed, not sure about all day/higher temps/different houses/flats etc, etc. Also with the thermostat in the front room with that one heating up easier/quicker.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:18:59 pm by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Does 'flooring' the boiler have a similar impact as flooring the pedal in a car. Could you potentially be damaging the boiler by running it at full throttle for a significant amount of time once or twice a day , as opposed to letting it run at lower revs 24x7?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:33:08 pm
Does 'flooring' the boiler have a similar impact as flooring the pedal in a car. Could you potentially be damaging the boiler by running it at full throttle for a significant amount of time once or twice a day , as opposed to letting it run at lower revs 24x7?

I sent a link a few weeks ago about lowering the flow temp of the boiler, this can be done on both combi and condensing and easier to do if its a modern boiler. I set mine to 60, originally from 80.

I always wondered whether it would make a difference as the rooms will take longer to heat up at 60, then it would've been at 80 therefore the boiler is still working hard, albeit at a reduced capacity (and running longer). I figured it's like driving on the motorway, if you drive at 80 you're using more fuel, whereas driving at lower speeds is more efficient  in fuel consumption
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,928
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:33:08 pm
Does 'flooring' the boiler have a similar impact as flooring the pedal in a car. Could you potentially be damaging the boiler by running it at full throttle for a significant amount of time once or twice a day , as opposed to letting it run at lower revs 24x7?

Ever heard of an "Italian tune?". If you run an engine without much load, it clogs up, so you have to take the car/bike out and thrash the nuts off it for quite a few miles, holding a lower gear getting the revs up, to clear it out, ie an "Italian tune". Boilers possibly are the same, ours is 12 years old and has always been used in an on/off way since fitted, rather than being on all the time.

Causes much amusement when someone puts a sportsbike on a dyno and the fella says "your BHP is down, its because you're not riding the bike hard enough" ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,422
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Today at 03:06:09 pm
Ours is condensing and fitted this year. Only going on what the engineer said originally, which was to select a target temperature and leave the system to maintain it. I ignored the engineer's advice when weather was mild, because we were using heating during the day that we didn't need, so switched to timed which worked well.
But since it's been colder, the house temperature has dropped, especially in the hall which is where the main stat is which means the boiler will be working harder to get up to target temperature. Andy was saying something similar and he'd worked out that having the heat on all night at a lower temperature was pretty cost neutral vs timed, maybe 50p to £1, but you get the added benefit of the house not being like an icebox first thing. I'm going to move the stat from the hall though because it's giving an almost falsely low reading - which in turn feeds into how hard the boiler will have to work to reach the target temp.

It's like many things - individual circumstances come into play. Type of boiler, location of stat, insulation in house and whether you want to freeze your bollocks off when going for a piss in the night.

I have a condensor boiler and I let it go down to 9 overnight (not sure what it drops down to in the house though).  I've recently attended a seminar on decarbonisation of buildings, and it is much more efficient and less energy intensive, to maintain a reasonable temperature over the weekend, as opposed to shutting everything down and having a massive energy/carbon spike on a Monday morning.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 04:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 02:00:12 pm

Specific things way outstrip the headline rate.

Tell you something I've noticed - and have since read about. The price of the chepest options/basics in supermarkets have soared by more (both percentage and actual cost) than many/most more expensive/branded options. I guess it's down the basics already having thin margins, so no room to absorb input-cost increases without passing that on, whereas the branded/premium items have much bigger margins, so can absorb a little.
I expect the demand for those products has gone up as well.  Just as the 2008 global financial crash made lots of middle and upper/middle clash individuals reconsider their supermarket choice (Waitrose, M&S, Tesco etc. to Aldi, Lidl etc.) I'm sure the same will have happened with people buying branded versus supermarket brands.  More demand for those products means temptation for the supermarkets to raise the prices irrespective of all the genuine cost pressures on them.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:02:24 pm
I have a condensor boiler and I let it go down to 9 overnight (not sure what it drops down to in the house though).  I've recently attended a seminar on decarbonisation of buildings, and it is much more efficient and less energy intensive, to maintain a reasonable temperature over the weekend, as opposed to shutting everything down and having a massive energy/carbon spike on a Monday morning.
Interesting.
When you think about it, the things we now have to have a reasonable working knowledge of these days is ridiculous.
I used to just shop around for the lowest per unit gas price because we were heavy users and that kept bills OK relative to size/type of house and that was fine. But now, we all need to have a reasonable understanding of the best way to be fuel efficient.

I guess the one positive is that most of us are using less which means we need to import less. Unlike most other Govts, especially in Europe, there's been bugger all leadership from ours about the advantages of using less gas.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,336
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
I know someone mentioned £20 a day earlier but is anyone on anymore than that right now? I suppose you'd only know if you have a smart meter/display to check, but just curious as I reckon we'd be on at least that if not well more if heating the whole house to a heady 20 degrees with it averaging about 0 degrees outside at the minute. Gonna be getting to £10 minimum today with just two rooms being heated to 16 degrees. So it must be getting into silly figures doing the whole place for some. I mean even if you are on decent wages that is a massive dent.
Logged

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,105
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm »
My gas was about £6 per day yesterday, the missus has been WFH all week as she has a chest infection and daughter has been off college with tonsillitis so the hearing has been on most of the day particularly as it's really cold out, think our overall spend yesterday was about £8!

Think it will be more today, usually our gas maxes out at about £3.50 per day but can't help thinking after reading the last few pages of the thread is I may be contributing to their health issues by not having the heating on during the day when I'm here on my own!

Might have to relax the purse strings somewhat as don't want them getting seriously ill.

I've just checked our account with EDF, last bill was in August, and we are now £930 in credit, currently paying £157 a month and getting £66 back from the government rebate so it's £91 a month.

Heating always goes off when missus goes to bed about 10ish, always has done though even when it was cheaper so no change there.

You can definitely feel the difference between out house and our Mam's though as she has the heating on all day and it's toasty but she is 84. Luckily she can afford it, how some pensioners and people on benefits/low incomes are managing is anyone's guess!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 06:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:02:24 pm
I have a condensor boiler and I let it go down to 9 overnight (not sure what it drops down to in the house though).  I've recently attended a seminar on decarbonisation of buildings, and it is much more efficient and less energy intensive, to maintain a reasonable temperature over the weekend, as opposed to shutting everything down and having a massive energy/carbon spike on a Monday morning.

Is that better for the individual or for "everyone" in general?
Might it be better to have a low load on the whole grid 24x7, than a massive spike starting about 6 in the morning?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 