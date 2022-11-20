« previous next »
Fuel & energy prices

TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 08:25:24 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 20, 2022, 06:32:26 pm
Think thermostats can have weird temperature readings. If I turn mine to below 20, the heating won't come on, even if the thermometers I have say its 15 C or lower.
Mine is in the hallway so its a bit  colder than the rest of the house
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 09:56:21 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 20, 2022, 08:07:25 pm
I wouldn't give up my wood burner for anything. Fuel paid for up front. Satisfies some atavistic desires and gives a feeling of peacefulness, probably some distant collective unconscious memory of surviving a predator and cold free night. Beautiful and mesmerising to watch - basically a caveman' s TV, and no adverts. Also brings back memories of smokey toast on the end of a long toasting fork, though admittedly that was a coal fire.
Can you tell I'm drunk?
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:00:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 09:56:21 pm
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?
Maybe but I'm in rural France, can't see them banning it here. The whole place smells of wood burners in the winter.
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:01:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 09:56:21 pm
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?

Green wood yes but not kiln dried.
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:13:43 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 20, 2022, 06:32:26 pm
Think thermostats can have weird temperature readings. If I turn mine to below 20, the heating won't come on, even if the thermometers I have say its 15 C or lower.

Mines the same, anything less then 20 on the thermostat and the heating does not turn on regardless of how cold it is
Fruity

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:13:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 20, 2022, 07:24:36 pm
Will you be singing Good King Wenceslaus as you head into the forest to forage wood?

Wood foraging sounds a bit pervy. And I certainly wouldn't be singing whilst hunting for wood. And if I did it would be Here I come A wassailing.
Fruity

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:15:16 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 20, 2022, 08:07:25 pm
I wouldn't give up my wood burner for anything. Fuel paid for up front. Satisfies some atavistic desires and gives a feeling of peacefulness, probably some distant collective unconscious memory of surviving a predator and cold free night. Beautiful and mesmerising to watch - basically a caveman' s TV, and no adverts. Also brings back memories of smokey toast on the end of a long toasting fork, though admittedly that was a coal fire.
Can you tell I'm drunk?

My wood burner has come into its own this year. Worth every penny at the moment.
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:21:42 pm
Quote from: Fruity on November 20, 2022, 10:15:16 pm
My wood burner has come into its own this year. Worth every penny at the moment.

Same mate far nicer than having central heating on.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
November 20, 2022, 10:22:05 pm
Quote from: Fruity on November 20, 2022, 10:13:55 pm
Wood foraging sounds a bit pervy. And I certainly wouldn't be singing whilst hunting for wood. And if I did it would be Here I come A wassailing.
One has to hunt wood? It's not like it grows on trees.
redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 07:39:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 09:56:21 pm
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?

Think you have to buy specific low-smoke fuel for them.

I do want to get one, but they're probably stupidly expensive now because everyone has the same idea. It'd replace the purely decorative old gas fire.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 08:13:19 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:39:40 am
Think you have to buy specific low-smoke fuel for them.

I do want to get one, but they're probably stupidly expensive now because everyone has the same idea. It'd replace the purely decorative old gas fire.
I saw one a couple of weeks ago 3kw , looked cast iron. Might not be. Was about £800.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:27:53 am
Quote from: reddebs on November 20, 2022, 10:01:35 pm
Green wood yes but not kiln dried.
I wonder what the emissions from the kiln are like. ::)
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:34:03 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:27:53 am
I wonder what the emissions from the kiln are like. ::)

No idea mate but then I didn't bring in the new rules 😜

We still burn whatever wood we cut down from our hedges etc either in the log burner or in the incinerator to go on the compost.
redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:13:19 am
I saw one a couple of weeks ago 3kw , looked cast iron. Might not be. Was about £800.

I'd also need to get a chimney liner fit in and probably other stuff. It's not going to happen this winter.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:46:20 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:34:03 am
No idea mate but then I didn't bring in the new rules 😜

We still burn whatever wood we cut down from our hedges etc either in the log burner or in the incinerator to go on the compost.
I thought ash wasn't good for compost. Lots of wood is though - should mostly be wood I believe, green stuff too though obviously.
Fruity

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:55:04 am
Quote from: reddebs on November 20, 2022, 10:21:42 pm
Same mate far nicer than having central heating on.

It is. As someone mentioned above there is something quite satisfying about watching a fire. Really relaxing. I have purchased a new carbon minoxide detector as well. I thought as it was going to be on all the time and it's not been used for a while I better make sure it's not going to kill me.

Would like to have one in my Kitchen as we probably spend most of our time in there but was seeing quotes of around 5k to fit.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:04:32 am
I think the Germans have far smaller ones that are mounted higher on the wall that burn enough to heat a room. Probably other European countries too.
I might nip into the Everton thread for more advice.
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:07:40 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:46:20 am
I thought ash wasn't good for compost. Lots of wood is though - should mostly be wood I believe, green stuff too though obviously.

No, ashes are fine as it's carbon. 

Anything small enough I shred almost to sawdust and that goes in with the leaves, pine needles and any bits of the rotten tree that's fallen off.

to be honest though we've cut very little back this year as we lopped everything last winter so it's just been a case of trimming straggly bits.
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:09:10 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:55:04 am
It is. As someone mentioned above there is something quite satisfying about watching a fire. Really relaxing. I have purchased a new carbon minoxide detector as well. I thought as it was going to be on all the time and it's not been used for a while I better make sure it's not going to kill me.

Would like to have one in my Kitchen as we probably spend most of our time in there but was seeing quotes of around 5k to fit.

It's definitely a primal thing watching a fire burn ☺️
Fruity

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:14:25 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:39:40 am
Think you have to buy specific low-smoke fuel for them.

I do want to get one, but they're probably stupidly expensive now because everyone has the same idea. It'd replace the purely decorative old gas fire.

I just noticed you can buy a bio ethanol burner. No flume etc. Burns a liquid. No installation costs either. No idea how much heat they generate but they certainly seem a cheaper option and I guess you can move it out after winter.
redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:23:18 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:14:25 am
I just noticed you can buy a bio ethanol burner. No flume etc. Burns a liquid. No installation costs either. No idea how much heat they generate but they certainly seem a cheaper option and I guess you can move it out after winter.

To be honest, I think any of these small burners will be more expensive to run than your proper heating. People with an oil tank have economics of scale, that you don't get for these small heaters.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:51:31 am
Wood burners are the biggest emitter of particulate air pollution in the UK, yet, only 8% of households have them.

Unless you are off-grid and have no other via source of heating, they should be banned.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:51:56 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:07:40 am
No, ashes are fine as it's carbon. 

Anything small enough I shred almost to sawdust and that goes in with the leaves, pine needles and any bits of the rotten tree that's fallen off.

to be honest though we've cut very little back this year as we lopped everything last winter so it's just been a case of trimming straggly bits.
I use all the thin stuff as kindling on my wood burner. I bag it all up when pruning, different thicknesses in different bags (OCD or what) and throw a few handfuls on top of scrunched up newspaper - never fails - get a good fire going in about three minutes.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:53:33 am
Quote from: reddebs on November 20, 2022, 10:01:35 pm
Green wood yes but not kiln dried.

How much energy is used to kiln dry the wood though? ;D

Edit - Just seen Docs post above but no plagiarism involved.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:56:14 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:09:10 am
It's definitely a primal thing watching a fire burn ☺️

Its definitely a little boy thing. Despite all those sensible warnings from parents we would have a fire anywhere, anytime.

On occasion dancing around it like the cast of Lord of the Flies. ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:58:10 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:09:10 am
It's definitely a primal thing watching a fire burn ☺️

I agree.  They are both relaxing and hypnotic.
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 01:11:57 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:51:56 am
I use all the thin stuff as kindling on my wood burner. I bag it all up when pruning, different thicknesses in different bags (OCD or what) and throw a few handfuls on top of scrunched up newspaper - never fails - get a good fire going in about three minutes.

I would do that too but my garden needs it more 😂
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 01:15:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:56:14 am
Its definitely a little boy thing. Despite all those sensible warnings from parents we would have a fire anywhere, anytime.

On occasion dancing around it like the cast of Lord of the Flies. ;D

Yet it's always surprised me in my adult life how few males know how to light a fire, especially an outdoor one 🤷

rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:56:14 am
Its definitely a little boy thing. Despite all those sensible warnings from parents we would have a fire anywhere, anytime.

On occasion dancing around it like the cast of Lord of the Flies. ;D

Missus went away for a weekend a few years ago in the November, me and the kids were outside each night burning all kinds in the Chimnea, it was great
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm
EV's will have to start paying VED from April 2025.

There endeth the 'carrot' method.

As a double-whammy, there's also going to be an 'expensive car supplement' of £355 for all cars registered after April 2025 with a list value of £40k or more.

Given that, due to the cost of batteries, any EV worth buying costs more than £40k, this is unfair on people wanting to buy EV's.

PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm
It's almost like the government have an interest in keeping us burning fossil fuels.
rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 06:51:01 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm
It's almost like the government have an interest in keeping us burning fossil fuels.

They were never going to let EV drivers not pay VED, they're losing shit loads from reduced Fuel Duty as it is.

rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 07:11:40 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on November 16, 2022, 09:29:13 am
we were the same, not had the results back but looking at the readings, we used about 1/2 kwh less than normal, so that would equate to about a quid back from them. 

Not a great deal but pays for a few hours of electric and wasn't a chore to do.



1360 points, equates to £1.70 - cut our usage by 81%. Another one tomorrow, but won't be as strict, although as its 5:30 to 6:30, I'll not be making tea for me and the missus until after that.

The session involved over 200,000 customers and this is what Octopus said in the email

Together, Octopus customers saved 108MWh of electricity. That's a lot of dirty energy the UK didn't have to generate. In fact, it was equivalent to effectively shutting down an entire gas power station throughout the Session. That saved 20,415kg of CO2 emissions
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 07:57:39 pm
The Session.  Sounds like something doctor who would have to vanquish.
rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 08:01:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:57:39 pm
The Session.  Sounds like something doctor who would have to vanquish.

Everything was turned off, so it was more like The Silence ;D
buttersstotch

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 01:12:42 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm
EV's will have to start paying VED from April 2025.

There endeth the 'carrot' method.

As a double-whammy, there's also going to be an 'expensive car supplement' of £355 for all cars registered after April 2025 with a list value of £40k or more.

Given that, due to the cost of batteries, any EV worth buying costs more than £40k, this is unfair on people wanting to buy EV's.



Anyone who can afford to buy or PCP a car of £40k market value.. I don't really see the tax or extra costs being much of a burden. The tax incentive was never going to last and should have been brought in a couple of years ago.

The move to EVs is happening, but as always, until the market value of the cars come down the issue is gonna be how can you pursuade the lower earners to switch vehicles especially when you'd think the used EV market is not going to be as good as the current used vehicle market due to battery life of the vehicles.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 08:19:50 am
Is 40k a lot for a new car ?  What's a kia picanto these days new? I'm never affording a new car so I have little idea.
thaddeus

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 08:23:25 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 01:12:42 am
Anyone who can afford to buy or PCP a car of £40k market value.. I don't really see the tax or extra costs being much of a burden. The tax incentive was never going to last and should have been brought in a couple of years ago.

The move to EVs is happening, but as always, until the market value of the cars come down the issue is gonna be how can you pursuade the lower earners to switch vehicles especially when you'd think the used EV market is not going to be as good as the current used vehicle market due to battery life of the vehicles.
That's what put me off.  I was looking for a small, efficient car for the endless small trips and saw a few used electric Nissans in the search.  Without exception all had been initially bought on a scheme whereby it seemed the car was owned but the battery leased with obligation to replace (for around £10k) after a set number of years - as these cars were 3-5 years old that clock had already largely tuck.

I guess had I put my budget higher I would have found the same cars without leased batteries but the issue of the batteries degrading would still exist.  At least it would be my choice when to replace and with the option to get a better price, presumably.

I ended up with a 1litre petrol car instead that was also road tax free due to its efficiency (and it having been initially sold when some petrol cars were still exempt, the same model now is not exempt).

Eventually the scales will tip and I'll happily switch to electric.  Removing road tax exemption slows that but only by a relatively small amount.  Even without the scales tipping it won't be possible to buy non-electric cars before long anyway and the government aren't in the position to just write-off the tens of billions they receive from that tax.
rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 08:27:23 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:19:50 am
Is 40k a lot for a new car ?  What's a kia picanto these days new? I'm never affording a new car so I have little idea.

Once it got you a luxury car, now it buys you a poxy electric mini.
Fruity

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 09:23:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:19:50 am
Is 40k a lot for a new car ?  What's a kia picanto these days new? I'm never affording a new car so I have little idea.

I think it is but where I live and in london all I see is brand new Range Rovers, Volvo's and quite a few Porsche Cayenne's. All new number plates. I know during lockdown when people worked remotely there was an opportunity to save money. The company my wife worked for had one of it's best years ever during lockdown and all the staff made bonus. A friend of mine was working at Mini and she said in their first month of their showroom being reopened after lockdown they sold 4 times the amount of brand new cars. And then demand increased because of the microchip issue.

I can't imagine spending 40K on a car but the last 18 months seems like everyone around here more than happy to. Bet quite a few regretted in when diesel shot up in price.
