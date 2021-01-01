« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 47913 times)

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 06:40:51 pm »
We're very lucky in that the house only drops to around 15° overnight without heating on and raises to around 17/18° when it's sunny.

We still put the heating on to take the chill off and keep it at 18° during the day then light the fire at night.

We're on oil though so it's already paid for.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,921
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm
Honestly if it's cold, please just turn the heating on. You've got to spend your money on something, and being warm is essential for health.

I can't quite decide if I think it's good that people think about energy use and how to reduce it, or if it's going too far. Yes, energy is more expensive than in other years, but it's not like it was free before. How many of you knew how much their heating was per day before this winter?

I get that some people really can't afford any extra bills, but for many others, maybe there is some sort of other cut-back they can make, instead of turning the heating off.

We've always been aware of our bills, we were paying £87 a month DD 2 years ago, then that went up to £124 once we started WFH F/T, now were looking at a bill of £260 this month alone.

Got the temp in the living room at 19c now. Normally in winter its clear and sunny so the room gets heated by the sun, so its never that cold, its been around 17c today with the sun shining in.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,560
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 08:06:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm
We've always been aware of our bills, we were paying £87 a month DD 2 years ago, then that went up to £124 once we started WFH F/T, now were looking at a bill of £260 this month alone.

Got the temp in the living room at 19c now. Normally in winter its clear and sunny so the room gets heated by the sun, so its never that cold, its been around 17c today with the sun shining in.

This is the issue - the bill is double.

People will compromise their health as they can't afford it.

We are in 2022 living in Tory Britain where anything goes.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 08:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:06:27 pm
This is the issue - the bill is double.

People will compromise their health as they can't afford it.

We are in 2022 living in Tory Britain where anything goes.

100 percent.  People will die this winter, no doubt about it.

I'm currently spending £12 to £14 a day.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,293
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm »
That 12p on a litre of fuel in April will be great wont it.. :(
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,560
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:36:44 pm
100 percent.  People will die this winter, no doubt about it.

I'm currently spending £12 to £14 a day.

Our friends spent £22 yesterday

There is 4 of them
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:40:51 pm
We're very lucky in that the house only drops to around 15° overnight without heating on and raises to around 17/18° when it's sunny.

We still put the heating on to take the chill off and keep it at 18° during the day then light the fire at night.

We're on oil though so it's already paid for.

Our place must be really badly insulated then compared to some. Been dropping to around 10/11 overnight the last couple days in this freezing weather. Had to leave it topping up to 15 overnight.

Not surprised people are spending about £20 a day. If we had it to 19 all through the house reckon it wouldnt be far off.

No idea how some are going to cope.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
Our friends spent £22 yesterday

There is 4 of them

That's crazy!

£150 a week on energy!
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,560
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm
That's crazy!

£150 a week on energy!

They have two older lads (about 19 and 20) who play loads of sports so electric showers too but that is genuinely mental.
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm »
My way of tackling this is by wearing five layers of t-shirts and two jumpers, seems to do the trick. Bought my wife an electric throw from Costco which was £26, great value and very handy as it doesn't use much electricity. Only putting on the central heating for one hour a day now as that's all we need but not looking forward to the next few days when it'll be baltic and probably snow in Jan/Feb.
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm
Our place must be really badly insulated then compared to some. Been dropping to around 10/11 overnight the last couple days in this freezing weather. Had to leave it topping up to 15 overnight.

Not surprised people are spending about £20 a day. If we had it to 19 all through the house reckon it wouldnt be far off.

No idea how some are going to cope.
Saw your post on the last page. Yours sounds similar to us. Stats in the hall but were going to move it because the lower readings there means the boilers working harder than it needs to when the heatings on.
We had heating on in late November for a couple of hours morning and night, but in this weather it just gets too cold for it to only be on twice a day. After reading your post I just bunged ours to 15 overnight.

We hardly used any gas heating in September, October and early November so have a bit of surplus for December and January.

Heatings gone from necessity to luxury and now its an extravagance.
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Heatings gone from necessity to luxury and now its an extravagance.
Hope you don't mind me borrowing this line for when I meet some family members this christmas who have extremely annoying views.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm
Our place must be really badly insulated then compared to some. Been dropping to around 10/11 overnight the last couple days in this freezing weather. Had to leave it topping up to 15 overnight.

Not surprised people are spending about £20 a day. If we had it to 19 all through the house reckon it wouldnt be far off.

No idea how some are going to cope.

We are very well insulated thankfully.  It's an old stone cottage with really thick walls but it's been boarded and insulated internally too.

Since we put the thick curtains up between the living room, kitchen and conservatory it's made it even cosier.

God knows how some of you are coping though.
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
We are very well insulated thankfully.  It's an old stone cottage with really thick walls but it's been boarded and insulated internally too.

Since we put the thick curtains up between the living room, kitchen and conservatory it's made it even cosier.

God knows how some of you are coping though.
Yep the curtains I made over the front and back doors, changing the window curtains to thermal, just kept picking them up in sales room by room, makes us feel as you say cosy.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 11:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Saw your post on the last page. Yours sounds similar to us. Stats in the hall but were going to move it because the lower readings there means the boilers working harder than it needs to when the heatings on.
We had heating on in late November for a couple of hours morning and night, but in this weather it just gets too cold for it to only be on twice a day. After reading your post I just bunged ours to 15 overnight.

We hardly used any gas heating in September, October and early November so have a bit of surplus for December and January.

Heatings gone from necessity to luxury and now its an extravagance.

Yeah defo put the thermostat in the living room or room radiator is on. Be careful with putting it to 15 overnight though as if its in the hall itll probs use more energy.

Like I said the display linked to my smart meter read that it used a tiny bit less by maintaining 15 degrees overnight rather than turning it off and then heating up, so was well worth it to not wake up to a freezing house but thats with it in the living room plus if your place is insulated less/more it may affect it and with the cold weather getting worse Ill see how it is now. In short just be careful, should be fine but I wouldnt want your bill going up!

On that point I wonder if there has been any research done on that in terms of wether its more efficient to maintain a low temp overnight or let it drop then heat up. Will have a check!
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:19:16 am »
^ our heating engineer advised us to maintain a temperature, but I found we were then using heating we didnt need during the day, so switched to timed. But that was when weather was mild. To me it makes more sense to keep it on when its v cold as it prevents the boiler having to work to full capacity.

Youre right though, the hall isnt the place to have the stat. Weve got to find the right place though because we have stoves in the living room. Agree though that its worth any extra to just have it a bit warmer first thing.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:27:12 am »
I turned our heating off at 8 and was fine through to he night. Electric underblanket things on the bed which aren't really necessary but psychologically nice.
Admittedly turned the heat on after lunch so still 7 hours.

--edit-- I love to get a thermal camera and see what's worst on our house.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 09:01:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm
That's crazy!

£150 a week on energy!
We're not far off that for the five of us.  It's giving me sleepless nights!

My eldest has asthma that triggers when it's cold - even mildly so, he's been sent home from school three times already this Autumn since they abandoned heating the school - and my elderly dad lives with us now so we don't tend to let the house drop below 18C.  The bigger problem is that my wife nudges that 18C to 21C in the evening and when she's working from home.  It's a 1920 house built with all the heat leaking properties of that era.

We could soften it previously by constantly shopping around the providers but now we're stuck at price cap rates it's getting brutal.  I turn off all the appliances at night via the fusebox except kitchen and upstairs lights but the gas consumption and in-day electric consumption from home working are very problematic.

We both earn OK money but it's still taking a big bite out of it.  It's going to be near impossible for a lot of people  :(
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,560
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:05:59 am »
We are getting condensation in main bedroom.

Think I need a dehumidifier as windows are new.

Keeping airflow, not drying clothes on radiator and keeping house warm.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,921
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:27:12 am
I turned our heating off at 8 and was fine through to he night. Electric underblanket things on the bed which aren't really necessary but psychologically nice.
Admittedly turned the heat on after lunch so still 7 hours.

--edit-- I love to get a thermal camera and see what's worst on our house.

If you are with Octopus, they'll lend you one. I need to get one to look around our house

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:05:59 am
We are getting condensation in main bedroom.

Think I need a dehumidifier as windows are new.

Keeping airflow, not drying clothes on radiator and keeping house warm.

I could fucking strangle my missus for that - she just will not listen and keeps doing it, then fucking moaning about mould :butt :butt
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 09:16:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:05:59 am
We are getting condensation in main bedroom.

Think I need a dehumidifier as windows are new.

Keeping airflow, not drying clothes on radiator and keeping house warm.

Try leaving your bedroom door open slightly at night, it worked for us in our last house.
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 09:26:37 am »
If anyone is still reckless enough to have a bath instead of a time limited shower, put the cold in first then top up with hot. That way it stops the bathroom steaming up and moisture spreading around the house, which in turn helps with condensation etc.

^^ agree about clothes on radiators. I used to find heating put on specially to dry clothes. Wrong on so many levels.
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 09:29:23 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:14:20 am
If you are with Octopus, they'll lend you one. I need to get one to look around our house



they've suspended the loan of cameras till next year
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 09:37:23 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 09:16:49 am
Try leaving your bedroom door open slightly at night, it worked for us in our last house.

Yeah I make sure I have it a bit open at night and wide open through the day as I also have the same issue now it's gone cold having bits of mould grow on the windows where they would never grow normally as the bedroom radiator is also always off now too. I was opening the widows in the morning to let the condensation out but no chance I'm doing that now in this weather so just making sure to wipe the area down and open the door. As a bonus it helps the dog from gassing us all night too.

Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Today at 08:19:16 am
^ our heating engineer advised us to maintain a temperature, but I found we were then using heating we didnt need during the day, so switched to timed. But that was when weather was mild. To me it makes more sense to keep it on when its v cold as it prevents the boiler having to work to full capacity.

Youre right though, the hall isnt the place to have the stat. Weve got to find the right place though because we have stoves in the living room. Agree though that its worth any extra to just have it a bit warmer first thing.

Now it's gone a lot colder last night the gas ran an extra 80p compared to last week topping it to 15, but if I let it drop right down it would likely take even longer than normal to get back to normal so will probably work out similar. Like you say though even if not in this weather it is worth an extra 50p or so to not wake up to a freezing house, just not nice or healthy I imagine.

Maybe just carry the stat into whichever room you are using, I used to do that in an old flat where I'd work in my office all day as the front room heated much quicker facing the sun, then leave it in the front room overnight. Should beat leaving it in a hallway in these scenarios. 
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:14:20 am
If you are with Octopus, they'll lend you one. I need to get one to look around our house

Not with them but might see if I can get hold of one, something I'd be obsessed with for ages figuring out all the heat leaks. Just done tons of draught proofing this week so would have helped with that too!
Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 10:07:46 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:39:40 am
Not with them but might see if I can get hold of one, something I'd be obsessed with for ages figuring out all the heat leaks. Just done tons of draught proofing this week so would have helped with that too!

Obviously a thermal camera is easier, but you can get infrared thermometer "guns" pretty cheap, you can just walk round and point at things and read the temperature.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,921
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 10:09:03 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:29:23 am
they've suspended the loan of cameras till next year

Ah bollocks :no
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 10:20:43 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:37:23 am
Yeah I make sure I have it a bit open at night and wide open through the day as I also have the same issue now it's gone cold having bits of mould grow on the windows where they would never grow normally as the bedroom radiator is also always off now too. I was opening the widows in the morning to let the condensation out but no chance I'm doing that now in this weather so just making sure to wipe the area down and open the door. As a bonus it helps the dog from gassing us all night too.

Now it's gone a lot colder last night the gas ran an extra 80p compared to last week topping it to 15, but if I let it drop right down it would likely take even longer than normal to get back to normal so will probably work out similar. Like you say though even if not in this weather it is worth an extra 50p or so to not wake up to a freezing house, just not nice or healthy I imagine.

Maybe just carry the stat into whichever room you are using, I used to do that in an old flat where I'd work in my office all day as the front room heated much quicker facing the sun, then leave it in the front room overnight. Should beat leaving it in a hallway in these scenarios.
That's interesting, less than a pound more.

I've just bollocked our supplier too. All over the app and after logging onto the main site it was "increase your debit to £413" which was based on useage of £6,111 minus the credit. Then on the actual bill it predicted useage of £4,300. In reality my own calcs show we'll be spending about £3,300 over the next 12 months.

I'm pretty financially aware, but seeing an demand to increase a debit will cause lots of people huge stress and its completely irresponsible of the suppliers, especially when their own figures differ hugely. The pricks.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 10:46:52 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:07:46 am
Obviously a thermal camera is easier, but you can get infrared thermometer "guns" pretty cheap, you can just walk round and point at things and read the temperature.

The thermal cameras seem to start about £300.
Are the guns the same ones you'd be able to get at a pharmacist? Or are you thinking of something else? 
(I guess I could stand outside my house and point it at different parts...)

So annoying they aren't renting the camears, I wonder why not.  On the upside i don't have to canvass everyone I know to see if they are with Octopus.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 11:08:58 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:14:20 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:05:59 am
We are getting condensation in main bedroom.

Think I need a dehumidifier as windows are new.

Keeping airflow, not drying clothes on radiator and keeping house warm.

I could fucking strangle my missus for that - she just will not listen and keeps doing it, then fucking moaning about mould :butt :butt
What's the alternative though?

Once you've ran a tumbledrier - assuming people even have one - for a few hours you may as well have just bumped up the heating such is the cost of running the drier.  For people generating their own electricity it's a simpler decision but again that's a very small minority.
 
We've got around it by putting a relatively cheap to run (9p/hour) dehumidifier in the room where the two clothes driers are.  Bedrooms are the other areas that seem to soon get mouldy as people breath out a lot of moisture.  I just wipe those windows down each morning with a towel that then gets hung to dry in the garage with the garage windows open.

Good airflow is the proper solution to dampness from any source but difficult to achieve when the outside temperatures are 10/15C+ lower than inside.  Without that the air just becomes gradually saturated and, amongst many other problems, clothes take a lot longer to dry.

It would be interesting to know what the optimum approach is to releasing some of that high moisture air (e.g. how long to open up for, what time of day or night, when it's cold and clear out or overcast and humid, when it's calm or windy, one room at a time or the whole house etc.).  One to read about later :D
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,921
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 11:19:24 am »
^

I've heard that a PIV (positive input ventilation) system works wonders for curing the damp issues, need to look into it properly, as they cost about £300 to £400
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 11:32:56 am »
Those of you monitoring your costs daily are you taking into account that the standing charge now for electric is around 50p. 

I've no idea what the gas daily charges are but if it's similar then that's £1 ish per day without ever using anything!
Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 11:52:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:46:52 am
The thermal cameras seem to start about £300.
Are the guns the same ones you'd be able to get at a pharmacist? Or are you thinking of something else? 
(I guess I could stand outside my house and point it at different parts...)

So annoying they aren't renting the camears, I wonder why not.  On the upside i don't have to canvass everyone I know to see if they are with Octopus.


Don't know about getting them at a pharmacy, I got mine in Aldi or Lidl, and think it's more aimed at building sites. Think it was about a tenner.
Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 11:56:02 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:08:58 am
I could fucking strangle my missus for that - she just will not listen and keeps doing it, then fucking moaning about mould :butt :butt

What's the alternative though?

Once you've ran a tumbledrier - assuming people even have one - for a few hours you may as well have just bumped up the heating such is the cost of running the drier.  For people generating their own electricity it's a simpler decision but again that's a very small minority.
 
We've got around it by putting a relatively cheap to run (9p/hour) dehumidifier in the room where the two clothes driers are.  Bedrooms are the other areas that seem to soon get mouldy as people breath out a lot of moisture.  I just wipe those windows down each morning with a towel that then gets hung to dry in the garage with the garage windows open.

Good airflow is the proper solution to dampness from any source but difficult to achieve when the outside temperatures are 10/15C+ lower than inside.  Without that the air just becomes gradually saturated and, amongst many other problems, clothes take a lot longer to dry.

It would be interesting to know what the optimum approach is to releasing some of that high moisture air (e.g. how long to open up for, what time of day or night, when it's cold and clear out or overcast and humid, when it's calm or windy, one room at a time or the whole house etc.).  One to read about later :D

Full exchange of air in a room only takes seconds afaik, so opening the windows for about 1 minutes is enough. That means surfaces stay warm and evem though the air is cooler, you haven't lost too much heat.
