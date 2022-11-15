« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 43440 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1160 on: November 15, 2022, 05:02:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 15, 2022, 05:00:38 pm
Starting the first Saving session with Octopus, everything that can be turned off is off.

Let us know how the family respond to your scheme  ;)
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1161 on: November 15, 2022, 05:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 15, 2022, 05:02:25 pm
Let us know how the family respond to your scheme  ;)

The gags are muffling the screams ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1162 on: November 15, 2022, 07:07:28 pm »
Check your balance

My providers forgot to return the credit on my account after my annual review in other words, they deliberately didnt do it because they wanted to keep my cash.

Make sure you get your cash back, dont let them keep it.

I now have £700 flying into my bank account. Good news as I havent had a pay rose for two years and Im brassic!
Offline Machae

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1163 on: November 15, 2022, 08:37:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 15, 2022, 07:07:28 pm
Check your balance

My providers forgot to return the credit on my account after my annual review in other words, they deliberately didnt do it because they wanted to keep my cash.

Make sure you get your cash back, dont let them keep it.

I now have £700 flying into my bank account. Good news as I havent had a pay rose for two years and Im brassic!

Which balance, what were people entitled to?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1164 on: November 15, 2022, 09:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on November 15, 2022, 08:37:01 pm
Which balance, what were people entitled to?
The tariff they set me up on was too high I ended up greatly in credit
Offline Machae

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1165 on: November 15, 2022, 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 15, 2022, 09:18:25 pm
The tariff they set me up on was too high I ended up greatly in credit

Ahh ok, thought they kept the Govt funding to themselves
Offline stewil007

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1166 on: November 16, 2022, 09:29:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 15, 2022, 05:00:38 pm
Starting the first Saving session with Octopus, everything that can be turned off is off.

we were the same, not had the results back but looking at the readings, we used about 1/2 kwh less than normal, so that would equate to about a quid back from them. 

Not a great deal but pays for a few hours of electric and wasn't a chore to do.

Offline rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1167 on: November 16, 2022, 10:06:20 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 16, 2022, 09:29:13 am
we were the same, not had the results back but looking at the readings, we used about 1/2 kwh less than normal, so that would equate to about a quid back from them. 

Not a great deal but pays for a few hours of electric and wasn't a chore to do.



If we can manage to do all 25, even at a £1 its £25, so worth it for that - kids got a bit bored after 45 minutes of it.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1168 on: November 16, 2022, 10:31:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 10:06:20 am
If we can manage to do all 25, even at a £1 its £25, so worth it for that - kids got a bit bored after 45 minutes of it.

Think that is normal and actually important. We're not going to chance behaviour to save energy by just abstaining from using it, we need to replace it with non-energy using activities. It's a good chance of getting them to come up with other things to spend their time. Playing football, going for a walk, reading an  actual paper book, playing a board game, playing a musical instrument, etc. We're all very dependent on electricity for most of our activities these days. We need to go back to doing things that don't need screens and computers.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1169 on: November 16, 2022, 10:49:49 am »
Offline stewil007

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1170 on: November 16, 2022, 10:57:10 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 10:31:56 am
Think that is normal and actually important. We're not going to chance behaviour to save energy by just abstaining from using it, we need to replace it with non-energy using activities. It's a good chance of getting them to come up with other things to spend their time. Playing football, going for a walk, reading an  actual paper book, playing a board game, playing a musical instrument, etc. We're all very dependent on electricity for most of our activities these days. We need to go back to doing things that don't need screens and computers.

my guess is that they chose this time as this is when most people will make their evening meals, Octopus had 288k people take part in this - so no idea what the numbers where like nationwide - but even if 50% delayed putting ovens/kettles on during this hour, it must make a marked difference to the grid.

But i agree that it abouts changing peoples priorities and outlooks.

Not sure how the kids would have read books/played games when in the dark :)
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1171 on: November 16, 2022, 11:19:56 am »
Tepid bought candles in preparation. ;D

I don't know if you have to sit in the dark. I think it is about minimising electricity usage, not completely avoiding it. I think there is a worthwhile discussion to be had over the cost of keeping a lightbulb on over a central table to play a board game, vs keeping the TV and playstation on. A smartmeter can help explaining that point
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1172 on: November 16, 2022, 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 11:19:56 am
Tepid bought candles in preparation. ;D

I don't know if you have to sit in the dark. I think it is about minimising electricity usage, not completely avoiding it. I think there is a worthwhile discussion to be had over the cost of keeping a lightbulb on over a central table to play a board game, vs keeping the TV and playstation on. A smartmeter can help explaining that point

I wanted to see the effect of turning everything off, then next time I'll let them use the laptops/telly and see the difference. I was still working so just worked in the dark, I can touch type so didn't need to see, kids had their phones, but one wanted to play on MS Flight Sim as he wants to be a pilot and is never off it now
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1173 on: November 16, 2022, 12:08:44 pm »
I went to the loo in the dark last week and walked in to the shower door that someone had handily left open. Result, £200 for new glasses. But I saved a penny in electricity. Go me.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1174 on: November 16, 2022, 12:37:04 pm »
Yeah, maybe if we can charge handheld consoles off peak, fill a flask with hot water and that kind of thing might help.
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1175 on: November 16, 2022, 12:50:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 16, 2022, 12:37:04 pm
Yeah, maybe if we can charge handheld consoles off peak, fill a flask with hot water and that kind of thing might help.


Thats basically what I did. Cooked tea before 5, left the grill door open so the heat warmed the kitchen, made sure the laptop was charged, kids phones had charge etc, usb chargers were charged

Some fucker owns the patent for an extension lead that has a capacitor in it, so you can run tellies overnight with the mains off, these need bringing out (saw this on Dragons Den years ago, these fellas were going to get invested in by Peter Jones but they didn't hold the patent)
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1176 on: November 16, 2022, 12:58:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 12:50:01 pm
Thats basically what I did. Cooked tea before 5, left the grill door open so the heat warmed the kitchen, made sure the laptop was charged, kids phones had charge etc, usb chargers were charged

Some fucker owns the patent for an extension lead that has a capacitor in it, so you can run tellies overnight with the mains off, these need bringing out (saw this on Dragons Den years ago, these fellas were going to get invested in by Peter Jones but they didn't hold the patent)

Top effort their Rob!  See how long those gags last  ;)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1177 on: November 16, 2022, 01:50:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 11:19:56 am
Tepid bought candles in preparation. ;D

I don't know if you have to sit in the dark. I think it is about minimising electricity usage, not completely avoiding it. I think there is a worthwhile discussion to be had over the cost of keeping a lightbulb on over a central table to play a board game, vs keeping the TV and playstation on. A smartmeter can help explaining that point
With a cold snap theres a chance of a black out.  Best to be prepared!
Offline stewil007

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1178 on: November 16, 2022, 02:01:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 16, 2022, 01:50:47 pm
With a cold snap theres a chance of a black out.  Best to be prepared!

/conspiracy Hat on.

Octopus Energy in league with the government to get us prepared for blackouts and limited power usage in the coming months.

And there was me thinking they were nice capitalists

Damn
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1179 on: November 16, 2022, 02:39:37 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 16, 2022, 02:01:57 pm
/conspiracy Hat on.

Octopus Energy in league with the government to get us prepared for blackouts and limited power usage in the coming months.

And there was me thinking they were nice capitalists

Damn

I actually think they are trying to reduce peak time use with other measures, to prevent the more drastic deliberate blackouts. If it doesn't work, there might still be blackouts later this winter.


In other news, Germany has opened its first LPG terminal in Wilhelmshaven to further reduce dependence on other countries for gas import. First ship in is due next month.Their gas storage tanks are also full to the brim.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 12:22:39 pm »
Tories announce that energy prices will be capped at a typical amount of gas and electricity of £3,000 from April for 12 months. The current prediction was expecting the typical cost to be £3700
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 04:45:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 11:19:56 am
Tepid bought candles in preparation. ;D

I don't know if you have to sit in the dark. I think it is about minimising electricity usage, not completely avoiding it. I think there is a worthwhile discussion to be had over the cost of keeping a lightbulb on over a central table to play a board game, vs keeping the TV and playstation on. A smartmeter can help explaining that point


Half the country will be huddled around upside down terracotta plant pots with tea candles inside.

It would make for a quality family Christmas card.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 03:56:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 16, 2022, 01:50:47 pm
With a cold snap theres a chance of a black out.  Best to be prepared!
Tepid the prepper!  You need to get yer sen a bunker now and a wind up /rechargeable lantern.
When it got cold when I was a lad, we used to sit round a candle. When it got really cold...

We used to light it  :) 
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 06:47:59 am »
Oi.  Pinching my favourite joke!
Offline ChrisOH

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 09:20:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 15, 2022, 07:07:28 pm
Check your balance

My providers forgot to return the credit on my account after my annual review in other words, they deliberately didnt do it because they wanted to keep my cash.

Make sure you get your cash back, dont let them keep it.

I now have £700 flying into my bank account. Good news as I havent had a pay rose for two years and Im brassic!

A direct debit is designed to spread the cost of energy over a year, so people should be in credit just before the winter as most people use a lot less energy in summer. Depending on how much energy someone uses, anywhere from £300 to £1000 credit at this point is reasonable.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: ChrisOH on Today at 09:20:14 am
A direct debit is designed to spread the cost of energy over a year, so people should be in credit just before the winter as most people use a lot less energy in summer. Depending on how much energy someone uses, anywhere from £300 to £1000 credit at this point is reasonable.
Yes, but when its your year anniversary, you should be neutral.
