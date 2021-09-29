That's as I understand it too. But, of course, it must be a condensing boiler.



I was questioning the advice received Charlie from his heating engineer, to 'leave the heating on all night'.



This was from me testing it overnight too, everyone will vary greatly of course however last week when temps were slightly milder it cost around 40p less to keep the heating topping up at 15 degrees through the night, rather than letting it drop to 10/11 degrees in my house and then having to have the heating on for a good few hours or so constantly to get back up to 15/16 again. (when we go to bed it is around 17.5)When the weather gets colder it will cost more but I assume it will also cost more / take more time to constantly heat up in the morning for hours.So essentially it is whether it is more efficient to keep it at 15 degrees overnight, with it coming on a handful of times for 20 mins or so. Or letting it drop and then having it on for a few of hours or so at least to get back up to 15/16.I have not done enough tests to know which one is better, but off a couple of nights it was very marginable difference indeed, with the main benefit of not waking up and having to put a coat on for a few hours.This is of course just keeping it to 15 overnight in a not greatly insulated 4 bed, not sure about all day/higher temps/different houses/flats etc, etc. Also with the thermostat in the front room with that one heating up easier/quicker.