Anyone who can afford to buy or PCP a car of £40k market value.. I don't really see the tax or extra costs being much of a burden. The tax incentive was never going to last and should have been brought in a couple of years ago.



The move to EVs is happening, but as always, until the market value of the cars come down the issue is gonna be how can you pursuade the lower earners to switch vehicles especially when you'd think the used EV market is not going to be as good as the current used vehicle market due to battery life of the vehicles.



That's what put me off. I was looking for a small, efficient car for the endless small trips and saw a few used electric Nissans in the search. Without exception all had been initially bought on a scheme whereby it seemed the car was owned but the battery leased with obligation to replace (for around £10k) after a set number of years - as these cars were 3-5 years old that clock had already largely tuck.I guess had I put my budget higher I would have found the same cars without leased batteries but the issue of the batteries degrading would still exist. At least it would be my choice when to replace and with the option to get a better price, presumably.I ended up with a 1litre petrol car instead that was also road tax free due to its efficiency (and it having been initially sold when some petrol cars were still exempt, the same model now is not exempt).Eventually the scales will tip and I'll happily switch to electric. Removing road tax exemption slows that but only by a relatively small amount. Even without the scales tipping it won't be possible to buy non-electric cars before long anyway and the government aren't in the position to just write-off the tens of billions they receive from that tax.