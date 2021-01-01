This last page is insane. Life in Britain in 2022 under the ToriesSometimes in the football chats we like to look back a few years, or to an event, just to see what people were posting back then. Some of the comments dont age too well.But in this case can you imagine someone this day in 2019 being shown this last page, where people were debating about whether they can turn the heating on for more than 1 hour, the temperature in their house, pulling curtains, how to dry clothes, how much water you can put in your kettle, whether you can turn a light on, putting extra layers on and sitting wrapped in a blanket etc etc?I can recall some posters commenting during the summer that it will be the cost of living crisis that will eventually get the Tories out. Well, when is this going to happen?This is not normal, but all those issues that I have mentioned have been normalised, with the assistance of the media, and people just appear to be sucking it up and accepting it. It is disgraceful.I have no idea how some people are going to survive this.On top of the financial side of things, there is also the physical and mental health side of things as well. Some people feel broken. This life is not normal.Even people on decent wages are having to make decisions. I read last night on social media about a single parent who stated that she doesnt get any help because she has a decent wage, but all of it is going on childcare and energy payments.On top of this we now have the government (again ably assisted by the media) attacking the striking nurses, rail workers etc, when people, en masse, should be venting their anger at those who have been responsible for mismanaging the economy for the past 12 years. Accountability used to be a key word in governance. That appears to have disappeared, and replaced by a general laughing it off  its just Boris, lol. Its just (insert other name here)Will this change soon? Will people take to the streets? Will we be any better off soon? Can we go through another winter like this? (and this Winter is only starting) This life is not normal, but those in power have no desire to do anything about it.