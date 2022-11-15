Oi. Pinching my favourite joke!
Joke! what joke ?
Seriously though it wasn't that far off the truth In the 70s we had metal frame windows, where the ice would form on the inside of the window in winter and a candle on the sill would prevent it. Weirdly the ice would form a pattern of a leaf, no idea why ? but I do remember sticking my tongue on it and my tongue stuck to it
Compare to my lad who'd spend 45 mins in the shower and then go into his double glazed bedroom with radiator on while sitting there on his PS, wearing shorts & T shirt and opening a window to "cool off"
At one point I even started to believe the 3 minute shower was Yorkshire propaganda
Anyhow I've just got my gas & leccy bill and I've used 34 KWH less Gas and 272 KWH less electric, than this time last year...Proper 70s Yorkshire that.
Edit
Googled leaf patterns in ice https://www.bbc.co.uk/weatherwatchers/article/38144457/what-causes-different-frost-patterns/
The top picture looks familiar, although that's from a car windowscreen in Aberdeen... Not my bedroom in Yorkshire.