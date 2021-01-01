We are getting condensation in main bedroom.
Think I need a dehumidifier as windows are new.
Keeping airflow, not drying clothes on radiator and keeping house warm.
I could fucking strangle my missus for that - she just will not listen and keeps doing it, then fucking moaning about mould
What's the alternative though?
Once you've ran a tumbledrier - assuming people even have one - for a few hours you may as well have just bumped up the heating such is the cost of running the drier. For people generating their own electricity it's a simpler decision but again that's a very small minority.
We've got around it by putting a relatively cheap to run (9p/hour) dehumidifier in the room where the two clothes driers are. Bedrooms are the other areas that seem to soon get mouldy as people breath out a lot of moisture. I just wipe those windows down each morning with a towel that then gets hung to dry in the garage with the garage windows open.
Good airflow is the proper solution to dampness from any source but difficult to achieve when the outside temperatures are 10/15C+ lower than inside. Without that the air just becomes gradually saturated and, amongst many other problems, clothes take a lot longer to dry.
It would be interesting to know what the optimum approach is to releasing some of that high moisture air (e.g. how long to open up for, what time of day or night, when it's cold and clear out or overcast and humid, when it's calm or windy, one room at a time or the whole house etc.). One to read about later