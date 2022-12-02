Yeah if gas supply isn't the issue, then there isn't really any fundamental difference to previous years, other than maybe gradual increase in demand as we shift to EV cars etc - but with prices as they are I expect that increase in demand to be outweighed by people being much more careful with their usage.



The Saving Sessions thing that Octopus are doing is something to get on board with. I managed to cut our usage by 81% on the first one and 72% on the second - not had the results back from the 3rd and 4th yet. Three of them have been 5pm to 6pm, the third of four was 5:30 to 6:30pm. I always cook the kids tea before 5pm and then as the wife works 3:30 to 6, I normally start to make ours just after 6, so not saved as much as others who'd be using the cooker between 5 and 6, but still decent. According to Octopus, the 2nd session saved 102MWh, equivalent to Leicester going off grid for an hour. It reduced the CO2 emissions by 25,503kg. Obviously, once the hour finished, most probably whacked the oven on or something. Still has an impact as light were off, TV's off, other electrical items off.